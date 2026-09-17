Katrina Kaif's bounce back is nobody's business but hers

When actresses become images, not women allowed to change
Katrina Kaif arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambani residence last week, roughly a year after giving birth to her son. Within hours, commentary online had settled on a familiar verdict: she had not "bounced back."
The phrase itself deserves scrutiny. It treats childbirth as a transaction with a return window, nine months to build a human being, then an implicit deadline to erase the evidence. Recovery, in this framing, is not a biological process but a performance failure. A woman is expected to disappear the visible cost of motherhood as quickly and quietly as possible.
What is actually being adjudicated here is not Kaif's body but a persistent, contradictory expectation placed on women in public life: embody motherhood, then immediately conceal it. Be present as a mother in private, unchanged as a public figure. The two are not meant to overlap in view.
Public visibility invites scrutiny of a person's work. It does not entitle strangers to weigh in on a postpartum body. Somewhere in the celebrity economy, actresses stopped being treated as people and started being treated as fixed images, assets to be maintained rather than individuals permitted to change.
Kaif is hardly alone in this. Aishwarya Rai faced comparable criticism after her own pregnancy, for weight that fell well within normal medical ranges. Swara Bhaskar has absorbed similar commentary for years, simply for existing outside an unchanging silhouette. The industry continues to ask its most visible women to be relatable, maternal, and photographable in equal measure, as though none of it comes at any physical cost.
Kaif attended a festival and lived her life in front of cameras she did not choose to be there. If that is unsettling to some, the discomfort says more about the standard being applied than about her.
She built a life. The least available response is to let her live her own.