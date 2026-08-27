New Balance 1906R review: the tech runner turned icon

The New Balance 1906R has landed in exactly the right moment for retro tech sneakers, where visible mesh, metallic looking overlays and complicated running soles have become everyday wardrobe staples. Its appeal goes deeper than the early 2000s aesthetic. The 1906R is a strong choice if you want a fashion-led sneaker that still puts cushioning and stability high on the list. New Balance builds it around technology borrowed from performance footwear, while the layered upper gives it enough visual character to work as a lifestyle shoe rather than something that looks as though it belongs exclusively on a running route.

The New Balance 1906R has landed in exactly the right moment for retro tech sneakers, where visible mesh, metallic looking overlays and complicated running soles have become everyday wardrobe staples. Its appeal goes deeper than the early 2000s aesthetic. The 1906R is a strong choice if you want a fashion-led sneaker that still puts cushioning and stability high on the list. New Balance builds it around technology borrowed from performance footwear, while the layered upper gives it enough visual character to work as a lifestyle shoe rather than something that looks as though it belongs exclusively on a running route.

Key facts

What you get

The 1906R takes its name and visual direction from New Balance running footwear of the 2000s, but the current model sits in the brand's lifestyle range. Its construction explains much of the current appeal. Instead of the smooth leather panels associated with simpler court sneakers, New Balance uses open-holed mesh with curved synthetic overlays. The result is intentionally technical, with the structure of an older performance runner left visible rather than disguised.

Underfoot, there is more going on than the styling initially suggests. New Balance specifies ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning, segmented ABZORB SBS pods at the heel and an N-ergy outsole designed for shock absorption. Stability Web technology is incorporated into the outsole to add arch support, while a TPU cage wraps the heel. A rubber outsole handles contact with the ground.

That combination makes the 1906R quite different in construction from a flat-soled casual sneaker. The mesh upper is also relevant in the UAE, particularly for people who spend time moving between air-conditioned interiors and warm outdoor conditions. It gives the shoe a more ventilated construction than an upper made predominantly from solid leather, although the amount of airflow will naturally depend on the socks worn and the conditions.