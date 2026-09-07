Merrell Moab review: a dependable hiking boot for autumn trails

Cooler weather puts hiking back on the calendar in the UAE, and the Merrell Moab 3 Mid GORE TEX is built for the kind of trail days that become more appealing as temperatures ease. Our verdict is straightforward: this is a sensible choice for hikers who value support, underfoot protection and waterproofing more than a particularly light or agile feel. Merrell pairs a mid height leather and mesh upper with a GORE TEX membrane and a Vibram TC5+ outsole, giving the Moab a practical specification for rocky paths and mixed terrain.

Key facts

Best for: Day hikes and general trail walking where support and waterproofing matter Bottom line: A comfortable, supportive mid-height hiker that prioritises stability and protection over a lightweight feel

What you get

The combination makes this a fairly traditional hiking boot rather than a trail running shoe dressed for the outdoors. There is leather in the upper, a structural shank beneath the foot, substantial outsole rubber and a waterproof membrane. Its design puts cushioning, protection and stability ahead of minimal weight.

There are also some recycled components. Merrell says the laces, webbing and breathable mesh lining use 100 per cent recycled material. Those details do not change how you choose a hiking boot, but they are useful distinctions within the Moab 3 specification.

Underfoot, Merrell specifies a contoured Moab 3 footbed, a moulded nylon arch shank and its Air Cushion system in the heel. The midsole uses the company's Super Rebound Compound, while the outsole is Vibram TC5+ rubber. The lugs are 5mm deep and the heel to toe drop is 11.5mm. Merrell lists the weight at 1.46kg for the men's Mid GORE TEX version.

The Moab 3 Mid GORE TEX uses a pigskin leather and breathable mesh upper, with a GORE TEX waterproof membrane beneath it. The mid-height construction extends above the ankle compared with the low Moab shoe, while a bellows tongue is designed to limit debris entering around the laces. Rubber protection covers the heel and toe areas.

How it performs

Grip is strongest in the conditions most recreational hikers are likely to encounter. OutdoorGearLab's testing of the Moab 3 Waterproof low shoe found its Vibram TC5+ outsole worked well on smooth rock and established trails in wet and dry conditions. The reviewers found the tread less effective when mud clogged the lugs or when loose surfaces demanded a more aggressive pattern. That makes the Moab family a better fit for general trail use than highly technical routes where maximum bite is the priority.

Support is one of its clearer strengths. The moulded nylon arch shank, structured footbed and cushioned midsole provide more underfoot structure than lightweight hiking footwear. OutdoorGearLab's 2026 review of the Moab 3 Mid Waterproof praised its stability and comfortable fit, while noting that the boot has a relatively substantial feel. On rocky UAE trails, where repeated steps on hard surfaces can make thin footwear tiring, that supportive construction has an obvious role.

For cooler season hikes, the GORE TEX membrane is another useful feature. Merrell specifies it for waterproofing while allowing moisture vapour to escape. Waterproof footwear can still feel warmer than a highly ventilated non-waterproof hiking shoe, so hikers heading out during hotter parts of the day may prefer more breathable footwear. Once autumn and winter temperatures make longer outings more comfortable, the balance becomes easier to justify.