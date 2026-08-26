Salomon Speedcross men's hiking shoe review: gorpcore style with serious trail grip

Gorpcore appeal meets aggressive trail grip in Salomon's outdoor ready Speedcross
Gorpcore has made technical trail shoes an increasingly familiar sight far from the mountains, and Salomon is one of the brands at the centre of the look. Vogue still identifies hiking-inspired performance trainers as a significant sneaker trend in 2026. The Speedcross makes a convincing case because its outdoor credentials are more than styling. Our verdict is that it makes most sense for buyers who want genuine soft ground traction and happen to like the technical aesthetic, rather than someone searching for an ordinary city trainer.
Best for: Soft trails, loose ground, hiking and gorpcore inspired casual wear
Bottom line: A distinctive trail shoe whose aggressive grip has a real purpose outdoors, although that same outsole makes it less natural on pavement.
The current Speedcross is designed primarily as a trail running shoe for mud and mixed terrain. Salomon specifies a Mud Contagrip rubber outsole with deep, sharply shaped lugs intended to bite into loose, soft and uneven surfaces. The manufacturer's specification puts lug depth at 5mm.
Underfoot is Salomon's EnergyCell+ midsole. The standard model has a stated 32mm-heel stack and 22mm-forefoot stack, producing a 10mm-heel to-toe drop. Salomon describes its cushioning level as soft and protective rather than minimal.
The upper combines synthetic and textile materials. Anti-debris mesh is intended to stop grit collecting between the foot and footbed, while ripstop fabric adds resistance to tearing and abrasion. This is paired with Salomon's Sensifit construction, which wraps around the foot to create a more secure hold.
Instead of conventional laces, the Speedcross uses Quicklace. A single pull tightens the thin lace across the foot, with the excess stored away rather than tied in a bow. The construction is recognisably functional, but that combination of technical upper, prominent outsole and speed lacing hardware also explains much of its appeal as a gorpcore shoe.
Grip is the clearest reason to choose the Speedcross. OutdoorGearLab's 2026 review describes the shoe as particularly strong on soft dirt, mud and steep grass, crediting the Mud Contagrip outsole and widely spaced lugs. The spacing also helps release mud rather than allowing it to accumulate underneath the shoe.
That makes sense for softer hiking routes and loose trails. It is less relevant on the pavements and tiled surfaces that make up much of everyday UAE use. OutdoorGearLab reports that the aggressive lugs can create a cleat-like sensation on hardpack. Road Trail Run similarly finds the Speedcross 6 more at home on soft surfaces, while noting that this generation is more forgiving on firmer ground than its predecessor.
Cushioning favours control over a deeply plush sensation. OutdoorGearLab finds the EnergyCell+ midsole comfortable for extended wear, while Road Trail Run describes the foam as comfortable but not especially plush. That distinction matters if the shoe will spend most of its life on streets rather than trails.
Fit is secure, helped by the Sensifit construction and Quicklace system. Independent reviews differ slightly on sizing impressions, which makes trying the shoe on, or checking the retailer's return conditions, sensible for buyers between sizes.
Durability is supported by practical design choices. The ripstop upper has reinforcement around vulnerable areas, while full rubber coverage protects the midsole underneath. In the UAE, the more relevant consideration is temperature. OutdoorGearLab reports that the upper can run warm in summer, so this is better suited to cooler season outdoor use than long periods outside in peak heat.
Deep Mud Contagrip lugs give the shoe a clear purpose on loose and soft terrain.
Quicklace provides fast adjustment without conventional lace loops or bows.
Ripstop fabric, reinforced construction and extensive rubber coverage suit regular trail use.
The distinctive technical design works naturally with the current gorpcore aesthetic.
The Speedcross suits someone who actually intends to use the capability suggested by its appearance. Hikers, trail runners and walkers who encounter loose soil, soft tracks or muddy ground get the greatest benefit from the aggressive outsole. It also works for a buyer who likes Salomon's technical look and wants one shoe that can move between outdoor use and casual clothing.
For predominantly pavement based walking, commuting or long indoor days, a road-oriented trainer is likely to provide a more natural underfoot feel. The Speedcross's deep lugs are engineered around trail traction, not smooth urban surfaces.
Gorpcore may be responsible for putting shoes like the Salomon Speedcross into fashion conversations, but the strongest reason to buy this model remains functional. Its deep Mud Contagrip outsole, secure Sensifit upper and Quicklace system form a package designed around grip on soft, loose terrain.
The fashion crossover is useful rather than essential. You can wear the Speedcross around town, and independent reviewers find it comfortable enough for everyday use, but frequent pavement walking does not play to its main strength. For UAE buyers who hike during the cooler months and also like the technical Salomon aesthetic, it offers a credible combination of trail capability and street style. If city use is the priority, a less aggressively lugged shoe is the more logical fit.
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