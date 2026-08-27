Did Ronaldinho really score at 46? The truth behind viral video

46-year-old joined the Italian third-tier club Ravenna FC in June 2026
Internet is filled with a viral video showing Ronaldinho scoring his first goal since returning to professional football at the age of 46. The video is being shared extensively, but how far is it true? The Brazilian legend recently joined Ravenna FC but the footage circulating online does not show the Brazilian legend playing for Ravenna FC in 2026. Instead, it dates back to April 18, 2015, when Ronaldinho was 35 and representing Mexican club Querétaro.
The match was played at the iconic Estadio Azteca, where Querétaro stunned America with a 4-0 victory. Ronaldinho came off the bench in the closing stages and needed only a few minutes to steal the spotlight, scoring twice in a remarkable cameo.
The performance became one of the most memorable moments of Ronaldinho’s spell in Mexico. Even America supporters inside the stadium applauded the former Barcelona and Brazil star after his goals.
More than 11 years later, however, Ronaldinho is genuinely attempting an extraordinary return to professional football.
In June 2026, Italian third-tier club Ravenna FC announced that the 46-year-old had signed with the club and would be officially registered as a player. He was subsequently presented to supporters in August, wearing Ravenna’s No. 10 shirt.
Ronaldinho has yet to make his competitive debut for Ravenna, meaning his first professional goal since returning is still to come.
Ronaldinho’s involvement with Ravenna also goes beyond his return to the pitch. He has joined the club as a shareholder as well as a player, with owner Ignazio Cipriani describing the move as part of Ravenna’s ambitious plans.
His last official professional appearance came for Fluminense in 2015, before he eventually retired from football.