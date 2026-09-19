Best hiking boots on Amazon.ae 2026: 5 pairs for cooler UAE trails

The cooler months make longer hikes in the UAE much more inviting, but rocky ground, loose gravel and uneven descents still demand footwear with dependable traction and a secure fit. A good hiking boot should give you enough support without feeling unnecessarily heavy, while waterproofing can be useful for wadis, damp ground and trips farther afield. We focused on models closely by their outsole design, ankle support, waterproof construction, weight and fit. Our all round pick is the Columbia Strata Trail Mid Waterproof Boot, a relatively light mid height option with waterproof protection and a trail focused rubber outsole.