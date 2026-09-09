Shots fired at Ammy Virk-linked car after Canada concert

Virk’s father, Kuljit Singh, later said the singer was safe and that the shooting was not directed at his son’s vehicle, according to a report by The Tribune. He said the incident was instead believed to be connected to people involved in organising the show.

The Abbotsford Police Department said a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV shortly after 11 pm. No one was injured. Police said the incident appeared to be targeted, but have not confirmed the identities of those involved or the motive.

Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.