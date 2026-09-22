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Brazil Football Confederation reportedly getting ₹400 million for friendly against India

Major share of ₹50 crore Brazil match budget goes to CBF as fee

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.
Brazil's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti speaks with Brazil's forward #07 Vinicius Junior during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Brazil and Norway at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2026.
AFP-PEDRO UGARTE

Dubai: India is preparing for one of their biggest international football tests in recent years when they take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in Kolkata next month.

India will begin the international window against Panama on September 26 at Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The Blue Tigers will then face Brazil on October 3 before taking on Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as Salt Lake stadium).

The friendlies, however, are expected to come with a significant financial commitment. According to Live Mint, around ₹35–40 crore (Dh 15.3 million) of the estimated ₹50 crore (Dh 19.18 million) budget for the Brazil match is set to go to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) as an appearance fee.

Uruguay is reportedly set to receive ₹12.5 crore (Dh 4.79 million), while Panama will get ₹5.5 crore (Dh 2.1 million). Including travel and hospitality costs, the total budget for the three friendlies is expected to reach ₹80–90 crore (Dh 30.6-34.5 million).

The spending has reportedly raised concerns within the All India Football Federation (AIFF), with executive committee members said to be unclear about the complete financial arrangements despite approving initial payments from the federation’s funds.

The Brazil fixture remains the headline event, giving Indian players an opportunity to face some of the biggest names in world football.

Uruguay, however, could be without Federico Valverde. The Real Madrid midfielder suffered an ankle injury during the 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid and is expected to miss the upcoming international window, leaving his availability for the Kolkata fixture in doubt.

The three friendlies form an important part of India’s preparations as the national team continues its international schedule.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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