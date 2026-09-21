Autumn in the UAE soon? 7 K-Drama and BTS fashion trends to try this season

K-drama coats, BTS flair: Cool-weather looks adapted for UAE heat
In a K-drama, a coat is rarely just a coat. A hairstyle is rarely just a hairstyle. Put the right character in the right outfit, give them the right hair, and suddenly you know something about them before they have said a word.
Hark back to Lee Min-ho's Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers. The fur-trimmed coats, perfectly styled curls and unapologetically wealthy wardrobe were practically part of the character's personality. More than a decade later, Seo Yea-ji's Ko Moon-young in It's Okay to Not Be Okay made oversized bows, ruffles, dramatic sleeves and statement dresses feel like extensions of her eccentric, formidable children's author. And in Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo-seop's Kang Tae-moo arrived in sombre suits and dark coats that matched his initially frosty corporate persona.
Korean entertainment has long understood something fashion editors know well: Clothes can tell the story before the dialogue does.
That influence has travelled far beyond Seoul. K-drama wardrobes, K-pop styling, beauty trends and celebrity fashion now reach global audiences at extraordinary speed, with social platforms such as TikTok turning a memorable outfit into a trend almost overnight.
And then there is the UAE.
There is one small problem with copying Seoul's autumn wardrobe here: October does not exactly come with October weather.
While Seoul can be reaching for proper layers, UAE residents are still dealing with daytime temperatures in the 30s. By November, the weather becomes more forgiving, but this is still not the season for wrapping yourself in a chunky wool coat and hoping for the best.
So take the idea of Korean autumn dressing instead.
The sharp tailoring. The earthy palette. The oversized shirt. The perfectly thrown-on jacket. The fine knit. The dramatic accessory. And, if BTS is your fashion reference point, the confidence to make one statement piece do all the talking.
Here is how to give your UAE wardrobe a little Seoul autumn energy, without dressing for a climate you simply do not have.
Hyun Bin's Made in Korea wardrobe is a lesson in sharp tailoring. The second season, which premiered on September 9, is set in 1979, with Hyun Bin's character taking on a bolder look. Even details such as his tie and shirt collar have evolved with the character.
For the UAE, you can keep the structure without the heavy fabric.
Try: An unstructured linen-blend suit in charcoal, camel or beige, worn with an open-collar shirt instead of a tie. Keep the trousers tailored and the shoulders clean, but skip the heavy wool jacket.
It works for an office, dinner or an event where you want to look dressed up without looking overdressed.
You can take numerous cues from all the office dramas, including Park Min-young's What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and My Private Life.
If full tailoring feels like too much, My Bias, My Boss offers a more practical starting point.
The workplace drama, which ended on September 8, revolves around a fashion-platform company, giving its characters plenty of polished but approachable office looks. Kim Hye-jun, Kang Hoon and Cha Woo-min bring different variations on the same idea: smart separates, relaxed tailoring and layers.
For the UAE, maybe light blazer, simple top and wide-leg trousers.
A cotton knit vest can replace a heavier sweater, while a lightweight blazer becomes particularly useful once you step into an aggressively air-conditioned office, restaurant or shopping mall.
The result feels autumnal without requiring an actual autumn climate.
Not every Seoul-inspired outfit needs to be beige.
The Scandal, starring Son Ye-jin, Ji Chang-wook and Nana, takes its visual cues from Joseon-era romance, with elaborate traditional clothing and rich colours. You do not have to recreate hanbok to borrow the idea.
Instead, bring in one dramatic colour.
A plum, deep green, burgundy or rust satin midi skirt can do the work of an entire autumn wardrobe. Pair it with a relaxed long-sleeve top and understated accessories.
Wrap silhouettes and crossover details can also give an outfit a subtle hanbok-inspired feel without turning it into a costume.
Some K-drama wardrobes have a longer shelf life than the shows themselves.
Kim Ji-won's Hong Hae-in in Queen of Tears remains a useful reference for anyone who likes the polished Korean approach to autumn dressing: grey knits, skirts, tailored silhouettes and restrained colours.
For the UAE, replace chunky wool sweaters with fine-gauge cotton, viscose or lightweight blends.
A grey fine-knit top with a midi skirt, loafers and a structured handbag gives you the same understated mood without the bulk.
K-drama fashion tends to make layering look effortless. BTS takes the idea considerably further.
The group is currently on its ARIRANG World Tour, with the concert wardrobe embracing dramatic proportions, denim, leather and strong contrasts. For the Chicago show on August 27, Diesel's Glenn Martens created custom looks for all seven members, playing with exaggerated silhouettes and treated materials.
You do not need a stage-sized wardrobe to borrow the idea.
The easiest way to make a BTS-inspired outfit work in the UAE is to choose one statement piece and keep everything around it simple.
Try an oversized denim jacket with a fitted tank and wide-leg trousers. Or pair a sculptural leather-look jacket with a simple T-shirt and relaxed trousers for an evening out.
For daytime, substitute actual leather with lighter coated fabrics or faux-leather pieces and keep the rest of the outfit breathable.
Black, white and red have featured prominently in fan interpretations of the ARIRANG tour aesthetic, while purple remains an obvious accent for ARMY.
You do not have to dress head-to-toe in purple.
A purple bag, sneakers, scarf, cap or even a manicure can become the small reference that makes an otherwise neutral outfit feel BTS-inspired.