Katrina Kaif's bounce back is nobody's business but hers

The phrase itself deserves scrutiny. It treats childbirth as a transaction with a return window, nine months to build a human being, then an implicit deadline to erase the evidence. Recovery, in this framing, is not a biological process but a performance failure. A woman is expected to disappear the visible cost of motherhood as quickly and quietly as possible.

Kaif is hardly alone in this. Aishwarya Rai faced comparable criticism after her own pregnancy, for weight that fell well within normal medical ranges. Swara Bhaskar has absorbed similar commentary for years, simply for existing outside an unchanging silhouette. The industry continues to ask its most visible women to be relatable, maternal, and photographable in equal measure, as though none of it comes at any physical cost.

Public visibility invites scrutiny of a person's work. It does not entitle strangers to weigh in on a postpartum body. Somewhere in the celebrity economy, actresses stopped being treated as people and started being treated as fixed images, assets to be maintained rather than individuals permitted to change.

What is actually being adjudicated here is not Kaif's body but a persistent, contradictory expectation placed on women in public life: embody motherhood, then immediately conceal it. Be present as a mother in private, unchanged as a public figure. The two are not meant to overlap in view.

Kaif attended a festival and lived her life in front of cameras she did not choose to be there. If that is unsettling to some, the discomfort says more about the standard being applied than about her.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.