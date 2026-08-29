Why some sneakers bounce and others feel flat: foam and drop

A carbon plate gets much of the attention in modern running shoes, but it cannot explain the ride by itself. A 2025 systematic review and meta analysis found that the performance effect of advanced running footwear appears to come from an interaction between bending stiffness and midsole energy return, rather than either property working alone. That helps explain why one thick shoe can feel lively while another feels soft but strangely flat. Beneath your foot, foam is being compressed, losing some energy and returning some as it rebounds. Add the shoe's geometry, including heel to toe drop, and two apparently similar sneakers can behave very differently.