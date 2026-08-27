Vozinha shines in his first start for Colo Colo

And his start on Wednesday went just as planned: Colo Colo secured the top spot in Group E after a 3–0 rout of the "Hispanos," who were eliminated from the competition. Despite a few early jitters, Vozinha settled in well between the posts and demonstrated reliability when called upon, denying the visitors a consolation goal and keeping a clean sheet in his first match.

Since his arrival, the Cape Verdean goalkeeper has been part of the squad for three matches – including last Sunday's "Superclásico" against Universidad de Chile at the National Stadium – though he remained on the bench for that fixture.

Vozinha’s stocks may have soared following his heroic performances under the bar for Cape Verde in the World Cup, leading to his celebrity welcome when he signed for Chile’s top side Colo Colo, but it has taken the 40-year-old nearly a month to get a start with his new side. The veteran goalkeeper finally made his first appearance for the Chilean powerhouses on Wednesday in a Copa Chile match against Unión Española.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.