Best men’s Halloween costumes for 2026: Horror icons and haunting classics

A good Halloween costume should be recognisable without requiring an evening of assembling separate pieces. For UAE parties and themed events, the four options here cover two useful approaches: complete sets that establish the character immediately, and a simpler cape that works with clothes you already own. Our top pick is the Fun World Ghost Face Adult Costume, because its licensed mask and full-length robe create one of horror cinema’s most familiar looks with very little preparation. For something less film-specific, there are two different vampire options and California Costumes’ more elaborate scarecrow-inspired Killer in the Cornfield.