Dubai 9-to-5 office makeup hacks: Stay fresh through meetings, emails and coffee runs

Oily skin: A mattifying primer is your friend. It tames shine, keeps your T-zone in check, and ensures you don’t end up looking like a glazed donut by mid-morning. Moreover, it helps your makeup stay put even through coffee runs and long Zoom calls.

Dry skin: Go for a hydrating, glow-boosting primer. It keeps your makeup from clinging to dry patches or looking cakey and gives your skin that fresh, lit-from-within vibe.