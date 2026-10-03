Best men’s Halloween costumes for 2026: Horror icons and haunting classics

Four haunting looks that make dressing for Halloween frighteningly simple
A good Halloween costume should be recognisable without requiring an evening of assembling separate pieces. For UAE parties and themed events, the four options here cover two useful approaches: complete sets that establish the character immediately, and a simpler cape that works with clothes you already own. Our top pick is the Fun World Ghost Face Adult Costume, because its licensed mask and full-length robe create one of horror cinema’s most familiar looks with very little preparation. For something less film-specific, there are two different vampire options and California Costumes’ more elaborate scarecrow-inspired Killer in the Cornfield.
Verdict: The strongest all-round choice if you want an immediately recognisable horror costume with the essential pieces already included.
Fun World’s adult Ghost Face set keeps the formula familiar. The manufacturer lists a black hooded robe, tie belt and Ghost Face mask in the package, so you do not need to assemble the character from several purchases. It is also an officially licensed Ghost Face product. Fun World specifies an adult fit of up to 6ft and 200lb.
The robe is polyester, while retailer specifications identify a lightweight construction. That simplicity is useful at a party: the robe provides most of the silhouette and the mask does the identifying work. A prop knife is not part of the manufacturer’s listed set.
Specs
Includes: Hooded robe, tie belt and Ghost Face mask
Size: Adult, up to 6ft and 200lb
Robe material: Polyester
What we like
Official Ghost Face design
Three-piece set creates the complete core look
One-size format simplifies choosing a variant
Best for: Scream fans and anyone who wants a familiar horror character without building a costume piece by piece.
Verdict: A more dressed-up vampire option for shoppers who want the costume itself to provide most of the detail.
This Spooktacular Creations set takes the classic aristocratic vampire route rather than relying on a plain cape. The manufacturer describes a shirt with an attached vintage-style vampire vest and jabot, plus a cape with a stand-up maroon collar and a vampire cane. The fabric is listed as 100 per cent polyester.
That combination gives it more visual detail straight from the pack than the cape-only option below. The attached vest is particularly useful because it creates a layered Victorian-style appearance without requiring you to find a separate waistcoat. You will still need suitable trousers and footwear to finish the outfit.
Specs
Includes: Shirt with attached vest and jabot, cape and cane
Material: 100 per cent polyester
Collar: Stand-up maroon design
Size: Large (Multiple size options)
What we like
More complete than a basic vampire cape
Attached vest adds detail without another layer to buy
Cane gives the costume an additional character piece
Best for: Halloween parties where you want a traditional gothic vampire look with much of the outfit supplied in one set.
Verdict: The pick for a more elaborate original horror look, particularly if you prefer a sinister scarecrow to a familiar film character.
Killer in the Cornfield has more separate costume components than you might expect. Retailer specifications list a shirt, collar, belt, pair of wrist cuffs, hat and mask. The costume uses 100 per cent polyester fabric with polyurethane foam, while the belt and wrist cuffs are moulded and painted to resemble rope.
The details do most of the work here. The shirt has elasticated sleeve cuffs, the foam hat carries a rope-style band and the fabric-covered plastic mask uses mesh over the eye openings.
Trousers are not included, so dark or neutral trousers and your own shoes complete the outfit.
Specs
Includes: Shirt, collar, belt, wrist cuffs, hat and mask
Main fabric: 100 per cent polyester
Additional material: Polyurethane foam
Size: L-XL
What we like
Six included costume components
Hat, mask and collar establish the scarecrow character
Rope-look accessories add texture without separate purchases
Best for: Someone who wants a detailed horror costume that is not tied to a well-known movie villain.
Verdict: The flexible choice for shoppers who already own suitable black clothing and only need one strong piece to turn it into a Halloween outfit.
This is deliberately simpler than the full vampire costume. Spooktacular Creations lists a reversible black and red hooded cloak plus a tattoo scar accessory, giving you the key vampire layer while leaving the rest of the styling to your wardrobe. It is made from 100 per cent polyester.
The reversible colour scheme gives you a traditional black exterior and red accent without requiring a separate lined coat.
Pairing it with a black shirt, trousers and smart shoes is enough to establish a straightforward Dracula-style outfit. Unlike the complete vampire set, it is intended as the defining accessory rather than the whole costume.
Specs
Includes: Reversible hooded cape and tattoo scar accessory
Material: 100 per cent polyester
Colours: Black and red
What we like
Works with clothing you already own
Reversible black and red design
Less elaborate than a multi-piece costume
Best for: Shoppers who want a simple vampire outfit or prefer to customise the rest of their look.
Start with how complete the set is. A costume such as Ghost Face needs little beyond the supplied robe, belt and mask, while the reversible vampire cape assumes you will provide most of the clothing yourself. Check the included-components list rather than judging completeness from promotional images.
Next, pay attention to sizing and coverage. Costume sizing can differ from everyday menswear, and one-size designs still have height or weight limits. Fun World, for example, specifies its standard Ghost Face costume for adults up to 6ft and 200lb. For sized costumes, use the manufacturer’s measurements where available rather than relying only on S, M or L labels.
Finally, consider masks and layers in UAE conditions. Halloween events can involve moving between air-conditioned interiors and warmer outdoor spaces. A full mask or several costume layers may feel different from a single cape, so choose according to where you expect to spend most of the evening.
For the easiest route to a recognisable horror character, the Fun World Ghost Face Adult Costume is our top pick. Its licensed mask, hooded robe and belt cover the essential look without requiring several extra pieces, and Fun World provides a clear adult fit guideline.
The Spooktacular Creations Men’s Vampire Costume suits anyone after a more theatrical gothic outfit, with its attached vest, jabot, cape and cane. Killer in the Cornfield goes in a different direction with a detailed scarecrow theme and six included pieces. If you already have dark clothing and would rather keep the costume simple, the Spooktacular Creations Reversible Vampire Cape provides the defining layer without committing to a complete set.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.