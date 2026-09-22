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If you are in the UAE, you know what an institution brunch is. If your weekend plans are still wanting and you'd like to tuck into a meal worth talking about, we've got your back.
Read on for a list of delicious spots to try no matter your taste or group members' age (family, you will be friendly with these options).
For good vibes and fun times, you’ll want to check this one out. At QD’s you can feel the explosion of flavours and entertainment. Among things to eat are hot & cold mezzah, mixed grill platters, pide lahm ajeen, fruit platters and sundae baklava.
Price: Dh99 (food); Dh199 (per person, for sharing menu and two hours of unlimited beverages).
When: Every Friday, from 7– 10 pm
Where: QD’s Bar & Grill, Dubai Creek Resort
For a meal that’s as much about the food as it is about the character of the place – fun, unapologetic, and very, very handsome – book your table at this JBR spot. You can pick your favourite dishes off live stations while jiving to live music between photographs. Keep an eye out for kids’ activities on site so the little ones can have as much fun as you do.
Price: Dh399 per person (soft beverages); Dh599 per person (house beverages); Dh249 per child (aged 6-11); free for those under five. Dh100 deposit per person required when booking
When: Saturdays, 1.30pm-4.30pm
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
Sunday is for sharing, at least at MESTIZOS, where Mediterranean and Latin flavours come together in what feels like fate. Brunch begins with ZEA guacamole, tuna and avocado tartar, crispy kale quinoa pear salad and wagyu beef carpaccio. For mains, guests sample Arroz con Camarones, Peruvian-style baby chicken and truffle and parmesan fries, before finishing with chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, lemon and yuzu sorbet, and seasonal fruits. There are also free flowing bevvies, live DJs on the decks and entertainment. P.S. There’s an after party from 7pm onwards.
Price: From Dh265
When: Sundays, 3pm-7pm
Where: Zea, DIFC
Some things draw attention without trying too hard. One such thing is this brunch, which will make you gasp in amazement for its pretty sharing-style meals, favourites like spicy tuna and crispy shrimp, and light bites (in case you are trying to take it easy) like a salmon salad with seaweed and mushroom. For sweet somethings, you can tuck into the dessert platter featuring yuzu cheesecake, dark chocolate cake and mochi ice cream.
Price: Dh290 (soft beverages); Dh490 (house beverages); Dh590 (select bubby); Dh790 (bubbly)
When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm
Where: ATTIKO, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Floor 31, Dubai Marina
Get ready to pat your tummy in satisfaction at the end of your work week at this spot where you will bite into a generous spread of starters, mains and desserts while listening to some fine live music.
Price: Dh199 (soft); Dh349 (House); Dh449 (Premium)
When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm
Where: McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Dubai
The best conversations come with a bite. At this summer special, you'll get plenty of both. There's a sharing-style menu that includes things like Halloumi fries, crispy calamari, pepperoni flatbread, Polo wings, salt-and-pepper corn ribs, Texas brisket sliders, sizzling chicken fajitas, Tuscan baked salmon, and butter cauliflower. Meanwhile, dessert comes with chocolate lava cake, bread and butter pudding, and more.
Price: Dh229 (soft beverages); Dh299 (house beverages)
When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm
Where: Horse & Hound
Does good company make you want to sing? This brunch comes with a drop the mic moment. With unlimited selected sharing platters, house beverages and live entertainment, you’ll have both the fuel and the inspo to keep you humming.
Price: Dh195 (soft beverages); Dh275 (house beverages); Dh350 (sparkling)
When: Saturdays, 1pm-4pm
Where: Lucky Voice, Dubai