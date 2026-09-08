On Cloudmonster 2 review: big cushioning with a firmer, energetic ride

Big cushioning, a rolling ride and the details runners should know before buying
The On Cloudmonster 2 has the oversized sole expected of a max cushion running shoe, but its appeal is not simply about softness. This is a substantial daily trainer with a structured, forward moving ride that can handle easy kilometres and longer efforts without feeling excessively squishy. On combines its large CloudTec elements with dual density Helion foam and a nylon blend Speedboard, giving the shoe more structure than its bulky profile might suggest. For runners who want plenty underfoot but still prefer a defined transition through each stride, it makes a convincing case.
The Cloudmonster 2 is the second generation of On’s maximal Cloudmonster road shoe. On lists the shoe at 680g and gives it a 6mm heel to toe drop.
Most of its visual bulk comes from the CloudTec midsole. On describes this generation as using its largest CloudTec construction at the time of release. Inside it is a dual density Helion superfoam arrangement, with an additional foam insert positioned in the forefoot. A nylon blend Speedboard sits within the midsole and is shaped to contribute to the shoe’s forward transition.
The sole also has a pronounced forefoot rocker. Rather than relying entirely on foam compression, that geometry encourages the foot to roll through toe off as the runner moves forward. On positions the Cloudmonster 2 for training miles as well as quicker efforts.
Up top, the shoe uses an engineered mesh construction with conventional lacing. The overall design is unmistakably maximal: there is a lot of midsole beneath the foot, large hollow CloudTec elements are visible along the sides, and the shoe has more physical presence than a lightweight daily trainer.
The key point about the Cloudmonster 2 is that maximum cushioning does not automatically mean an exceptionally soft ride. Independent reviews describe a combination of substantial cushioning and a relatively structured response, with the Speedboard and rocker contributing to the sensation of moving through the stride rather than sinking deeply into the foam. Running Shoes Guru found the cushioning appropriate for a max cushioned daily trainer and highlighted the stiffness of the foam and responsive Speedboard as important parts of its character.
That distinction matters for long road runs. There is plenty of material underfoot, while the geometry gives the shoe a more purposeful transition than runners might expect from its size. It makes more sense for steady training and long mileage than for someone specifically searching for a very soft recovery shoe.
The listed 680g weight for the women’s version is noticeable rather than extreme given the amount of cushioning involved. Runners moving from a stripped back trainer will feel the extra shoe, but the rocker and Speedboard are designed to prevent that mass from translating into a completely flat ride.
Breathability deserves more attention in the UAE. RunRepeat examination found that the apparently ventilated sections retain an inner structural mesh that limits airflow. That makes sock choice and run timing relevant during hot, humid months, particularly for outdoor sessions.
There is a useful trade off in the upper construction. RunRepeat gave the toebox its highest durability result in its abrasion test, while Running Shoes Guru also reported little visible wear to the CloudTec pods during its review period. For runners building regular road mileage, that is encouraging evidence for the shoe’s ability to cope with repeated training.
The large CloudTec midsole provides substantial cushioning without turning the ride into an excessively soft one.
A nylon blend Speedboard and forefoot rocker give the shoe a clear sense of forward progression.
The 680g listed women’s weight is reasonable for a shoe carrying this much cushioning.
Independent abrasion testing produced a strong result for the engineered mesh toebox.
The Cloudmonster 2 makes the most sense for road runners who want one highly cushioned shoe for regular training, especially steady runs and longer sessions. It should also appeal to runners who find very soft maximal shoes vague underfoot and prefer some structure in the transition from landing to toe off.
UAE runners planning summer outdoor mileage should account for the moderate ventilation measured by RunRepeat and may prefer cooler running hours and lighter socks. Anyone prioritising the lowest possible weight or an especially soft recovery run sensation should look towards a shoe designed more specifically around those characteristics.
The Cloudmonster 2 takes a slightly different route to max cushioning. There is plenty of foam and a conspicuously large sole, yet the combination of the Speedboard, rocker and dual density Helion construction gives it a more controlled character than its appearance suggests. On’s listed weight for the women’s model keeps the bulk within reason, while independent testing gives encouraging evidence on toebox durability.
Ventilation is the main fit consideration for UAE runners, particularly during hotter months. For road runners who value cushioning but still want a shoe that feels structured and ready to roll through longer daily miles, the Cloudmonster 2 is the stronger proposition.
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