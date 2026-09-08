On Cloudmonster 2 review: big cushioning with a firmer, energetic ride

The On Cloudmonster 2 has the oversized sole expected of a max cushion running shoe, but its appeal is not simply about softness. This is a substantial daily trainer with a structured, forward moving ride that can handle easy kilometres and longer efforts without feeling excessively squishy. On combines its large CloudTec elements with dual density Helion foam and a nylon blend Speedboard, giving the shoe more structure than its bulky profile might suggest. For runners who want plenty underfoot but still prefer a defined transition through each stride, it makes a convincing case.

What you get

Up top, the shoe uses an engineered mesh construction with conventional lacing. The overall design is unmistakably maximal: there is a lot of midsole beneath the foot, large hollow CloudTec elements are visible along the sides, and the shoe has more physical presence than a lightweight daily trainer.

The sole also has a pronounced forefoot rocker. Rather than relying entirely on foam compression, that geometry encourages the foot to roll through toe off as the runner moves forward. On positions the Cloudmonster 2 for training miles as well as quicker efforts.

Most of its visual bulk comes from the CloudTec midsole. On describes this generation as using its largest CloudTec construction at the time of release. Inside it is a dual density Helion superfoam arrangement, with an additional foam insert positioned in the forefoot. A nylon blend Speedboard sits within the midsole and is shaped to contribute to the shoe’s forward transition.

The Cloudmonster 2 is the second generation of On’s maximal Cloudmonster road shoe. On lists the shoe at 680g and gives it a 6mm heel to toe drop.

How it performs

The key point about the Cloudmonster 2 is that maximum cushioning does not automatically mean an exceptionally soft ride. Independent reviews describe a combination of substantial cushioning and a relatively structured response, with the Speedboard and rocker contributing to the sensation of moving through the stride rather than sinking deeply into the foam. Running Shoes Guru found the cushioning appropriate for a max cushioned daily trainer and highlighted the stiffness of the foam and responsive Speedboard as important parts of its character.

That distinction matters for long road runs. There is plenty of material underfoot, while the geometry gives the shoe a more purposeful transition than runners might expect from its size. It makes more sense for steady training and long mileage than for someone specifically searching for a very soft recovery shoe.

The listed 680g weight for the women’s version is noticeable rather than extreme given the amount of cushioning involved. Runners moving from a stripped back trainer will feel the extra shoe, but the rocker and Speedboard are designed to prevent that mass from translating into a completely flat ride.

Breathability deserves more attention in the UAE. RunRepeat examination found that the apparently ventilated sections retain an inner structural mesh that limits airflow. That makes sock choice and run timing relevant during hot, humid months, particularly for outdoor sessions.