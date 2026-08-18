Celebrate the moment with these fun events
Capitalise on that mid-week momentum you have going on with meet-ups with friends, movie nights and more. And just so you don’t have to search the web for ideas, we looked up options for you. Whether you want to express your (un)happiness with the world or celebrate your place in it, there’s something for you on the list. Happy exploring!
Sometimes, it’s good to talk through your feelings. Sometimes, it’s more satisfying to channel your inner Harley Quinn and take a bat to stuff. Fortunately, Dubai and Abu Dhabi are more than prepared for those moments of raging thanks to The Smash Room, where you can yell and scream, and more importantly, break things without fear of consequence. You don’t even need to wear the Quinn make-up.
Price: From Dh199
When: Daily
Where: Al Quoz, Mirdif, Abu Dhabi
Splash around by the pool with the kiddos at Riva Beach Club, where you can redeem most of your entry-to-the-pool cash on food and beverages. We might be getting closer to back-to-school time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun last-minute fun now.
Price: Dh99 (adults, Dh98 redeemable on food and drink. Dh99 for kids redeemable on food and drink)
When: Weekdays
Where: Riva Beach Club, Shoreline East 7 & 8, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Calling all movie fans. If you enjoy watching the big screen and sharing cool pictures with your tots, Cinema Akil’s got just the thing. This week, it’s playing classics including Spirited Away (thru August); Fantastic Mr Fox (11-29 August); The Grand Budapest Hotel (12-29 August); The Killing of a Sacred Deer (11-30 August); Groundhog Day (12-30 August); and Taxi Driver (14-29 August). It really is time for some action.
Price: From Dh113
When: All week
Where: Cinema Akhil, Alserkal Avenue
If you are looking for some down time with your pals, this is one you might want to consider. Son of a Fish has launched a four-week “Drunk in Love” Ladies Night, where you can nibble on Greek food – including two starters, unlimited fries and dessert – sip on unlimited beverages (for two hours) and then take home Drunk Elephant’s O-Bloos Rosi Drops, a serum with a rosy tint. Mid-week blues? What are the mid-week blues?
Price: Dh210 per person
When: Wednesdays, until Sep 16, 8pm onwards
Where: Dubai Marina
The end of the month is on the horizon, but if you are feeling a bit broke, or just want to save some dough, try a Dh10 dish at one of Dubai Summer Surprises’ participating outlets. At The Daily, for instance, you can get a Rove vegetarian poke bowl, a chicken burger with fries or a beef burger with fries for this amount. Super saver!
Price: Dh10 per dish
When: Ongoing, until Aug 30
Where: Participating The Daily restaurants across Rove Hotels in Dubai