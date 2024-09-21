Check the fine print of your shampoo or moisturiser; you’re likely to find water listed as the first ingredient.

While this isn’t necessarily a bad thing – water is fundamental to creating smooth, fast-absorbing creams and serums – the ingredient can end up occupying the greatest volume in beauty products. According to Belgium-based International Natural and Organic Cosmetics Association (NATRUE), standard shampoo bottles contain around 70 per cent water, and conditioners bump up that number to 90 per cent, leaving little room for valuable ingredients.

Water doesn’t just act like a filler, creating the illusion of value in large bottles and containers, its overuse in skincare and hair care is also a serious environmental concern. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, half of the world’s population could be living in areas facing water scarcity by as early as 2025. Clean water is a finite resource, which makes it vital for the beauty industry to scale back water-rich products that offer limited, if any, value.

Thankfully, clean beauty brands are catching on: we’re seeing a new wave of waterless beauty products, especially among leaders in skin and hair care in Korea.

Dr Anna Zakhozha, specialist dermatologist at Hortman Clinic Dubai, said: “Waterless products are indeed better for the skin, as they are only made with pure and potent botanical extracts or oils, as a base. These oils give [the formula] a more powerful efficacy and non-drying effect, unlike watery products.”

However, she urged incorporating such products slowly and steadily into your routine: “At the same time, for people with allergies and sensitive skin, it potentially can produce an immediate inflammatory reaction and swelling. My advice is to use concentrated products gradually. For example, use retinol once per week, and if there’s no reaction, then twice per week, and move on to daily use once tolerance builds.”

With more innovative technologies, and the creation of formulas in dry, powder forms, waterless beauty is set to help the world cut back its carbon footprint, and create cleaner products that are enriched with botanical butters and oils for more radiant skin.

Based on our expert’s feedback, and top-rated bestsellers on Amazon, we curated a list of the best waterless beauty products to buy right now – add them to your vanity and see the difference! Don’t forget to check out other Beauty Week deals, and shop with a Prime membership, for free and fast delivery.

1. Best Cleansing Balm: Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

Cleansing balms are often used as the first step in a double-cleansing routine; they get rid of make-up, and effectively remove dirt and oil from the skin’s surface. Elemis’s bestselling cleanser is infused with delicate and soothing English rose oleo extract, which is suitable for sensitive skin. Rose and mimosa waxes combine with elderberry oil, starflower oil and OptiMega (fatty acids derived from fish oil) to nourish, smooth and hydrate the skin’s lipid barrier, leaving it feeling smooth and looking radiant. Reviewers have used this product as a nourishing balm, make-up removing oil, and a cleansing milk – all to excellent effect.

2. Best Toner: Whamisa Organic Flowers Skin Toner

The first ingredient in this K-beauty toner isn’t water – it’s aloe vera leaf extract, a botanical that is 10 times more concentrated than aloe vera leaf juice. With an incredible moisturising effect, Whamisa’s Organic Flowers Skin Toner has a rich, serum-like texture that leaves the skin looking dewy and plumped. Another organic ingredient that replaces water here, is wild-grown Artemisia annua extract, or South Korean mugwort, which is known to be full of vitamin A and C, and successfully soothes and calms the skin. Oat kernel extract helps moisturise and protect the skin’s barrier, while Damask rose oil revitalises dull, dry skin. Whamisa’s natural fermentation technology also uses filtrates of flowers like chrysanthemum, lotus, dandelion, and others, to enhance the skin’s levels of beta-carotene, vitamins and minerals. The end result is an appealing floral scent and deep hydration that lasts all day long.

3. Best Serum: Tatcha The Serum Stick

A concentrated solid serum that’s especially useful for dry, flaky skin, Tatcha’s The Serum Stick is lightweight and glides on easily. Its all-natural squalane helps lock in moisture, and creates a dewy cushion for make-up. Use it to refresh dry spots on your face, like under your eyes, or around your nose, throughout the day – it visibly reduces the appearance of fine lines and crepiness, and minimises ultraviolet damage to the skin. The formula includes Japanese lemon balm, which calms inflammation, and is enhanced with Hadasei-3, a trio of antioxidant-rich Japanese superfoods that leaves the skin feeling refreshed and looking radiant.

4. Best Moisturiser: Ethique Quench Solid Face Moisturiser

Equivalent to three bottles of liquid face cream, Ethique’s Face Moisturiser is a solid roll-on that boosts hydration without feeling greasy. The formula includes niacinamide, which helps to balance oil production, reduce redness and combat blemishes for a more even skin tone. There’s also hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, which draw moisture to the skin without making it feel oily or greasy. Jojoba oil uses its anti-inflammatory properties to help repair the skin and protect its barrier. Reviewers say a little goes a long way. Here’s a useful tip: instead of applying directly to the face, let your fingers sit on the bar for a few seconds to warm it up, and then tap onto the skin, for smooth application.

5. Best Multi Balm: Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Balm

Hydrate your skin on the go, with Kora Organics’ Noni Glow Face Balm. This solid moisturising face balm is ideal for travellers, thanks to its easy swipe-on application. Packed with organic coconut and rosehip oil, along with calendula extract, the nourishing formula delivers powerful moisture to dry and chapped skin. After cleansing, use it over your face, lips, neck and décolletage for instant hydration. Reviewers found it produced immediate results – dewy, glowing skin – and say it’s ideal for dry, hot environments where you often feel like your skin needs a hydration boost.

6. Best Shampoo and Conditioner: Kitsch Rice Water Protein Shampoo and Conditioner Bar

Kitsch’s viral shampoo and conditioner bars are made with natural ingredients, and are estimated to last for 100 washes. According to the brand, the bars are equivalent to two bottles of liquid shampoo and conditioner! Rice water protein is the star in this formula; rich in amino acids, it prevents split ends and encourages hair growth, even as it repairs damaged follicles, and detangles and conditions the hair. The shampoo features additional bio-based ingredients, and has a subtle, natural fragrance that arises from the fruits and botanicals used here: mandarin, ginger, rice water, green leaves, white tea, lavender, sage, geranium, vanilla and amber. Don’t be fooled by its dry, solid appearance; reviewers say the shampoo creates a rich lather. Vegan and free of harsh ingredients, Kitsch’s shampoo and conditioner leave your hair feeling soft and looking glossier.

7. Best Soap Bar: CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar

Filled with moisturising, restorative ingredients, CeraVe’s Hydrating Cleanser Bar is suitable for all skin types, but people with dry and sensitive skin, especially, are bound to take note of its gentle, hydrating effect. The bar is formulated with three essential ceramides to help maintain healthy skin and restore the skin’s protective barrier. It also features hyaluronic acid, which helps the skin draw in and retain moisture. Fragrance free, non-comedogenic, non-drying and non-irritating, this versatile soap bar even procured a seal of acceptance from the US-based National Eczema Association. Reviewers say it works up a rich lather, and feels both refreshing and luxurious.