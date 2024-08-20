Luckily, the beauty market is packed with options that combine nourishment with a hint of pigment. This guide highlights the best tinted lip balms available right now, catering to various preferences and needs. Whether you seek a subtle wash of colour or a bolder statement, there's a perfect tinted lip balm to enhance your natural beauty.

We reached out to Nadia Shirazi, an Abu Dhabi-based makeup stylist and expert, as well as Ruma Singh to help us curate this list. Get your lip balm with an Amazon Prime membership for free, fast delivery, and enjoy discounts during Beauty Week.

1. Best Overall: Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Summer Fridays: It's in the name. Need we say more? This lip balm is pure sunshine for your pout. It is a vegan lip mask that hydrates and soothes dry lips while providing a touch of sheer pink color. Butter up for instant moisture, color and shine with a blend of buttercream and a hint of sweet sugar flavour. Why is it so special, you ask? Well, for starters, it's packed with shea and murumuru seed butters, which can deeply nourish and sooth even the driest lips. It also doubles as both a lip mask and a daily balm, offering flexibility for your skincare routine. The vegan waxes gives your lips a much desired plumping effect, too. As you can see, it's the perfect product to rescue your pout from the harsh sun. Whether you're battling dry, cracked lips or simply looking for a touch of hydration and shine, this balm has got you covered. In a nutshell, Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a must-have for anyone who wants to pamper their lips. It's a healthy blend of luxury, hydration, and a touch of indulgence. Bonus points? You get a taste of buttercream with a hint of sugar.

2. Best Matte: Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint

Ready to make a lip statement? The Peripera Ink The Velvet Lip Tint could just be your newest obsession. Hailing from South Korea, this liquid lipstick is a 'game-changer', according to reviews. It's not just about colour; it's about a velvety, comfortable feel that lasts all day. What works for this balm? Well, imagine a lip tint with the pigmentation of a lipstick and the comfort of a balm. That's Peripera. The secret? A formula packed with intense colour pigments that cling to your lips like a second skin. Don't be fooled by its lightweight texture – this tint is here to stay. One user appreciated how the colour perfectly complemented her skin tone. While it might smudge slightly on application, a quick touch-up with a cotton swab creates a flawless finish. From bold reds to soft nudes, there's a colour for everyone.

3. Best Glossy Balm: Hurraw! Black Cherry Tinted Lip Balm

The celebration is in the name. If you need a subtle wash of colour, here's where you go. With a sheer, juicy red tint, this balm adds a touch of vibrancy to your lips while keeping them soft and hydrated. The ingredients are completely natural. The black cherry flavour is delicious too, and adds a playful touch, which makes your lip care routine more fun. As reviewers note, it leaves your lips feeling rather moisturised and not sticky. So, whether you're seeking a subtle hint of colour or a natural-looking flush, Hurraw! Black Cherry Tinted Lip Balm has you covered. It's the perfect companion for those who prefer clean, cruelty-free beauty products, and it's also a popular choice among those who prefer a more understated look while still enjoying the benefits of a lip balm.

4. Best Hydrating Balm: Nars Afterglow Lip Balm

How about a little indulgence with the Nars Afterglow? Infused with a Monoï Hydrating Complex and antioxidant blend, it shields your lips from daily environmental stressors while keeping them soft and smooth. The sheer, shimmery tint adds a luscious shine and fuller look. Shirazi says: "The balm offers a perfect blend of colour, care, and comfort for your lips. It also provides intense hydration and a glossy finish." The smooth, buttery texture glides effortlessly on lips, providing long-lasting comfort.The balm possesses vitamin E and Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) flower extract, which protect lips from environmental damage. It also has different emollients such as coconut oil, jojoba seed oil and squalane, which soften your lips. Our verdict? Go for Nars if you like the idea of a sheer, hydrating tint with a subtle shine. It's a popular choice for those who prefer a natural, effortless look.

5. Best Budget: Florence by Mills Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm

Beyond the fun whale design, Florence by Mills Oh Whale! Tinted Lip Balm delivers real results. This fun, vegan lip balm combines playful packaging with effective skincare ingredients, making it a favourite among young beauty enthusiasts. It nourishes your lips with a blend of oils and butters, as Singh and Shirazi say, which leaves your lips soft and supple. The range of sheer, buildable shades offers a natural flush of color that perfectly complements your natural lip tone. What makes the balm stand out? Well, it has a range of ingredients that provide deep hydration, including avocado oil, which prevents dryness. It is also rich in antioxidants, as argan oil helps shield your lips from environmental damage.

6. Best Natural Look: Henne Organics Luxury Lip Tint

Forget subtle; it’s time to make a statement. The Henne Organics Luxury Lip Tint in Intrigue offers a bold, classic brick red that flatters every skin tone. Don’t be afraid to layer for a deeper, more intense hue. This isn’t just a lip colour; it’s a confidence booster that lasts all day without the need for constant touch-ups, as Shirazi says. Packed with nourishing ingredients like coconut, castor, and jojoba oils, this lip tint is as kind to your lips as it is stunning. The addition of candelilla wax creates a smooth, luxurious texture, while natural mineral pigments deliver the perfect pop of color. As one satisfied customer wrote on Amazon: “It's a lovely natural red shade that can be built up for a bolder look. It doesn't feather or bleed.” So, why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? Make this classic red the centerpiece of your next night out.

7. Best Value: Tower 28 JuiceBalm

A juicy, vegan, hydrating lip balm boosted with healthy ingredients and bursting with juicy colour, Tower28 Juice Balm is formulated with a nourishing shea butter base and synthetic beeswax, softening the lips and leaving a perfect dewy sheen. The hydration doesn't stop there. Mango seed oil, rich in antioxidants, helps to protect lips from environmental damage. Vitamin E and C further boost the balm's skincare benefits, promoting healthy, supple lips. This soft, cushiony balm glides on lips and gives the sheen, is fragrance-free, and does not contain any synthetic fragrances or essential oil.