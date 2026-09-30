If you’ve ever wanted a reason to be unapologetically yourself, this is it. This is Autumn, the season of being and becoming, especially in the UAE where the leaves turn a brilliant burnt orange, there are moments of cool breeze but desert bling – aka sunshine – never takes a back seat.

Want to upskill your wardrobe with a little help from high fashion stores? Safarova’s got ideas… such as the use of texture to create aura. “This autumn, I’m seeing a lot of leather everywhere, as well as plaid and crocodile-effect textures. Animal prints in general are having a big moment — they’re showing up across clothing, shoes, bags and accessories. These bolder textures and prints are really defining the season and adding more character even to very simple looks,” explains Safarova.

If you must start from the ground up, she suggests strategic purchases. “I would start with a beautifully tailored blazer, a relaxed pair of trousers, a crisp shirt, a lightweight knit and one versatile jacket or piece of outerwear. The important thing is not necessarily the individual items but how well they work together.”

Never buy outfits because they are ‘on trend’, say fashionistas, always work with outfits that represent the authentic you. “A client might introduce autumn through a suede jacket, a fine knit, richer tones or a new pair of shoes rather than completely changing the way they dress. Ultimately, the best wardrobe is one where every new purchase has a purpose and works naturally with what is already there,” says Vukovic.

Danijela Vukovic, luxury private shopper and private client specialist at The Private Suite by Dani at L’Avenue Dubai Mall, is all about complementary add-ons that take into consideration a client’s lifestyle, sense of style, comfort zone, and geography. “In Dubai,” she explains, “autumn dressing needs to be approached differently. It is less about preparing for cold weather and more about introducing seasonal depth through fabrics, colour, layering and accessories while keeping the overall wardrobe lightweight and practical.”

Barazi echoes the idea that singularity is the draw. “I think that, for both men and women, there is more interest in individuality. You might take one element of a trend - checkered patterns, animal print, a military detail or a statement accessory - rather than dressing in a complete trend from head-to-toe,” she explains.

Photographs can be deceptive – the angle, the light, the proportions, and the filters used can make something look wonderful in reel time, but how do they translate in real life? Oftentimes, not very well, suggests French Italian fashion and lifestyle content creator Raphaël Simacourbe, who admits to Insta shopping for inspo. “Extreme proportions can look amazing online — very oversized jackets, trousers that pool on the floor, or several statement pieces worn together. But a photograph doesn’t show how comfortable an outfit is when you’re walking around all day,” says the Dubai-based influencer. “I prefer taking one strong element and adapting it to my own proportions. You can keep the impact while making it practical.”

As for the preppy look doing the rounds, he says. “For men, there’s a renewed interest in preppy styling, with knitwear, shirts and tailored pieces worn in a relaxed way. For women, barrel-leg trousers, fitted jackets and checked shirts are really standing out. Across both [genders], the interesting part is how people combine things.”

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.