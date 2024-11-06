She blushed, but no one could tell - she was already too red.

Blush blindness: The new TikTok craze

Let’s face it: A rosy flush on our cheeks can work wonders, brightening up our day and adding that fun touch to our look. But lately, blush has gone from a subtle boost to a full-blown obsession, with beauty influencers and even pop stars like Sabrina Carpenter leading the way. Now, there’s a quirky new trend sweeping TikTok - blush blindness.

A great way to avoid blush blindness is by understanding your unique face shape, skin tone, and skin texture. Image Credit: Shutterstock

While it may sound medical, blush blindness is simply the habit of applying so much blush that you’re oblivious to its intensity. To be sure, blush blindness is in the same line of discussion as ‘eyebrow blindness’, where users wistfully describe the tendency to overdo or misjudge the application of eyebrow makeup, particularly in terms of shape, thickness, or colour.

Currently, it’s the level of pinks and red spread across their cheeks and all the way to their temples, and not knowing when to stop, as TikTok videos explain. Nairita Krishnan, makeup artist and stylist, explains, “It’s that moment when you’re so accustomed to your go-to blush shade and placement that you’re practically blind to it—even if it’s no longer flattering. You keep piling it on, layer by layer, oblivious to the intensity building up. Before you know it, everyone else can see it’s too much… but you’re the last to notice."

However, Abu Dhabi-based makeup artist Aziza Fatima advises not to worry too much about it. “It’s all in good fun. That pop of colour just makes us feel good, even if we’re overdoing it.”

Nevertheless, for those wanting to dial it down, though, these makeup artists have some practical advice.

How to avoid blush blindness

Choosing the right blush colour can make a big difference between a flattering glow and an overpowering flush. Image Credit: Shutterstock

A great way to avoid blush blindness is by understanding your unique face shape, skin tone, and skin texture - this will guide you in choosing the ideal placement and shade of blush for a naturally flattering look. “Applying makeup in a way that enhances your features and selecting colours that complement your skin tone is always in style,” explains Fatima. “Every face is different, and what works for one person might not work for another, and that’s perfectly okay. Embracing your individuality is key. You need to know what best suits your face shape.”

Choosing the right colour

Secondly, choosing the right blush colour can make a big difference between a flattering glow and an overpowering flush. “Often, we get attached to a shade because it looked good once or because it’s a popular trend,” explains Krishnan. “However, our skin tone can change slightly with the seasons, or we might simply grow accustomed to the colour, leading to blush blindness - when we stop seeing how much we’re actually applying.” Krishnan adds that every skin has an undertone, either cool, warm, or neutral. So, if you know your undertone, you can pick a flattering blush shade.

Cool undertones: Your skin has a pink or bluish hue. Soft pinks, berry shades, and plum colours can enhance a cool undertone beautifully without overwhelming it.

Warm undertones: Skin leans toward golden or yellow undertones. Peach, coral, and warm apricot blushes bring warmth to your complexion without clashing.

Neutral undertones: If you’re neutral, you have a mix of both cool and warm tones, giving you more flexibility. Muted pinks, rose, and soft peaches generally work well here.

Krishnan also advises applying blush in natural light when possible, as artificial lighting can make you think you need more colour than necessary.

Fatima’s tip: If you’re unsure about a shade, choose a buildable formula, like a cream or certain powder blushes, so you can control the intensity. This prevents you from going overboard, allowing you to gradually reach that ‘just right’ look.

The placement

While blush placement is ultimately a matter of personal style, blush blindness often comes from the approach that extends across the cheeks, nose, and sometimes even the forehead.

Fatima suggests targeting specific areas for a more balanced look:

Lifted effect: Apply blush to the cheekbones and temples for a gentle lift.

Classic flush: Dab blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend towards the hairline for a natural, flattering glow.

Sun-kissed look: Add just a hint on the nose for a soft, sun-kissed vibe.

Here are some additional tips that you can follow:

Start light, build gradually: Tap a small amount of blush onto your brush and apply lightly at first. It's much easier to add more than to tone it down if you've applied too much.

Use a larger mirror: When applying makeup, a larger mirror lets you see your whole face, rather than focusing too closely on one area. You'll get a better sense of balance.

Step back and assess: After each layer, take a step back and look at your face. Give yourself a second to let the blush ‘settle’ in your mind before deciding if you need more.

Set your limit: Decide how much blush you want in advance - whether a natural flush or something bolder. Knowing your goal helps you avoid over-application.

Choose a colour that works for you: Sometimes, blush blindness comes from being so used to a certain shade, that you don’t realise when it stops suiting you. Experiment with soft, buildable shades that flatter your skin tone.

Blend, blend, blend: Blending helps avoid harsh lines and lets the blush melt into your skin for a more natural look. A fluffy brush or even a damp make-up sponge can work wonders here.