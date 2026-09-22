How to wear fall’s grunge and glow in 35°C — without the heavy layers
Autumn has arrived on the fashion calendar, even if the UAE weather is still taking its time. That means you can admire the chunky knits, oversized coats and dramatic fall boots flooding TikTok without attempting to recreate them on a 35-degree afternoon.
The good news: This season's biggest trends adapt to the Gulf more easily than most. This means, lighter layers instead of heavy ones, a little '90s grunge rather than a full Friends-era costume, golden rather than overheated-looking makeup, and beauty that lets skin breathe. TikTok is pulling fashion in two directions at once, one deliberately undone (layered tops, plaid, grunge references), the other more polished (tailoring, funnel necks, richer textures), while beauty moves between barely-there lashes and smoky eyes, glossy hydrated skin and deeper autumn lips.
Here's how to bring the season home without looking like you've wandered into a European November, with a little help from TikTok.
Rachel Green's layered tops are back. The trick of piling tees, shirts and tanks over one another has resurfaced on TikTok, tracing back to '90s grunge and Marc Jacobs' famously influential 1993 Perry Ellis collection.
For the UAE, skip the three chunky layers. Try a fitted tank under an oversized cotton shirt, or a lightweight graphic tee beneath an open button-down, finished with straight-leg jeans and loafers or trainers. Layer the pieces, not the insulation.
Skinny jeans have had their moment; trousers are getting bigger, rounder and considerably more dramatic. Balloon and barrel-leg silhouettes have dominated 2026 fashion coverage, with voluminous shorts emerging as a transitional alternative.
That makes them ideal here. Pair airy balloon trousers with a tucked-in tank or fitted tee for the oversized autumn silhouette, minus the heavy fabric, add a cropped jacket or lightweight knit for evenings. If even that feels like too much, the season's returning capri pants are a cropped, climate-friendly middle ground for the stretch of the calendar where autumn is a suggestion.
Plaid and checks are having another moment, turning up on skirts, shirts, scarves and structured jackets alike. The UAE-friendly version: Treat plaid as an accent, not an identity. A checked shirt thrown over a white tank, a plaid mini or midi skirt with a simple top, or a checked scarf once the nights finally cool down.
One plaid piece is enough, keep everything else clean, and you'll avoid any resemblance to a Halloween flannel advert.
Minimalism has grown more structured. Fall 2026 brings back funnel necks, tailored skirts, barn jackets and croc textures, with runway coverage pointing to clean shapes paired with richer textures.
This one translates almost effortlessly: a structured jacket over a sleeveless top, a pencil skirt with a relaxed shirt, tailored trousers with pointed flats. You get the autumn feeling through silhouette rather than fabric weight, and a lightweight funnel-neck jacket earns its keep far more than a wool coat that spends nine months in storage.
The biggest beauty shift is happening before the makeup even starts. Milky skincare textures, lightweight toners, moisturisers, mists and lip products built for a hydrated, soft-focus finis, are having a moment, with Good Housekeeping's fall 2026 beauty report flagging milky formulas as one of the season's defining trends.
For the UAE, translate rather than copy: Reach for lightweight hydrating layers that keep skin comfortable under makeup rather than piling on product for the sake of dewiness. A milky toner or moisturiser delivers the fresh finish without turning your face into its own humidity system. And don't let a change of season talk you out of SPF.
The bright, sunburnt-style blush of recent seasons is softening into something warmer. Good Housekeeping's Beauty Lab points to burnished bronze tones that subtly sculpt the cheekbones rather than announce themselves from across the room.
The transition is simple: a cream or powder bronzer across the cheekbones and lightly over the bridge of the nose, topped with a muted blush instead of an intense pink.
After years of dramatic extensions and mascara that needed its own removal routine, lashes are going quiet. According to Cosmopolitan, The 'ghost lash' look means barely-there mascara, or none at all, letting the rest of the face do the work, with tubing formulas rising as an alternative for anyone who still wants definition without clumpy heaviness.
For daytime, curl and leave bare, or comb through a single light coat. Save the drama, and the smoky eye, for dinner.
The smoky eye isn't new, but autumn 2026 gives it another life, minus the perfectly sculpted, ultra-heavy black. New trends on TikTok point to softer, diffused shades, with blue and denim-toned eyeshadow tipped as a more casual alternative.
For the UAE: charcoal, soft brown, taupe or faded denim rather than opaque black. Blend it out, keep the skin fresh, and leave the lashes relatively light, a smoky eye without the "haven't slept since 2014" effect.