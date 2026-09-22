GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Where to brunch in the UAE: The weekend spots you shouldn’t miss in Dubai

Welcome to the food capital - let's help you get the best meal yet

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
See food, eat food
See food, eat food
Supplied

If you are in the UAE, you know what an institution brunch is. If your weekend plans are still wanting and you'd like to tuck into a meal worth talking about, we've got your back.

Read on for a list of delicious spots to try no matter your taste or group members' age (family, you will be friendly with these options).

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Layali Brunch

For good vibes and fun times, you’ll want to check this one out. At QD’s you can feel the explosion of flavours and entertainment. Among things to eat are hot & cold mezzah, mixed grill platters, pide lahm ajeen, fruit platters and sundae baklava.

Price: Dh99 (food); Dh199 (per person, for sharing menu and two hours of unlimited beverages).

When: Every Friday, from 7– 10 pm

Where: QD’s Bar & Grill, Dubai Creek Resort

London Social Garden Brunch

For a meal that’s as much about the food as it is about the character of the place – fun, unapologetic, and very, very handsome – book your table at this JBR spot. You can pick your favourite dishes off live stations while jiving to live music between photographs. Keep an eye out for kids’ activities on site so the little ones can have as much fun as you do.

Price: Dh399 per person (soft beverages); Dh599 per person (house beverages); Dh249 per child (aged 6-11); free for those under five. Dh100 deposit per person required when booking

When: Saturdays, 1.30pm-4.30pm

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai

MESTIZOS

Sunday is for sharing, at least at MESTIZOS, where Mediterranean and Latin flavours come together in what feels like fate. Brunch begins with ZEA guacamole, tuna and avocado tartar, crispy kale quinoa pear salad and wagyu beef carpaccio. For mains, guests sample Arroz con Camarones, Peruvian-style baby chicken and truffle and parmesan fries, before finishing with chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, lemon and yuzu sorbet, and seasonal fruits. There are also free flowing bevvies, live DJs on the decks and entertainment. P.S. There’s an after party from 7pm onwards.

Price: From Dh265

When: Sundays, 3pm-7pm

Where: Zea, DIFC

Sky Brunch

Some things draw attention without trying too hard. One such thing is this brunch, which will make you gasp in amazement  for its pretty sharing-style meals, favourites like spicy tuna and crispy shrimp, and light bites (in case you are trying to take it easy) like a salmon salad with seaweed and mushroom. For sweet somethings, you can tuck into the dessert platter featuring yuzu cheesecake, dark chocolate cake and mochi ice cream.

Price:  Dh290 (soft beverages); Dh490 (house beverages); Dh590 (select bubby); Dh790 (bubbly)

When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm

Where:  ATTIKO, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Floor 31, Dubai Marina 

Saturday Social Brunch

Get ready to pat your tummy in satisfaction at the end of your work week at this spot where you will bite into a generous spread of starters, mains and desserts while listening to some fine live music.

Price: Dh199 (soft); Dh349 (House); Dh449 (Premium)

When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm

Where: McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Dubai

Saturday Social Brunch 

The best conversations come with a bite. At this summer special, you'll get plenty of both. There's a sharing-style menu that includes things like Halloumi fries, crispy calamari, pepperoni flatbread, Polo wings, salt-and-pepper corn ribs, Texas brisket sliders, sizzling chicken fajitas, Tuscan baked salmon, and butter cauliflower. Meanwhile, dessert comes with chocolate lava cake, bread and butter pudding, and more.

Price: Dh229 (soft beverages); Dh299 (house beverages) 

When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm

Where: Horse & Hound

Summer Karaoke Brunch

Does good company make you want to sing? This brunch comes with a drop the mic moment. With unlimited selected sharing platters, house beverages and live entertainment, you’ll have both the fuel and the inspo to keep you humming.

Price: Dh195 (soft beverages); Dh275 (house beverages); Dh350 (sparkling)

When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm

Where: Lucky Voice, Dubai

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

From old Dubai icons to the newest openings

8m read
People shop for groceries at a supermarket in Manhattan on August 25, 2026 in New York City.

Food prices rise with sugar posting 11.9% jump

3m read
Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

6 actually fun things to do in the UAE this weekend

4m read
Cinema Akil

Things to do this week include a Dh10 feast

3m read