Is your morning coffee making you a bad driver?

Plus, 6 things about your caffeine fix, including if you should be adding milk to the mix
Can’t get your peepers open without the scent of hot Joe in the morning? Find yourself channeling the Grinch before that first sip of caffeinated elixir? We get you. Coffee-rimmed glasses make the world look bright and beautiful.
However, a study has emerged that says too much of the good stuff can actually be detrimental to our health. The Independent newspaper in UK reported a study conducted by Censuswide for Carmoola’s “Curbing The Caffeine” campaign that said excessive caffeine consumption before driving can impair performance. (Basically, it can turn you into someone resembling a child hyped up on sugar and no break systems. The result is, well, unsafe.)
The study surveyed 2,000 residents of the UK who were over the age of 16. And it found that more than 11 million drivers in the UK exceed their ‘safe’ daily caffeine limits.
The publication quoted the study as saying 48 per cent of the 17- to 24-year-olds surveyed reported caffeine-related side effects while driving, while 16 per cent said they felt these effects often.
The study also found then men were more likely to notice the effects. And, about 5 per cent of drivers said they couldn’t drive properly without caffeine. (Same.)
As a person in the UAE who thrives on coffee – we get cold brews and hot ones, specialty sips and blended options – I had to reach out to the experts and ask even as I shivered (from fear or anticipation) during this morning’s coffee run.
Here’s what you need to know about what coffee does to your system, how much coffee is too much, whether the drink is better for you with a dash of milk, how it affects your appetite (because diets), and what are some good alternatives to this much-loved drink.
Coffee is rich in caffeine, a stimulant. Sipping of it can jolt awake one’s central nervous system and block the sleepiness-inducing adenosine, making you feel more awake. It can elicit a dopamine-heady response, too (hence, the smile).
But, as the recent study suggests, there is such a phenomenon as ‘too much of a good thing’.
Dr Eman Alabar, Specialist Internal Medicine at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Al Qusais, explains: “In practical terms, since an 8oz (about 240ml) brewed coffee contains about 95mg of caffeine on average, approximately three-four cups of standard brewed coffee are ok. Exceeding about 400mg/day may increase risk of side-effects (jitters, tachycardia, insomnia, elevated blood pressure).”
And Dr Javeed Ashfaque, Specialist Internal Medicine at Prime Medical Center Albarari Branch Living Legends Dubai, adds: “If you’re pregnant, have heart problems, or are sensitive to caffeine, it’s best to limit your intake even more.”
Have a habit of inhaling your first cuppa? You may be doing some damage to your gut, especially if you are drinking it on an empty stomach. “I generally don’t recommend making it a habit. Coffee increases acid production in the stomach, which can sometimes lead to heartburn, acidity, or discomfort when there’s no food to buffer it. Having a small snack or breakfast with your coffee is a healthier choice,” explains Dr Javeed.
Our study – where we ran around without aim and asked random people, not scientifically backed at all – proves that everyone falls into one camp or the other. The doctors, meanwhile, explain, that there’s not much of a difference in terms of health repercussions.
Should you choose to add milk to your beverage, it’ll mean an add-on of some calcium and protein.
A black drink, meanwhile, would mean fewer calories but it is harsher on the digestive system.
“From the nutritional/physiologic literature, adding milk may slightly slow gastric emptying or buffer acid for some individuals, potentially reducing stomach irritation. Conversely, adding milk increases calories and may reduce the absorption of some coffee bioactive compounds via binding to milk proteins. For individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivity, milk may itself be the cause of discomfort. For those with acid or reflux issues, adding a small amount of milk may mitigate acid related discomfort,” explains Dr Eman.
In other words, just stick with what you like and what suits you.
For all you fellow dieters out there, we’ve got some good news and we have some bad news.
The good news, explains Dr Eman, is “caffeine can temporarily suppress hunger, which is why some people skip meals after drinking coffee”.
The bad news is: “This effect is short-lived, and hunger usually comes back later. I always advise not to rely on coffee as a meal replacement — your body still needs balanced nutrition,” he explains.
Ok, so coffee's got you feeling jumpy. It doesn’t mean you can’t have another delicious beverage to begin your day. Dr Eman suggests trying:
Green tea or matcha – provides a milder caffeine boost and antioxidants. Here's where you can get your cup
Herbal teas – like chamomile or peppermint, for relaxation without caffeine
Chicory coffee – caffeine-free and similar in taste
Warm lemon water – hydrating and refreshing
Here's to happier mornings! Now, where's that coffee I ordered?
