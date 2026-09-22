The good news: This season's biggest trends adapt to the Gulf more easily than most. This means, lighter layers instead of heavy ones, a little '90s grunge rather than a full Friends-era costume, golden rather than overheated-looking makeup, and beauty that lets skin breathe. TikTok is pulling fashion in two directions at once, one deliberately undone (layered tops, plaid, grunge references), the other more polished (tailoring, funnel necks, richer textures), while beauty moves between barely-there lashes and smoky eyes, glossy hydrated skin and deeper autumn lips.