Uruguay, however, could be without Federico Valverde . The Real Madrid midfielder suffered an ankle injury during the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid and is expected to miss the upcoming international window, leaving his availability for the Kolkata fixture in doubt.

The spending has reportedly raised concerns within the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with executive committee members said to be unclear about the complete financial arrangements despite approving initial payments from the federation’s funds.

The friendlies, however, are expected to come with a significant financial commitment. According to Live Mint, around ₹35–40 crore (Dh 15.3 million) of the estimated ₹50 crore (Dh 19.18 million) budget for the Brazil match is set to go to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) as an appearance fee.

India will begin the international window against Panama on September 26 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blue Tigers will then face Brazil on October 3 before taking on Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake stadium).

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.