New Balance 1906R review: the tech runner turned icon

Cushioned, technical and distinctly retro, the 1906R gets the formula right
The New Balance 1906R has landed in exactly the right moment for retro tech sneakers, where visible mesh, metallic looking overlays and complicated running soles have become everyday wardrobe staples. Its appeal goes deeper than the early 2000s aesthetic. The 1906R is a strong choice if you want a fashion-led sneaker that still puts cushioning and stability high on the list. New Balance builds it around technology borrowed from performance footwear, while the layered upper gives it enough visual character to work as a lifestyle shoe rather than something that looks as though it belongs exclusively on a running route.
The New Balance 1906R has landed in exactly the right moment for retro tech sneakers, where visible mesh, metallic looking overlays and complicated running soles have become everyday wardrobe staples. Its appeal goes deeper than the early 2000s aesthetic. The 1906R is a strong choice if you want a fashion-led sneaker that still puts cushioning and stability high on the list. New Balance builds it around technology borrowed from performance footwear, while the layered upper gives it enough visual character to work as a lifestyle shoe rather than something that looks as though it belongs exclusively on a running route.
Best for: Everyday walking, casual wear and retro tech styling
Bottom line: A comfortable lifestyle sneaker whose running shoe hardware gives the fashionable design some practical substance.
The 1906R takes its name and visual direction from New Balance running footwear of the 2000s, but the current model sits in the brand's lifestyle range. Its construction explains much of the current appeal. Instead of the smooth leather panels associated with simpler court sneakers, New Balance uses open-holed mesh with curved synthetic overlays. The result is intentionally technical, with the structure of an older performance runner left visible rather than disguised.
Underfoot, there is more going on than the styling initially suggests. New Balance specifies ACTEVA LITE midsole cushioning, segmented ABZORB SBS pods at the heel and an N-ergy outsole designed for shock absorption. Stability Web technology is incorporated into the outsole to add arch support, while a TPU cage wraps the heel. A rubber outsole handles contact with the ground.
That combination makes the 1906R quite different in construction from a flat-soled casual sneaker. The mesh upper is also relevant in the UAE, particularly for people who spend time moving between air-conditioned interiors and warm outdoor conditions. It gives the shoe a more ventilated construction than an upper made predominantly from solid leather, although the amount of airflow will naturally depend on the socks worn and the conditions.
Styling is a large part of the proposition. The layered panels, sculpted sole and visible technical details give the shoe the deliberately busy look associated with the current retro runner trend. It works particularly naturally with relaxed trousers, denim, shorts and casual sportswear.
The 1906R's strongest practical argument is its cushioning system. ACTEVA LITE forms the midsole foundation, while ABZORB SBS is concentrated around the heel and N-ergy adds another shock absorbing element beneath the foot. New Balance also uses Stability Web for added arch support. Together, those components point towards a ride designed around cushioning and structure rather than the thin, direct feel of a traditional lifestyle sneaker.
Independent assessment supports its credentials for walking. GQ selected the 1906R as its best non running walking shoe in a 2026 guide, highlighting the mesh upper and shock absorbing sole as useful attributes for long periods on the move. That makes the shoe particularly relevant for daily commuting, shopping centres, airports and other situations where a UAE resident might spend hours on hard indoor flooring.
It should still be viewed primarily as a lifestyle sneaker rather than bought as a substitute for a current specialist running shoe. The appeal here is that running derived technology makes everyday wear more comfortable while preserving the retro silhouette.
Sizing is relatively straightforward on the standard model. New Balance says the 1906R fits as expected for most people, with standard D width shown on its product pages. The brand's fit information describes versions of the shoe as suitable for average foot width and average foot height. Buyers with particularly wide feet should therefore pay close attention to the width offered by the specific Amazon.ae listing rather than assuming every colourway has the same options.
Layered cushioning: ACTEVA LITE, ABZORB SBS and N-ergy give the sole more comfort focused technology than a basic casual sneaker.
Useful stability features: Stability Web and the TPU heel cage add structure to the running inspired platform.
Mesh heavy upper: The open-holed construction suits the technical aesthetic while avoiding an entirely solid upper.
Easy retro tech styling: Its complicated sole and curved overlays capture the early 2000s runner look without requiring the rest of an outfit to be sportswear.
The 1906R makes the most sense for someone who likes the current retro runner look but wants everyday comfort to justify the purchase. It is especially well suited to walking heavy days, casual offices, travel and weekend wear, and the mesh construction is a sensible match for warm weather wardrobes.
People looking for a minimal leather sneaker or a shoe specifically engineered for regular running training should look elsewhere, since the 1906R's main role today is lifestyle wear. For most buyers, sticking with the usual size is the logical starting point, while wider footed shoppers should check the exact width offered before ordering.
The 1906R explains why retro technical runners have survived beyond a short lived fashion cycle. The shape has enough personality to make a plain outfit more interesting, but New Balance has also retained meaningful footwear technology underneath it. ACTEVA LITE cushioning, ABZORB SBS heel pods, N-ergy shock absorption and Stability Web give the design a practical foundation that suits long periods of everyday walking.
It is not the answer for someone seeking a stripped back sneaker, and dedicated runners should choose footwear for their specific training needs. As an everyday lifestyle shoe, though, the 1906R strikes a convincing balance between the retro tech look and the comfort that made performance runners appealing in the first place.
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