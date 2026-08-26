Salomon Speedcross men's hiking shoe review: gorpcore style with serious trail grip

Gorpcore has made technical trail shoes an increasingly familiar sight far from the mountains, and Salomon is one of the brands at the centre of the look. Vogue still identifies hiking-inspired performance trainers as a significant sneaker trend in 2026. The Speedcross makes a convincing case because its outdoor credentials are more than styling. Our verdict is that it makes most sense for buyers who want genuine soft ground traction and happen to like the technical aesthetic, rather than someone searching for an ordinary city trainer.

Key facts

Best for: Soft trails, loose ground, hiking and gorpcore inspired casual wear Bottom line: A distinctive trail shoe whose aggressive grip has a real purpose outdoors, although that same outsole makes it less natural on pavement.

What you get

Instead of conventional laces, the Speedcross uses Quicklace. A single pull tightens the thin lace across the foot, with the excess stored away rather than tied in a bow. The construction is recognisably functional, but that combination of technical upper, prominent outsole and speed lacing hardware also explains much of its appeal as a gorpcore shoe.

The upper combines synthetic and textile materials. Anti-debris mesh is intended to stop grit collecting between the foot and footbed, while ripstop fabric adds resistance to tearing and abrasion. This is paired with Salomon's Sensifit construction, which wraps around the foot to create a more secure hold.

Underfoot is Salomon's EnergyCell+ midsole. The standard model has a stated 32mm-heel stack and 22mm-forefoot stack, producing a 10mm-heel to-toe drop. Salomon describes its cushioning level as soft and protective rather than minimal.

The current Speedcross is designed primarily as a trail running shoe for mud and mixed terrain. Salomon specifies a Mud Contagrip rubber outsole with deep, sharply shaped lugs intended to bite into loose, soft and uneven surfaces. The manufacturer's specification puts lug depth at 5mm.

How it performs

Grip is the clearest reason to choose the Speedcross. OutdoorGearLab's 2026 review describes the shoe as particularly strong on soft dirt, mud and steep grass, crediting the Mud Contagrip outsole and widely spaced lugs. The spacing also helps release mud rather than allowing it to accumulate underneath the shoe.

That makes sense for softer hiking routes and loose trails. It is less relevant on the pavements and tiled surfaces that make up much of everyday UAE use. OutdoorGearLab reports that the aggressive lugs can create a cleat-like sensation on hardpack. Road Trail Run similarly finds the Speedcross 6 more at home on soft surfaces, while noting that this generation is more forgiving on firmer ground than its predecessor.

Cushioning favours control over a deeply plush sensation. OutdoorGearLab finds the EnergyCell+ midsole comfortable for extended wear, while Road Trail Run describes the foam as comfortable but not especially plush. That distinction matters if the shoe will spend most of its life on streets rather than trails.

Fit is secure, helped by the Sensifit construction and Quicklace system. Independent reviews differ slightly on sizing impressions, which makes trying the shoe on, or checking the retailer's return conditions, sensible for buyers between sizes.