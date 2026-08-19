After Brazil, will India host World Cup sensation Cape Verde?

Cape Verde won admirers around the world with its impressive campaign at showpiece event
As the FIFA World Cup captured global attention, one tiny nation emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest talking points. Cape Verde won admirers around the world with its impressive campaign at the showpiece event hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The players became overnight stars, with goalkeeper Vozinha particularly earning widespread praise for his heroics. Now, India is looking to build on Cape Verde’s newfound popularity by bringing the African nation to its shores.
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally written to the Cape Verde Football Federation seeking confirmation of an international friendly against the Indian men’s national team during the upcoming autumn FIFA international window between September 30 and October 6.
This could be another footballing bonanza for the Indian fans the proposed fixture could be played either before or after India’s high-profile friendly against Brazil in Kolkata on October 3, with discussions on the Cape Verde match, including the venue and exact date, still underway.
Discussions over the Cape Verde fixture, including the venue and exact date, are still ongoing.
“The talks are on but it is yet to be finalised. But there is a high probability that India will host Cape Verde between September 30 and October 6,” a source told PTI.
“The venue and date will be decided after it is officially finalised. The modalities and deliberations are on. Hopefully, it will be finalised shortly.”
Currently ranked 64th in the world, Cape Verde grabbed global attention at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reaching the last 32 on their debut and completing an unbeaten group-stage campaign.
They held eventual champions Spain to a goalless draw, played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Uruguay and finished with another 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia to book their place in the knockout stage.
Their remarkable run eventually came to an end against defending champions Argentina, but Cape Verde once again impressed by pushing the South Americans to the limit. They twice fought back from behind before eventually losing 3-2 after extra time in the round of 32.