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Best hiking boots on Amazon.ae 2026: 5 pairs for cooler UAE trails

Reliable hiking boots for cooler UAE adventures, with grip and support in focus

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Gulf News
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The right hiking boots can make cooler-season UAE trails more comfortable, offering the grip, support and durability needed for uneven terrain.
The right hiking boots can make cooler-season UAE trails more comfortable, offering the grip, support and durability needed for uneven terrain.

The cooler months make longer hikes in the UAE much more inviting, but rocky ground, loose gravel and uneven descents still demand footwear with dependable traction and a secure fit. A good hiking boot should give you enough support without feeling unnecessarily heavy, while waterproofing can be useful for wadis, damp ground and trips farther afield. We focused on models closely by their outsole design, ankle support, waterproof construction, weight and fit. Our all round pick is the Columbia Strata Trail Mid Waterproof Boot, a relatively light mid height option with waterproof protection and a trail focused rubber outsole.

Columbia Strata Trail Mid Waterproof Boot

Verdict: A strong all rounder for day hikes, combining a relatively low weight with waterproofing, cushioning and useful ankle coverage.

Key specs

  • Weight: 600g per shoe, men's size 9

  • Waterproofing: Omni Tech

  • Outsole: Omni Grip rubber

  • Lug depth: 3mm

  • Midsole: Techlite cushioning

Columbia gives the Strata Trail Mid the features most recreational hikers actually need without turning it into a heavy backpacking boot. The Omni Grip outsole uses a trail oriented tread for wet and dry surfaces, while the 3mm lugs are better matched to mixed paths than deep mud. Columbia lists the men's size 9 at 600g per shoe, making this one of the lighter mid height options here.

The Omni Tech construction provides waterproof, breathable protection, and a gusseted tongue helps keep trail debris outside. Its mesh and suede upper should also feel less cumbersome than a more substantial leather backpacking boot.

What we like

  • Light for a waterproof mid height boot

  • Cushioned Techlite midsole

  • Gusseted tongue for dusty trails

Best for: Day hikers who want one versatile boot for regular UAE outings and travel.

Salomon Quest 4 GORE-TEX

Verdict: The most support focused option here, particularly well suited to demanding terrain and hikers carrying a loaded backpack.

Key specs

  • Weight: 655g

  • Waterproofing: GORE TEX

  • Outsole: Rubber

  • Support: 4D Advanced Chassis

  • Heel to toe drop: 12mm

Salomon positions the Quest 4 GORE TEX for multi day hiking and backpacking, and its construction reflects that purpose. The 4D Advanced Chassis wraps around the foot and is designed to improve stability on rough terrain, while the higher boot profile provides more substantial coverage than lightweight hiking shoes.

A GORE TEX membrane handles waterproofing, while the leather and textile upper balances structure with flexibility. At 655g weight according to Salomon, this is a more substantial choice than the Columbia, so it makes most sense when support takes priority over keeping footwear light. The molded OrthoLite sockliner adds cushioning inside.

What we like

  • Substantial foot and ankle support

  • GORE TEX waterproof membrane

  • Built with backpacking and rough terrain in mind

Best for: Longer hikes, rougher mountain trails and carrying heavier packs.

KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Mid

Verdict: A roomy hiking boot with a broad forefoot, useful traction and a flexible feel that should appeal to hikers who dislike narrow boots.

Key specs

  • Weight: 907g

  • Waterproofing: KEEN.DRY

  • Outsole: KEEN All Terrain rubber

  • Lugs: 4mm

  • Drop: 12mm

Fit is the main reason to consider the Targhee III. KEEN's Original Fit provides generous forefoot space, while its heel capture system helps secure the rear of the foot. The outsole uses 4mm multidirectional lugs, and an external stability shank adds support without making this a particularly rigid backpacking boot.

OutdoorGearLab also found the Targhee III relatively flexible and noted its wider fit, while RunRepeat's measurements likewise showed a wider than average internal shape. That makes sizing particularly important for hikers with narrow feet.

What we like

  • Generous forefoot space

  • 4mm multidirectional lugs

  • KEEN.DRY waterproof membrane

Best for: Hikers with wider feet or anyone who prefers more toe room.

HUMTTO Men's All-Terrain Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Verdict: A lower cut alternative for hikers who prioritise freedom of movement over the ankle coverage of a traditional mid height boot.

Key specs

  • Waterproofing: HUMTTO TEX

  • Midsole: EVA based cushioning

  • Outsole: Lugged rubber

  • Upper height: Low cut

  • Weight: 1.25kg

Humtto men’s waterproof hiking shoes features an advanced membrane that helps keep water out, a memory foam insole for supportive comfort and a lightweight MD midsole that delivers responsive cushioning and lasting energy return.

The lower profile changes its role in this selection. It should suit hikers who prefer a shoe like feel and do not need the ankle coverage offered by the Columbia, Salomon, KEEN or Merrell.

What we like

  • Low cut design for freer ankle movement

  • Waterproof membrane

  • Lugged rubber outsole

Best for: Lighter day walks and hikers who prefer a low cut trail shoe.

Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof

Verdict: A traditional mid height hiker with a 5mm lug Vibram outsole and plenty of cushioning underfoot.

Key specs

  • Weight: 1.3kg

  • Waterproofing: Waterproof membrane

  • Outsole: Vibram TC5+

  • Lugs: 5mm

  • Drop: 11.5mm

The Moab 3 Mid Waterproof takes a more substantial approach than the Columbia. Merrell specifies a pig suede and breathable mesh upper, molded nylon arch shank and Air Cushion in the heel for added stability. Its Vibram TC5+ rubber outsole uses 5mm lugs, giving the boot a deeper tread than the Columbia or KEEN models in this guide.

Merrell lists the half pair weight at 1.3g, so this is not the lightest choice here. The trade off is a supportive mid height construction with a protective rubber heel and toe cap, plus a bellows tongue to limit debris entering the boot.

What we like

  • Deep 5mm outsole lugs

  • Vibram TC5+ rubber outsole

  • Supportive mid height construction

Best for: Hikers who prefer a more substantial boot with deeper tread.

What to look for in hiking boots

Start with the outsole. Rocky and loose trails reward a rubber sole with defined lugs, but deeper is not automatically better. A moderate tread works well for mixed hard packed terrain, while deeper lugs become more useful on loose or softer surfaces.

Next, decide how much support you need. Low hiking shoes save weight and allow more ankle movement. Mid height boots provide additional coverage and are often preferable on rougher ground or when carrying a backpack. Fit matters more than the label: your heel should stay secure while your toes have enough room to avoid hitting the front during descents.

Waterproof membranes can be useful for wet trails and travel, although hikers who mainly walk in dry conditions may place greater value on ventilation and lower weight. For UAE use, also check that your chosen socks and boot combination remains comfortable during warmer parts of the day.

Verdict

For most recreational hikers, the Columbia Strata Trail Mid Waterproof Boot offers the most useful balance. At a claimed 600g per shoe in men's size 9, it keeps weight relatively low while retaining a waterproof membrane, mid height coverage, cushioning and an all terrain rubber outsole.

The Salomon Quest 4 GORE TEX is the more substantial choice for backpacking and difficult terrain, while the KEEN Targhee III Waterproof Mid deserves attention if you need a roomier forefoot. Choose the Merrell Moab 3 Mid Waterproof if deeper 5mm lugs and a more traditional hiking boot build appeal. The HUMTTO is the outlier, with a lower cut construction better matched to hikers who favour freer ankle movement.

Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.

Also Read: Merrell Moab review: a dependable hiking boot for autumn trails

Also Read: Salomon Speedcross men's hiking shoe review: gorpcore style with serious trail grip

Also Read: Best women's ankle boots on Amazon.ae 2026: Five pairs for autumn dressing

Also Read: Best new autumn sneakers on Amazon.ae 2026: Five pairs for the new season

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