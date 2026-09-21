Autumn in the UAE soon? 7 K-Drama and BTS fashion trends to try this season

Hark back to Lee Min-ho's Gu Jun-pyo in Boys Over Flowers. The fur-trimmed coats, perfectly styled curls and unapologetically wealthy wardrobe were practically part of the character's personality. More than a decade later, Seo Yea-ji's Ko Moon-young in It's Okay to Not Be Okay made oversized bows, ruffles, dramatic sleeves and statement dresses feel like extensions of her eccentric, formidable children's author. And in Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo-seop's Kang Tae-moo arrived in sombre suits and dark coats that matched his initially frosty corporate persona.