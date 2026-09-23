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Biscoff iced latte, anyone? Here’s how to make this cookie-butter coffee with whipped foam

Cookie-butter milk and whipped coffee combine for a café-style latte in minutes

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Biscoff iced latte, anyone? Here’s how to make this cookie-butter coffee with whipped foam
Instagram/ Saloni Kukreja

Most flavoured lattes rely on a syrup pump. This one uses a jar you probably already keep in the pantry for toast.

Chef, entrepreneur and food content creator Saloni Kukreja posted a Biscoff iced latte on Instagram on September 21. The drink blends two cafe trends into a single glass: cookie-butter milk underneath and a cloud of hand-whipped coffee on top. She calls it creamy and caramel-y. It doesn't need an espresso machine, syrups and just very little time, so it fits a weekday morning.

Why it works

The trick is in the order. Warming Biscoff spread directly into milk lets it dissolve completely, which means you get no gritty clumps sinking to the bottom once ice goes in. Whipping instant coffee with sugar and hot water, dalgona-style, adds the bitter, airy layer that keeps the drink from tasting like dessert alone. The generous pinch of salt sharpens the spiced, toasted notes of the biscuit spread and keeps the sweetness in check.

What you need

For the Biscoff milk

  • ¾ cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

  • 1½ tbsp Biscoff spread

  • A generous pinch of salt

For the coffee foam

  • 1 tbsp instant coffee powder

  • ½ tsp sugar

  • 3 tbsp hot water

To finish

  • ¼ cup cold milk

  • Ice, and plenty of it

How to make it

Start with the base. In a saucepan over low-to-medium heat, whisk the ¾ cup of milk with the Biscoff spread and salt. Stir now and then until the spread has fully melted and the milk is just barely simmering. Take it off before it boils.

Whip the coffee. In a small bowl, whisk the instant coffee, sugar and hot water hard, by hand or with a frother, until pale and foamy. It should grow to about four times its original volume.

Build the glass. Pack a tall glass with ice and pour in the warm Biscoff milk; the ice will bring it down to temperature. Add the remaining ¼ cup of cold milk, then spoon the coffee foam over the top. Stir lightly just before drinking.

Make it your own

  • Prefer it less sweet? Skip the sugar in the foam. The spread brings plenty on its own, though the foam may be slightly less stable.

  • Want a stronger coffee hit? Add an extra ½ tbsp of instant coffee to the whip.

  • Crumble a Biscoff biscuit over the foam for crunch.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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