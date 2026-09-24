Essex cricketer Robin Das charged of rape

24-year-old was arrested following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton
Essex cricketer Robin Das has been charged with two counts of rape in connection with an alleged incident that took place in 2024.
The 24-year-old was arrested on August 27, 2025, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on March 30, 2024. He was subsequently released on bail and was charged on July 23, 2026. Das is due to appear at Inner London Crown Court on October 9.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape. The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025, following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.”
Das is a right-handed batsman who has represented Essex in nine first-class matches and 29 List A games. His most recent appearance for the county came on July 21 in the One-Day Cup, when he scored 29 runs. He was charged two days later and has not played for Essex since.
Essex, who are scheduled to face Glamorgan later today, confirmed that one of their contracted players is involved in ongoing legal proceedings, although the club did not identify the player in its statement.
Essex County Cricket Club said: “Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities.
“Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.
“As a club, we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times.
“As legal proceedings are in progress, the club are unable to make any further comment at this time.”