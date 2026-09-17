GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Katrina Kaif's bounce back is nobody's business but hers

When actresses become images, not women allowed to change

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The phrase itself deserves scrutiny. It treats childbirth as a transaction with a return window, nine months to build a human being, then an implicit deadline to erase the evidence
The phrase itself deserves scrutiny. It treats childbirth as a transaction with a return window, nine months to build a human being, then an implicit deadline to erase the evidence
Instagram/ Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif arrived for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Ambani residence last week, roughly a year after giving birth to her son. Within hours, commentary online had settled on a familiar verdict: she had not "bounced back."

The phrase itself deserves scrutiny. It treats childbirth as a transaction with a return window, nine months to build a human being, then an implicit deadline to erase the evidence. Recovery, in this framing, is not a biological process but a performance failure. A woman is expected to disappear the visible cost of motherhood as quickly and quietly as possible.

What is actually being adjudicated here is not Kaif's body but a persistent, contradictory expectation placed on women in public life: embody motherhood, then immediately conceal it. Be present as a mother in private, unchanged as a public figure. The two are not meant to overlap in view.

Public visibility invites scrutiny of a person's work. It does not entitle strangers to weigh in on a postpartum body. Somewhere in the celebrity economy, actresses stopped being treated as people and started being treated as fixed images, assets to be maintained rather than individuals permitted to change.

Kaif is hardly alone in this. Aishwarya Rai faced comparable criticism after her own pregnancy, for weight that fell well within normal medical ranges. Swara Bhaskar has absorbed similar commentary for years, simply for existing outside an unchanging silhouette. The industry continues to ask its most visible women to be relatable, maternal, and photographable in equal measure, as though none of it comes at any physical cost.

Kaif attended a festival and lived her life in front of cameras she did not choose to be there. If that is unsettling to some, the discomfort says more about the standard being applied than about her.

She built a life. The least available response is to let her live her own.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Users dissected her appearance saying she was 'finished' and stacking up before-and-after pregnancy photos like exhibits in a trial.

Ali Zafar defends Katrina Kaif: 'Let her live'

1h ago2m read
‘You are zero at dancing’: Katrina proved critics wrong

‘You are zero at dancing’: Katrina proved critics wrong

2m read
Sonali Kulkarni is nine years younger than Salman Khan. In Ali Abbas Zafar's 2019 film Bharat, she played his mother.

Sonali Kulkarni on playing Salman Khan's mother

2m read
Katrina Kaif

Why did Katrina Kaif fan page close down?

2m read