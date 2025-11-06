Is your morning coffee making you a bad driver?

However, a study has emerged that says too much of the good stuff can actually be detrimental to our health. The Independent newspaper in UK reported a study conducted by Censuswide for Carmoola’s “Curbing The Caffeine” campaign that said excessive caffeine consumption before driving can impair performance. (Basically, it can turn you into someone resembling a child hyped up on sugar and no break systems. The result is, well, unsafe.)

Here’s what you need to know about what coffee does to your system, how much coffee is too much, whether the drink is better for you with a dash of milk, how it affects your appetite (because diets), and what are some good alternatives to this much-loved drink.

As a person in the UAE who thrives on coffee – we get cold brews and hot ones, specialty sips and blended options – I had to reach out to the experts and ask even as I shivered (from fear or anticipation) during this morning’s coffee run.

Have a habit of inhaling your first cuppa? You may be doing some damage to your gut, especially if you are drinking it on an empty stomach. “I generally don’t recommend making it a habit. Coffee increases acid production in the stomach, which can sometimes lead to heartburn, acidity, or discomfort when there’s no food to buffer it. Having a small snack or breakfast with your coffee is a healthier choice,” explains Dr Javeed.

“From the nutritional/physiologic literature, adding milk may slightly slow gastric emptying or buffer acid for some individuals, potentially reducing stomach irritation. Conversely, adding milk increases calories and may reduce the absorption of some coffee bioactive compounds via binding to milk proteins. For individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivity, milk may itself be the cause of discomfort. For those with acid or reflux issues, adding a small amount of milk may mitigate acid related discomfort,” explains Dr Eman.

Our study – where we ran around without aim and asked random people, not scientifically backed at all – proves that everyone falls into one camp or the other. The doctors, meanwhile, explain, that there’s not much of a difference in terms of health repercussions.

