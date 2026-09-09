Shots fired at Ammy Virk-linked car after Canada concert

No injuries reported as police probe shooting and vehicle fire after Virk's performance
Dubai: Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk is safe after a vehicle linked to his concert convoy came under fire in Abbotsford, British Columbia, following his performance at Rogers Forum on the night of September 5
The Abbotsford Police Department said a vehicle travelling through the 2500-block of McCallum Road was fired upon by occupants of a dark-coloured SUV shortly after 11 pm. No one was injured. Police said the incident appeared to be targeted, but have not confirmed the identities of those involved or the motive.
Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a separate report of a vehicle fire in the 2400-block of Sunnyside Place, where an SUV was found fully engulfed in flames. Investigators are examining whether the fire is connected to the shooting.
Several Indian and Canadian media reports initially linked the targeted vehicle to Virk’s concert convoy and reported that about seven shots were fired. However, police have not publicly confirmed that Virk was inside the vehicle.
Virk’s father, Kuljit Singh, later said the singer was safe and that the shooting was not directed at his son’s vehicle, according to a report by The Tribune. He said the incident was instead believed to be connected to people involved in organising the show.
The Major Crime Unit is investigating and appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.