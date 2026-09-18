ASICS Gel-Kayano review: the support runner that lasts

Stable, cushioned and durable, the Gel Kayano is built for daily running
The ASICS Gel Kayano remains one of the more substantial options for runners who want cushioning without giving up stability. Its appeal is straightforward: this is a road shoe built around support, comfort over steady mileage and a durable outsole rather than outright speed. The verdict is equally clear. For runners who value a planted ride and plenty of cushioning for daily training, the Gel Kayano makes a convincing case, particularly if durability matters as much as initial comfort.
Best for: Daily road running, easy miles and runners who prefer extra stability
Bottom line: A cushioned, support focused trainer with a secure platform and an outsole designed for regular mileage
The Gel Kayano sits at the supportive end of ASICS' road running range. Rather than relying on the rigid medial posts associated with older stability shoes, recent generations use geometry and adaptive support systems to control movement while retaining a more natural transition through the stride.
The Gel Kayano 32 uses ASICS' 4D Guidance System, which incorporates a dynamic component intended to respond when additional stability is required. It pairs that system with FF Blast Plus midsole foam and rearfoot PureGEL cushioning.
This version uses an engineered mesh upper. ASICS describes the material as lightweight and breathable, with fewer overlays than a more traditionally constructed running upper. Recent Kayano models also use a Hybrid ASICSGRIP outsole combining ASICSGRIP and AHARPLUS rubber compounds, with durability and traction as priorities.
An 8mm heel to toe drop is specified for Gel Kayano 32. ASICS lists the men's Kayano 32 at 295g, so this remains a substantial daily trainer rather than a stripped back speed shoe.
Stability is the main reason to choose a Gel Kayano. The shoe combines a broad, highly cushioned platform with support technology intended to guide the foot when required rather than forcing every stride through a rigid correction system. For steady road mileage, that creates the kind of planted character that many runners want from a stability trainer.
Independent laboratory testing of the Gel Kayano 32 supports that picture. RunRepeat rated its stability highly and found strong shock absorption, while describing the midsole as more balanced than exceptionally soft. The outlet also measured good durability in the outsole, toe box and heel padding. Those findings make the 32 particularly relevant for runners who put regular mileage into one pair rather than rotating several shoes.
The trade off is pace. A Kayano carries more shoe underfoot than a lightweight daily trainer, and RunRepeat found the 32's energy return relatively low. That makes its strengths clearer on easy runs and longer steady efforts than sessions where a light, quick turnover is the priority. This is best understood as a question of fit for purpose rather than a flaw.
Fit also leans towards comfort. RunRepeat found the Kayano 32 true to size with a medium width toe box.
For UAE runners, the ventilation deserves attention. Outdoor runs in warm and humid conditions put more emphasis on an upper's ability to move heat and moisture than a cool weather outing would. The engineered mesh makes sense here, although runners doing most of their mileage during hotter months may still prefer early morning, evening or indoor sessions according to their normal routine.
The broad, supportive platform is designed for stable daily running without the feel of an old style rigid stability shoe.
Generous cushioning makes the Kayano particularly suited to easy and longer steady runs.
Hybrid ASICSGRIP construction puts an emphasis on outsole grip and durability.
Recent versions combine a secure fit with an engineered mesh upper designed for breathability.
The Gel Kayano suits runners looking for a dependable daily road shoe with a strong emphasis on cushioning and stability. ASICS positions recent versions for neutral runners as well as those needing stability support, and the substantial platform also makes sense for walkers who prefer the feel of a structured running shoe.
It is particularly easy to understand for runners whose training consists mainly of relaxed daily kilometres and longer steady outings. Buyers who prioritise a very light shoe or a more energetic feel for fast sessions should look at models designed around those characteristics instead.
The Gel Kayano's longevity as a running line makes sense because its purpose remains clear. This is a cushioned road trainer for people who want stability to be a central part of the shoe rather than an afterthought. Recent versions combine that support with high stack cushioning, an engineered mesh upper and durable outsole construction, while independent testing of the Gel Kayano 32 gives useful evidence for its stability and wear resistance.
For regular road miles, walking and steady training, its supportive platform and durability are exactly what give the Kayano its appeal.
Gulf News earns a commission on purchases made through links in this article, at no extra cost to you. Our editorial team selects products independently.