Did Ronaldinho really score at 46? The truth behind viral video

Internet is filled with a viral video showing Ronaldinho scoring his first goal since returning to professional football at the age of 46. The video is being shared extensively, but how far is it true? The Brazilian legend recently joined Ravenna FC but the footage circulating online does not show the Brazilian legend playing for Ravenna FC in 2026. Instead, it dates back to April 18, 2015, when Ronaldinho was 35 and representing Mexican club Querétaro.