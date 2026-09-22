If you are in the UAE, you know what an institution brunch is. If your weekend plans are still wanting and you'd like to tuck into a meal worth talking about, we've got your back.

For a meal that’s as much about the food as it is about the character of the place – fun, unapologetic, and very, very handsome – book your table at this JBR spot. You can pick your favourite dishes off live stations while jiving to live music between photographs. Keep an eye out for kids’ activities on site so the little ones can have as much fun as you do.

Sunday is for sharing, at least at MESTIZOS, where Mediterranean and Latin flavours come together in what feels like fate. Brunch begins with ZEA guacamole, tuna and avocado tartar, crispy kale quinoa pear salad and wagyu beef carpaccio. For mains, guests sample Arroz con Camarones, Peruvian-style baby chicken and truffle and parmesan fries, before finishing with chocolate ganache, vanilla ice cream, lemon and yuzu sorbet, and seasonal fruits. There are also free flowing bevvies, live DJs on the decks and entertainment. P.S. There’s an after party from 7pm onwards.

Some things draw attention without trying too hard. One such thing is this brunch, which will make you gasp in amazement for its pretty sharing-style meals, favourites like spicy tuna and crispy shrimp, and light bites (in case you are trying to take it easy) like a salmon salad with seaweed and mushroom. For sweet somethings, you can tuck into the dessert platter featuring yuzu cheesecake, dark chocolate cake and mochi ice cream.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.