Best women's ankle boots on Amazon.ae 2026: Five pairs for autumn dressing

The 1460 is an eight eye lace up design built around Dr. Martens' familiar DMS sole. This version uses Patent Lamper, a coated leather with a glossy finish. More important for longevity is the construction: Dr. Martens says the upper and sole use a Goodyear welted build, with the components heat sealed and stitched together. The DMS sole is air cushioned, while the footbed has a wider, rounded toe shape. Its high shine finish makes this the least understated boot in our selection, but it works well if you want footwear to carry more of an outfit.