Dr. Martens 1460 review: the boot that outlasts trends

Autumn is when the Dr. Martens 1460 makes the most sense again, bringing enough structure for cooler evenings while working with everything from jeans to dresses. This Patent Leather version is a particularly distinctive take on the familiar eight eye boot. Our verdict: buy it for the durable construction and enduring silhouette, provided you are prepared to give the stiff upper time to settle around your feet. The glossy leather makes more of a statement than the standard smooth 1460, but underneath it is the same recognisable formula that has kept the boot in circulation for decades.

Key facts

Best for: Autumn outfits, casual wear and buyers who want a substantial leather boot Bottom line: A strongly built, highly recognisable boot whose long term appeal matters more than instant softness

What you get

Those details explain much of the 1460's visual identity. The yellow stitching is not an added decorative line hiding a simpler construction method. It forms part of the welted build, while the heel loop, eight eyelets and chunky sole make the boot recognisable even at a distance.

Underfoot is the brand's DMS sole, with its characteristic grooved edge and tread. Dr. Martens describes the footbed of this version as having a wider, more rounded toe shape. The upper and sole use Goodyear welted construction. According to the manufacturer, the components are heat sealed and reinforced with the brand's welt stitching rather than relying only on adhesive.

The important difference here is the upper. Dr. Martens calls the material Patent Lamper, a fine grained leather given a glossy coated finish. It produces a much sharper shine than the conventional smooth leather associated with many 1460s. It is also relatively straightforward to maintain. Dr. Martens advises removing dirt with a damp cloth and using its patent leather cleaner when the finish needs attention.

The 1460 takes its name from its original launch date, 1 April 1960, and the basic shape remains remarkably easy to identify. This women's Patent Leather model uses the familiar eight eye lace up design, yellow welt stitching and scripted AirWair heel loop.

How it performs

The first thing to understand about a 1460 is that sole comfort and upper softness are separate issues. Dr. Martens describes its DMS sole as designed for comfort and stability, and the air cushioned construction gives the boot a less rigid feeling underfoot than its substantial appearance might suggest.

The leather above it needs more consideration. Patent Lamper is coated to create its high gloss finish, so buyers should not approach this model expecting the immediately supple feel of a softer Nappa leather boot. Break in experiences also vary by foot shape. Customer feedback on 1460 models includes wearers who find them comfortable quickly.

That makes gradual wear sensible. Start with shorter outings and socks that provide some protection around the heel and ankle rather than making a new pair your footwear for an entire day straight away. Fit deserves attention before assuming every pressure point will disappear with wear. A boot that is fundamentally too short is not the same thing as a correctly sized leather boot that initially feels firm.

For the UAE, the seasonal window matters too. A substantial eight eye leather boot is better suited to autumn and winter than the hottest months, particularly for anyone spending much of the day outdoors. In air conditioned offices, malls and evening settings, however, the 1460 is easy to incorporate into a cooler season wardrobe without needing genuinely cold weather.