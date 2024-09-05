When your skin’s protective barrier weakens, and it begins to feel irritated and dry, you might be heading towards eczema.

A commonly found skin condition, eczema can affect both adults and children. In a March 2022 summit in Dubai, organised by Sanofi Greater Gulf and attended by over 200 dermatologists, doctors revealed that eczema affects 24 per cent of adolescents and 11 per cent of the adult population living in the UAE.

The long-term skin condition, which is also known as atopic dermatitis, manifests as dry, itchy skin, and can also include redness, rashes, cracking and bleeding (in severe cases). While there is no known cure for eczema yet, it can be managed with over-the-counter creams and balms.

We consulted with Dr Anna Protasova, a dermatologist at Dubai-based Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, who shared best practices, and habits to avoid, when you have eczema-prone skin. Scroll down to read her advice and understand this skin condition better.

1. Best Overall: Cerave Eczema Relief Creamy Body Oil

A moisturiser with instant impact, Cerave’s Creamy Body Oil has a rich, occlusive texture that feels like a combination of moisturiser and body oil. Its formula includes fast absorbing safflower oil to moisturise the skin, along with hyaluronic acid for hydration. Three essential ceramides help restore the skin’s natural barrier, while colloidal oatmeal works to help relieve itching. The creamy oil absorbs into the skin quickly, leaving it smooth, and offering relief against symptoms like scaly dryness, redness and itchiness. Reviewers say a big bonus is that it’s not as greasy as other eczema creams; it actually leaves the skin feeling moisturised by not oily.

2. Best Face Wash: La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturising Wash

The more foaming and fragrant a face wash is, the more likely it’s going to irritate your eczema-prone skin. La Roche-Posay’s Lipikar Wash is specially formulated for extra-dry and sensitive skin, so you don’t have to worry about the formula stripping it dry. In fact, it’s so gentle, it can even be used on babies as young as two weeks old, as certified by the US-based National Eczema Association. The face wash is formulated with soothing antioxidant thermal water, as well as shea butter, an emollient known for its soothing and restorative properties, and niacinamide or vitamin B3, which softens the skin and balances its oil production.

3. Best Moisturiser: Vanicream Moisturising Cream

Great not just for eczema-prone skin, but also for dry skin, psoriasis and rosacea, Vanicream’s Moisturising Cream is packed with soothing ingredients. Moreover, it’s completely free of anything that could irritate or worsen eczema – it has absolutely no fragrance, lanolin, parabens, formaldehyde, dyes and more. This lightweight formula helps soothe red, irritated and itchy skin, and has been awarded the Seal of Acceptance from the US-based National Eczema Association. Reviewers, who struggle with extreme dryness as a side effect from using tretinoin-based skincare products to treat acne and other skin conditions, say this cream is a lifesaver; it leaves the skin feeling nourished and supple.

4. Best for Very Dry Skin: Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Ultra-Soothing Balm

Highly recommended for its protective and reparative properties, Bioderma Atoderm is ideal for severely dry skin. This intensive balm softens the skin and forms a protective barrier, thanks to its Lipigenium complex, which comprises fatty acids and topical bio lipids, like ceramides. Its combination of PEA (palmitoylethanolamide), zinc glutonate and sistosterol help rapidly reduce your urge to scratch the itchy area, while glycerine and mineral oil hydrate the skin and increase its sensitive tolerance threshold. This fragrance-free balm is safe for the entire family to use, even your little ones.

5. Best for Babies: Aquaphor Healing Ointment

A heavy-duty ointment that works as eczema relief, moisturiser and preventative diaper rash cream, Aquaphor’s Healing Ointment is a one-stop solution for skincare concerns. It’s formulated with 41 per cent petrolatum, which creates a semi-occlusive barrier on the skin that allows the flow of water and oxygen, even as it helps retain the skin’s own moisture from evaporating. Panthenol, a derivative of vitamin B, penetrates and hydrates the skin while enhancing healing, and glycerin draws and retains moisture, leaving the skin feeling soft and hydrated. Parents in the reviews say this ointment is effective at nearly everything – many have used it as overnight treatment for drool rash and for minor cuts and scrapes on their babies as well. The hypoallergenic product is completely free from parabens, dyes and fragrances.

6. Best Hand Cream: Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream

If you have dry, rough hands that are prone to patches of eczema, try Neutrogena’s Norwegian Formula Hand Cream. Rich in glycerin, which is a gentle and calming humectant that draws water from the air to moisturise, this hand cream offers effective relief and leaves the skin feeling softer and smoother. The concentrated, unscented lotion is fragrance-free and just requires you to use a small amount to be effective. Reviewers say they’ve bought multiple tubes and placed it strategically in different bags and backpacks so they’re never too far from softer, smoother hands.

7. Best Sunscreen: Aveeno Protect + Hydrate Moisturising Body Sunscreen Lotion

Sunscreen is an important part of everyone’s daily skincare routine, but Aveeno’s Protect + Hydrate lotion is especially considerate of eczema-prone skin. With a high sun protection factor of SPF 60, it includes hydrating prebiotic oats to soothe irritated skin. Lightweight and non-greasy, the sunscreen goes on invisibly, and leaves no white cast. Its hypoallergenic formula is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Reviewers say they have used it not just on their bodies, but their faces too, and it’s gentle enough to prevent breakouts.

What causes eczema?

Since it’s an inflammatory skin condition, eczema can, unfortunately, last for a long time, which is why it’s important to maintain a consistent skincare routine that keeps the issue under control.

Dr Protasova explained: “Eczema is… caused by a mix of genetics and environmental factors. It happens when the skin's protective barrier weakens, leading to dryness and irritation. Common triggers include allergens, irritants, stress and weather changes. While eczema can't be cured, it can be managed effectively with the right skincare, lifestyle changes, and sometimes, medication. Identifying triggers and sticking to a consistent skincare routine are key to keeping symptoms under control.”

Over-the-counter eczema creams, especially those with moisturising and anti-inflammatory ingredients, can generally be used long term, as part of your daily skincare routine. However, Dr Protasova shared a caveat: “Steroid creams should only be used as advised by a doctor, typically for short periods, to avoid side effects like skin thinning.”

When applying eczema creams, she urged using them “generously on affected areas, especially right after bathing, when your skin is still damp. For the best results, you should follow up with a thick moisturiser to further protect your skin”.

Which ingredients should we look for in an eczema cream?

As you may have guessed, hydration is eczema’s best friend.

Any creams or balms that you shop for should work to restore hydration, strengthen and protect the skin’s barrier, and reduce inflammation.

Dr Protasova explained: “Good ingredients include ceramides, which help rebuild the skin's natural protection, colloidal oatmeal for its soothing properties, and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. Shea butter and glycerin are also great for moisturising and protecting the skin.”

Since these powerful ingredients work to restore your skin’s health, you can expect the products to feel rich, and well, a little greasy. But don’t worry, that’s a good thing.

Dr Protasova explained: “When using eczema creams, especially if they are rich in emollients, your skin may feel greasier than usual. This greasiness is actually helpful, as it forms a protective layer on the skin, locking in moisture and keeping irritants out. Some creams may also leave a slight residue, but this usually absorbs over time. If the greasiness bothers you, try applying the cream before bed so it can work overnight.”

It’s also important to avoid certain skincare products, because they can have an adverse effect on your dry, sensitive skin.

Dr Protasova said: “If you have eczema-prone skin, you should avoid ingredients that can irritate or dry out the skin, such as fragrances, alcohols, and harsh detergents. It's also wise to avoid certain preservatives like parabens and common allergens like lanolin. You should opt for products labelled as hypoallergenic and fragrance-free.”

Tips for managing eczema-prone skin

Managing eczema requires a well-rounded approach, according to our expert. She shared a few tips to ensure your skin is well looked after:

Use gentle, fragrance-free skincare products and moisturise often, especially after bathing.

Identify and avoid personal triggers, like certain foods, fabrics, or stress; this can help prevent flare-ups.

You should keep your skin cool and avoid hot showers or baths to reduce irritation.

If your eczema is severe or persistent, it's important to see a dermatologist for personalised treatment options, including prescription medications and advanced therapies.