“I’ve lost my peace”: Cape Verde World Cup star admits to missing old life

Cape Verde star Vozinha admits he misses his old life after 2026 World Cup fame
Dubai: They say fame isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be, and after becoming one of the breakout stars of the 2026 World Cup, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha seems to be finding that out first-hand.
Vozinha quickly became one of the faces of Cape Verde’s unexpected World Cup run, announcing himself on the biggest stage in their first ever appearance in the tournament.
The 41-year-old produced a standout display against eventual champions Spain, making seven saves to earn a memorable 0-0 draw before helping the island nation reach the knockout stages.
It was the performance against Spain which led to Vozinha’s Instagram following exploding, rising from around 56,000 to more than one million by the end of the game, as his performances brought him a huge new audience.
But with fame comes expectations, scrutiny and criticism, and Vozinha has quickly discovered that the spotlight can come with its own pressures.
Speaking to The Observer, Vozinha admitted that the sudden attention has changed his life and left him wishing for the days before fame.
"I've lost my peace and tranquillity," said the goalkeeper.
"I no longer have any privacy, or at least much less than I used to. Now I go out, I go to a restaurant, and there's always someone who wants to take a photo with me or asks me for an autograph. Or, worse, someone is filming me."
He added: "To be honest, if I were offered the life I have today or the life I had before, I'd choose the one I had before."
Vozinha’s career has also taken an uncertain turn since his World Cup breakthrough. He was without a club when the tournament began before leaving Portuguese second-tier outfit Chaves to sign for Chilean heavyweights Colo-Colo, but his current contract is only in place until the end of 2026.
Reports from Chilean publications La Tercera and Emol state that the deal will be extended by a further year only if Vozinha features for at least half of the club’s available minutes. If he fails to reach that mark, Colo-Colo can release him without a transfer fee.
While he has produced a number of clean-sheet performances, his handling has also come under scrutiny.
With the spotlight now firmly on him, Vozinha has struggled under the spotlight.
His return to international duty proved a difficult one, as he was criticised for his role in Mali’s third goal during a 3-1 defeat in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, after coming off his line and leaving the ball loose for Dorgeles Nene to score.