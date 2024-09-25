Head over to TikTok and you might find yourself watching hundreds of videos of people brandishing wands. No, you’re not back in Harry Potter’s world – these wands are of the high-frequency kind that are meant to zap away acne.

With over 230 million views on TikTok, it’s safe to say high-frequency wands are going viral for their impact on the skin.

High-frequency wands operate by using thermal energy to increase blood circulation, and to oxygenate the skin, thereby killing acne-causing bacteria. These devices don’t prevent acne, but treat already present pimples and shorten their duration on your skin. Other benefits include reducing fine lines, wrinkles and dark circles. They’re also known to promote hair growth, which is why you’re likely to find detachable brush- or comb-like attachments with some of them.

To gain a better understanding of these devices, we spoke with specialist dermatologist Dr. Eteri Kenkadze, who works at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, in Dubai. She added a caveat: “Before using high-frequency wands, it’s important to consult a dermatologist to ensure it’s the right option for your skin type and concerns.”

1. Best Overall: Stacked Skincare High Frequency Wand

Pros

Aesthetician-created device

Comes with three useful attachments

Customisable dial

Cons

Slightly loud

One of the best-known brands in the space is Stacked Skincare, which manufactures high-quality wands that are well-suited for beginners. The facial wand uses four argon gas electrodes to create a small and painless electric current, which in turn, generates oxygen that kills acne-causing bacteria, and helps calm red, inflamed skin. It’s one of the few wands that features a customisable dial, with which, you can control the strength of the electrodes – the brand recommends turning up the dial until you feel a slight tingling sensation, for the optimal setting. There are three attachments included: wands for large and small crevices of the face, as well as a comb for stimulating hair follicles. Reviewers say the wand has been a gamechanger for their skincare routine, however, a few mention that the zapping noise is louder than expected.

2. Best for Versatility: Pure Daily Care NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand

Pros

Six attachments of different sizes and uses

Portable form with easy-to-spot colours

Both argon and neon applicators included

Cons

Wands may break easily

With a total of six wands – three that target acne with argon and three that target ageing with neon – NuDerma Professional Skin Therapy Wand is backed by over 6,000 4.3-star ratings on Amazon. The argon applicators are supercharged with tungsten for improved effectiveness. Each wand is designed for specialised use: for instance, the Y-shaped wand improves blood flow in your arms and neck, while the comb wand is made to energise the scalp and hair follicles. Reviewers appreciate the different sizes, since they can be used on various parts of the face and body. Some share the beneficial experience of using them alongside their creams and serums; the wand promotes better absorption of skincare products. Since they’re so brightly coloured, the wands are also easy to locate in your toiletry bag when travelling. Do note, however, that the wands are quite delicate, so you’ll need to exercise caution when storing or using them.

3. Best Attachments: Lift Care Lift Wand High Frequency Machine

Pros

Portable, easy to organise in carrying case

Includes a derma roller

Features seven attachments

Cons

Need to use the wand for longer than usual

The Lift Wand offers a slew of innovative ways to heal and protect your skin. Its navy blue wand features seven attachments, including a wide, U-shaped wand that’s designed for the bridge of the nose – an area that’s usually greasy for people with oily skin types. The red light high-frequency wand comes with a separate body roller wand, as well – an attachment that’s helpful for larger areas. There’s also a derma or micro-needle roller, which can help smooth out skin texture and reduce pigmentation. The best part is that all of these attachments can be safely stored in an aluminium case, which features slots for each component; it’s portable and easy to organise. But without any adjustment or customisation feature, reviewers find that they have to use the wand for at least 20 minutes daily to see visible results.

4. Best Budget: Tumakou High Frequency Facial Machine

Pros

Four attachments

Lightweight and portable

Customisable energy levels

Cons

Limited power

Offering excellent value for money, Tumakou’s High Frequency Facial Machine includes four different glass tubes that allow you to focus on various areas of your face – for instance, a bent tube for the nose or chin, and a mushroom tube for broader areas like the cheeks and forehead. There’s also a comb attachment for the scalp. The adjustable energy level gives you control over the thermal current being generated, although some reviewers noted that it’s not as powerful as other, more expensive wands in the market. Still, over 1,500 users report back with 4.3-star ratings on Amazon, saying it’s effective against pimples and has helped to reduce acne scarring.

5. Best Value: PureYou Dermati High Frequency Facial Machine

Pros

Five useful attachments

Good-quality build

Comes in a gift box

Cons

No customisation options

If you’d like a facial wand that tackles both acne and ageing, consider PureYou’s device. This wand’s high-frequency oscillating action helps oxygenate the skin, treating pimples and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You’re receiving a number of useful attachments in this package: five wands that target different areas of the face, head and neck. Several reviewers comment that they’ve seen visible improvements in their dark circles, and overall skin texture and health. Some say the device comes in an elegant box that’s perfect as a gift, as well. Do note, however, that you cannot adjust settings in this device.

How do high-frequency wands work?

Our expert advises us to manage our expectations when using high-frequency wands, since at-home devices generally aren't as powerful as professional, in-clinic machines. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The ‘magic’ of high-frequency wands is in their ability to stimulate the skin and oxygenate it. Since acne-causing bacteria cannot survive in the presence of oxygen, the process helps reduce breakouts with time.

Dr Kenkadze explained: “High-frequency wands are skincare devices that use a mild electrical current to stimulate, oxygenate and rejuvenate the skin. When the wand touches the skin, it creates oxygen, which helps kill bacteria and boosts blood flow. This process encourages cell renewal and collagen production, making it useful for treating acne, reducing fine lines, and improving overall skin tone.”

Using such devices on a regular basis, results in several key skin benefits. Dr Kenkadze listed them: “For acne, they help kill bacteria and reduce inflammation, which makes them effective for spot treating breakouts. By improving blood circulation, they can also help brighten dull skin, reduce puffiness and support collagen production, which helps to firm and tighten the skin. They can also be used to treat enlarged pores, dark circles and even stimulate hair follicles for healthier scalp and hair growth. Overall, the increased oxygenation to the skin can give it a healthy glow and improve its texture.”

However, although they are a good way to start your journey to better skincare, the high-frequency wands you use at home cannot hold a candle to treatments at the dermatologist’s office.

Our expert said: “It's important to manage expectations because at-home devices generally aren't as powerful as professional, in-clinic machines, so the results will likely be less dramatic. For more significant results, you should consider in-clinic treatments with professional devices such as the LDM, HELEO4, ClearSkin handpiece of HARMONY XL Pro or Dermadrop with anti-acne serum, which can deliver more energy and offer tailored treatments to better suit individual skin needs.”

Tips for using high-frequency wands at home

If you’re just looking for a way to maintain your skin at home and improve its overall texture, ensure you’re spending enough time on the entire routine. Dr Kenkadze shared some advice: “To use a high-frequency wand, you should first cleanse your skin to remove make-up and dirt. Once dry, use the appropriate attachment for the area you're treating and gently move the wand over the skin in circular motions. You can use it two to three times a week, for about 5 to 10 minutes per session. For acne spots, focus on those areas for a shorter time. Avoid using the wand on sensitive or broken skin and use an oil-free serum for better results. For optimal results, in-clinic wands deliver more energy and an expert can carefully tailor for individual needs.”