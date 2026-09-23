These are just some of the regulars and a glimpse at their coffee habits at Stomping Grounds, Dubai, as owner Ryan Godinho tells us. A coffee is a daily expense that cannot be trifled with for most. Some need it in the morning to kick off their day, others need it at regular intervals. Godinho has seen the range first-hand. “Someone popping in once a day for a single coffee might spend around Dh30, while someone who visits multiple times a day, or treats us as their home away from home for a few hours, can easily spend Dh200 or more,” he says.