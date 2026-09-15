Nike Vomero 18 review: the plush daily trainer is built for comfortable miles

The Nike Vomero 18 has become one of the brand's most comfort focused road shoes, and its appeal is easy to understand: there is substantially more cushioning underfoot than in the previous generation. Our verdict is that it makes most sense for runners who prioritise easy miles, long runs and comfort over outright speed. Nike combines ZoomX and ReactX foams in a tall midsole, then surrounds the foot with a generously padded upper. For UAE runners spending plenty of time on hard pavements, roads or treadmills, that comfort first approach has a clear purpose. The trade off is a relatively substantial shoe that is happier cruising than chasing a fast session.

Key facts

Best for: Easy runs, recovery days, long steady runs and runners who favour substantial cushioning Bottom line: A soft, comfortable daily trainer that makes its strongest case when pace is secondary to cushioning.

What you get

The result is a shoe designed primarily around road mileage and maximum cushioning. There is no plate or obvious race day hardware. Its specifications point towards daily training rather than competition.

Above the midsole sits an engineered mesh upper. The tongue and lining are heavily padded, while Nike uses its MR 10 last and a conventional lace closure. Reflective design details are also included. Underneath, rubber pods and a revised traction pattern cover key areas of the outsole and are designed to smooth the transition from heel to toe.

That makes this a distinctly high stack shoe. The model design is clearly prioritising cushioning rather than minimising weight. An increased rocker is intended to help the foot move through the stride despite the amount of foam underneath it.

The Vomero 18 is a neutral road running shoe built around a dual density midsole. Nike places ZoomX foam above ReactX foam, rather than relying on a single cushioning material. The company lists a 46mm heel stack and 36mm forefoot stack, producing a 10mm heel to toe drop. Nike says this gives the Vomero 18 6mm more midsole height than its predecessor.

How it performs

Independent reviews broadly agree on the Vomero 18's defining quality: cushioning is the reason to buy it. Running Warehouse's testers described the ZoomX and ReactX combination as soft but still responsive enough for long and easy runs, while Believe in the Run found the ride plush and surprisingly stable for such a tall shoe.

The high heel stack and 10mm stated drop make it particularly logical for heel strikers. The substantial rear cushioning absorbs much of the landing before the rocker helps move the foot forwards. Runners looking for a light, quick shoe for intervals may prefer a more speed oriented model, since both Running Shoes Guru and Believe in the Run identify weight and relaxed pacing as factors that shape the Vomero 18's character.

Fit deserves more consideration. Several reviewers found the shoe true to size and comfortably accommodating, including testers at Running Warehouse and Believe in the Run. RunRepeat's laboratory measurements found a comparatively tapered toe box. Runners who need generous toe splay should pay particular attention to sizing and fit rather than assuming the substantial exterior means an equally spacious forefoot.

For UAE conditions, the heavily padded upper is relevant. Running Shoes Guru described its engineered mesh as thick and warm, while Believe in the Run also noted that the substantial tongue could become warm in summer. That makes breathable socks and cooler training hours sensible companions for outdoor summer running.