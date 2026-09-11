‘You are zero at dancing’: How Katrina Kaif turned criticism into a Bollywood dance legacy

Katrina Kaif is now known for some of Bollywood’s most popular dance numbers
Dubai: Choreographers Farah Khan and Bosco Martis recall Katrina Kaif’s transformation from an inexperienced dancer to one of Bollywood’s popular performers
Katrina Kaif is now known for some of Bollywood’s most popular dance numbers, but choreographer Bosco Martis has revealed that the actor was once told she was “zero” at dancing.
Speaking on a recent podcast hosted by Bosco and Caesar, the choreographers discussed Katrina’s early career and her transformation as a performer.
Bosco recalled an incident from the early stages of Katrina’s career when a choreographer allegedly criticised her dancing skills.
“She worked very hard, but a choreographer told Katrina, ‘You are zero in dance, so you should quit,’” Bosco said.
He suggested that the experience may have motivated Katrina to work harder and prove herself.
Farah Khan reacted to the revelation, saying Katrina could not have been a complete beginner.
“Oh, poor thing! She wouldn’t have remained a zero. She must have been a four or five,” Farah said.
Farah said Katrina’s breakthrough as a dancer came with ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’ from Tees Maar Khan.
“After ‘Sheila Ki Jawaani’, she became a nine or 10,” Farah said, adding that Katrina went on to deliver popular dance performances in songs including ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Kala Chashma’.
Bosco described Sheila Ki Jawaani as a “game changer” for Katrina.
Farah also recalled that when she first choreographed Katrina for ‘Just Chill’ from Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Katrina was not yet widely recognised as a dancer.
Katrina has previously spoken about being told that she could not dance. She said the criticism made her believe she might never become a good dancer.
According to her earlier account, Bosco encouraged her, telling her she could dance but needed to work on herself. His reassurance helped change her approach.
Bosco and Caesar later choreographed Katrina for ‘Touch Me’ from Race.
Katrina went on to establish herself as one of Bollywood’s recognisable dance performers, featuring in songs such as ‘Kamli’ from Dhoom 3, ‘Swag Se Swagat’, ‘Afghan Jalebi’ and ‘Nachde Ne Saare’, besides ‘Chikni Chameli’ and ‘Kala Chashma’.
Her evolution from being criticised for her dancing to becoming a regular feature in high-profile Bollywood dance numbers has become an important part of her career.
Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, released in 2024, alongside Vijay Sethupathi. She has since remained away from the big screen while focusing on motherhood.