Watch: Ronaldinho spotted playing footvolley in Dubai

The 46-year-old will feature in the King’s Cup on November 28 in Dubai
Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was spotted enjoying a game of footvolley on the shores of Dubai, bringing his trademark flair and love for the beautiful game to the sand.
The Ballon d’Or winner took to the beach for a friendly sunset match, with the stunning Ain Dubai providing the perfect backdrop to the action.
Ronaldinho appeared to be thoroughly enjoying the experience as he showcased his skills in the fast-paced beach sport, which combines elements of football and volleyball.
The former Barcelona and Brazil star also expressed his love for Dubai, describing the afternoon as an unforgettable experience and sharing his gratitude for being able to spend time doing what he loves most – playing football.
Known for his infectious personality and dazzling skills, Ronaldinho has remained one of football’s most popular global icons even after stepping away from professional football.
His latest Dubai appearance offered fans a glimpse of the Brazilian legend enjoying the sport in a relaxed setting, with the city’s spectacular skyline and Ain Dubai adding to the memorable scene.
Meanwhile, the 46-year-old will feature in the King’s Cup on November 28 in Dubai alongside some of the most famous football legends.
Spanish icon Xavi, former Portuguese player Nani and ex-Spain striker Fernando Morientes have also confirmed their participation for the event.
The tournament will also see Spanish stalwarts David Villa, Jordi Alba, ex-Argentina stars Gonzalo Higuaín, Javier Saviola, Juan Sebastián Veron, Brazilian crowd puller Marcelo, Belgian legend Eden Hazard and Morocco’s 1998 World Cup star Moustapha Hadji in action.
The tournament will feature eight international teams representing different regions of the world: Red Rock Royals (Dubai), BW Saints (India), Odisha Kings FC (India), Clear Water Knights (USA), Betlife Angels (Slovakia), AIG Fab Stars (United Kingdom), KheloYar Giants (United Kingdom), Ignite Emperors (South Africa).