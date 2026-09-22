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Ronaldinho returns to Kerala as Brazil Legends reunite with India

For Ronaldinho, the Kochi appearance marks his return to Kerala after a decade.

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived in Kochi ahead of the much-anticipated fixture.
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho arrived in Kochi ahead of the much-anticipated fixture.
X/ANI

Football nostalgia will take centre stage in Kochi on Wednesday as Brazil Legends, led by World Cup winners Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, take on Indian All Stars in the ‘Return of the Titans’ exhibition match at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho and members of both teams arrived in Kochi ahead of the much-anticipated fixture, which brings together stars from Brazil’s celebrated football history and some of India’s most recognisable former internationals.

The Brazilian squad features Ballon d’Or winners Ronaldinho (2005) and Rivaldo (1999). Other World Cup winners in the squad include Edmilson, Paulo Sergio, Jorginho and Viola.

The line-up also features Giovanni, Ricardo Oliveira, Gustavo Nery, Amaral, Souza, Junior, Elivelton, Para, Camanducaia and Diogo.

The Indian All Stars squad includes Kerala football icons I M Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, C K Vineeth, N P Pradeep, M Suresh and K T Chacko. Bibiano Fernandes, Mehtab Hossain, Arnab Mondal, Climax Lawrence and Rino Anto are also part of the Indian side.

For Ronaldinho, the Kochi appearance marks his return to Kerala after a decade. The former Barcelona and AC Milan star was last in the state in 2016, when he served as the brand ambassador of the Sait Nagjee International Football Tournament.

The Kerala fixture is the second edition of the Brazil Legends and Indian All Stars exhibition match. The teams met in Chennai last year, with Ricardo Oliveira and Alvito scoring for Brazil before Bibiano Fernandes pulled one back for India in a 2-1 defeat.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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