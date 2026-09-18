ASICS Gel-Kayano review: the support runner that lasts

The ASICS Gel Kayano remains one of the more substantial options for runners who want cushioning without giving up stability. Its appeal is straightforward: this is a road shoe built around support, comfort over steady mileage and a durable outsole rather than outright speed. The verdict is equally clear. For runners who value a planted ride and plenty of cushioning for daily training, the Gel Kayano makes a convincing case, particularly if durability matters as much as initial comfort.

Key facts

Best for: Daily road running, easy miles and runners who prefer extra stability Bottom line: A cushioned, support focused trainer with a secure platform and an outsole designed for regular mileage

What you get

An 8mm heel to toe drop is specified for Gel Kayano 32. ASICS lists the men's Kayano 32 at 295g, so this remains a substantial daily trainer rather than a stripped back speed shoe.

This version uses an engineered mesh upper. ASICS describes the material as lightweight and breathable, with fewer overlays than a more traditionally constructed running upper. Recent Kayano models also use a Hybrid ASICSGRIP outsole combining ASICSGRIP and AHARPLUS rubber compounds, with durability and traction as priorities.

The Gel Kayano 32 uses ASICS' 4D Guidance System, which incorporates a dynamic component intended to respond when additional stability is required. It pairs that system with FF Blast Plus midsole foam and rearfoot PureGEL cushioning.

The Gel Kayano sits at the supportive end of ASICS' road running range. Rather than relying on the rigid medial posts associated with older stability shoes, recent generations use geometry and adaptive support systems to control movement while retaining a more natural transition through the stride.

How it performs

Stability is the main reason to choose a Gel Kayano. The shoe combines a broad, highly cushioned platform with support technology intended to guide the foot when required rather than forcing every stride through a rigid correction system. For steady road mileage, that creates the kind of planted character that many runners want from a stability trainer.

Independent laboratory testing of the Gel Kayano 32 supports that picture. RunRepeat rated its stability highly and found strong shock absorption, while describing the midsole as more balanced than exceptionally soft. The outlet also measured good durability in the outsole, toe box and heel padding. Those findings make the 32 particularly relevant for runners who put regular mileage into one pair rather than rotating several shoes.

The trade off is pace. A Kayano carries more shoe underfoot than a lightweight daily trainer, and RunRepeat found the 32's energy return relatively low. That makes its strengths clearer on easy runs and longer steady efforts than sessions where a light, quick turnover is the priority. This is best understood as a question of fit for purpose rather than a flaw.

Fit also leans towards comfort. RunRepeat found the Kayano 32 true to size with a medium width toe box.