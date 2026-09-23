Biscoff iced latte, anyone? Here’s how to make this cookie-butter coffee with whipped foam

The trick is in the order. Warming Biscoff spread directly into milk lets it dissolve completely, which means you get no gritty clumps sinking to the bottom once ice goes in. Whipping instant coffee with sugar and hot water, dalgona-style, adds the bitter, airy layer that keeps the drink from tasting like dessert alone. The generous pinch of salt sharpens the spiced, toasted notes of the biscuit spread and keeps the sweetness in check.