Fashion experts reveal how to embrace the new season without losing your signature style
If you’ve ever wanted a reason to be unapologetically yourself, this is it. This is Autumn, the season of being and becoming, especially in the UAE where the leaves turn a brilliant burnt orange, there are moments of cool breeze but desert bling – aka sunshine – never takes a back seat.
When it comes to arming yourself with a look for the season, says Sima Barazi, Founder of Dubai-based concept store Boom & Mellow, “First, shop your own wardrobe.”
“You may already have pieces that can be styled in a completely new way. Certain prints and colours, such as Bordeaux and rich red browns, have a timeless quality and can easily be worn season after season,” she adds.
Fashion and lifestyle influencer, model and actress Katerina Safarova says, “I’m excited by fashion’s shift towards a more effortless, relaxed aesthetic… [it] is one of my favourite trends this autumn.”
The other is fringe. “I love the return of fringe at Fashion Week 2026. It adds movement and personality without feeling overdone,” she says.
Want to upskill your wardrobe with a little help from high fashion stores? Safarova’s got ideas… such as the use of texture to create aura. “This autumn, I’m seeing a lot of leather everywhere, as well as plaid and crocodile-effect textures. Animal prints in general are having a big moment — they’re showing up across clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. These bolder textures and prints are really defining the season and adding more character even to very simple looks,” explains Safarova.
As for colours, they remain earthy with shades of burgundy, brown, deep olive and khaki having a moment.
But while the palette may be familiar across the globe, the manifestation of style won’t be the same in the UAE.
Danijela Vukovic, luxury private shopper and private client specialist at The Private Suite by Dani at L’Avenue Dubai Mall, is all about complementary add-ons that take into consideration a client’s lifestyle, sense of style, comfort zone, and geography. “In Dubai,” she explains, “autumn dressing needs to be approached differently. It is less about preparing for cold weather and more about introducing seasonal depth through fabrics, colour, layering and accessories while keeping the overall wardrobe lightweight and practical.”
Never buy outfits because they are ‘on trend’, say fashionistas, always work with outfits that represent the authentic you. “A client might introduce autumn through a suede jacket, a fine knit, richer tones or a new pair of shoes rather than completely changing the way they dress. Ultimately, the best wardrobe is one where every new purchase has a purpose and works naturally with what is already there,” says Vukovic.
If you must start from the ground up, she suggests strategic purchases. “I would start with a beautifully tailored blazer, a relaxed pair of trousers, a crisp shirt, a lightweight knit and one versatile jacket or piece of outerwear. The important thing is not necessarily the individual items but how well they work together.”
For instance, a blazer can be worn over a dress, with denim or with tailored trousers; a shirt can be worn alone or underneath knitwear; and a lightweight jacket can take you from daytime to evening, she explains.
That said, definitive trends are emerging when it comes to shopping carts. “With female clients, I am seeing a lot of interest in modern tailoring, beautiful textures, statement accessories and pieces that can transition between different occasions,” says Vukovic.
Men, meanwhile, are focusing on refinement. She says: “Excellent tailoring, elevated knitwear, quality shirts, versatile trousers and outerwear that can move between work, travel and social occasions [are in vogue]. There is also a growing interest in texture and subtle colour rather than relying exclusively on traditional neutrals.”
Barazi echoes the idea that singularity is the draw. “I think that, for both men and women, there is more interest in individuality. You might take one element of a trend - checkered patterns, animal print, a military detail or a statement accessory - rather than dressing in a complete trend from head-to-toe,” she explains.
Photographs can be deceptive – the angle, the light, the proportions, and the filters used can make something look wonderful in reel time, but how do they translate in real life? Oftentimes, not very well, suggests French Italian fashion and lifestyle content creator Raphaël Simacourbe, who admits to Insta shopping for inspo. “Extreme proportions can look amazing online — very oversized jackets, trousers that pool on the floor, or several statement pieces worn together. But a photograph doesn’t show how comfortable an outfit is when you’re walking around all day,” says the Dubai-based influencer. “I prefer taking one strong element and adapting it to my own proportions. You can keep the impact while making it practical.”
His other go-to piece is a “beautifully shaped blazer”. “I’d style it with relaxed jeans and a simple top, then add pointed flats or boots. I love that balance between something structured and something effortless. A rich colour, like deep purple or chocolate brown, makes the look even more interesting.”
As for the preppy look doing the rounds, he says. “For men, there’s a renewed interest in preppy styling, with knitwear, shirts and tailored pieces worn in a relaxed way. For women, barrel-leg trousers, fitted jackets and checked shirts are really standing out. Across both [genders], the interesting part is how people combine things.”
This is your season to shine – mix and match; a little of what’s trending, a lot of your tastes. The result is your very own signature style statement.