If you carry your laptop to university or work every day, there’s likely no better way to do so than in a backpack.

Much more ergonomic than a tote or messenger bag, laptop backpacks are spacious and stylish, and easily protect your devices and other essentials on public transport. But a quick search online reveals endless backpacks, in a range of prices and designs. Most of them are water repellent, durable, and include some kind of anti-theft safety measure. But which would work best for you?

We did the research, and trawled through user reviews and ratings on Amazon, to find the perfect pick for every kind of laptop user. Get Prime membership for free, fast delivery and buy your favourite one from our list.

1. Best Overall: Troubadour Apex 3.0 Backpack

A backpack with a sophisticated, polished look, Troubadour’s Apex 3.0 is something you can take with you into a university class or a corporate boardroom. Although expensive, its quality materials and soft, tailored geometric style make it worth the hefty price tag. The backpack is made with recycled polyester that’s both durable and protected by a fluorocarbon-free waterproofing treatment, and has vegan leather trims. The back panels are ventilated and the memory-foam shoulder straps contour to your back for a comfortable fit. Even with heavy loads, reviewers say the backpack feels comfortable and plush to carry. Most importantly, you can fit laptops up to 17 inches in its padded compartment, and there’s even an extra sleeve for a tablet. On the exterior, there are two pockets for water bottles and a deep zippered pocket on the front. Luxurious and functional, this is the bag to get in 2024.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh72.27 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best for Storage Space: Hap Tim Laptop Backpack

Need a good-looking backpack that can accommodate your books, electronics, clothes, and essentials? Hap Tim has you covered. This backpack is built around efficient organisation – it optimises its large storage space with a number of pockets and sectioned sleeves so you have a place for everything. It even has a cable passthrough so you can quickly charge up your devices, or listen to music on the go. The backpack’s shock-absorbing shoulder straps and thick padding make it comfortable to wear, and it’s completely waterproof. Reviewers say the backpack is sturdy and functional, and its many exterior pockets make it perfect for travel, as well.

3. Best for Tech: Timbuk2 Authority Laptop Backpack Deluxe

Timbuk2’s Authority backpack is, well, the authority on organising all your tech essentials. This capable backpack, at 20 litres, feels compact, but it is surprisingly spacious, and can accommodate plenty of tech. It’s loaded with plenty of pockets and compartments - two padded ones for laptops or tablets, a mesh zippered pouch, pen holders and more. The backpack can fit laptops up to 17 inches, and its exterior front-zip pockets fit items that you can access quickly. There’s also a side pocket for a water bottle. Reviewers say it’s hardy and durable, thanks to its recycled nylon material, plush padding, and waterproof bottom. If you’re carrying just a few items, there are compression straps that you can use to cinch the pack down. However, some reviewers dislike the prominent metal buckles and say they could do without them.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh55.28 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best for Students: Fjallraven Kanken Laptop Backpack

Chances are, you already love the classic Fjallraven Kanken. This version has the same design, but with a practical twist – an additional padded compartment to stash your 17-inch laptop. The brand is known for using sporty, breathable material, so it’s perfect for UAE weather. The main compartment is spacious, and there are three pockets for all your essentials and gadgets. Reviewers love that the bottom of the backpack has a seat pad, so the bag doesn’t flop over when they place it on the ground, next to their desk in class. Thoughtful features like these make Fjallraven’s Kanken a timeless favourite.

5. Best for Travel: Kroser Travel Laptop Backpack

From your passport to your laptop and smartphone, keep all your essentials secure and protected in Kroser’s large, rugged backpack. The bag can fit a 17.3-inch laptop in its padded compartment, and still has plenty of room to spare. Separated compartments are designed to safely store all your essentials, from your documents to your wallet and gadgets. Reviewers say they feel safe knowing their data is protected by the bag’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) blocking pockets. Use the built-in USB port for convenient charging and the headphone passthrough hole to listen to music or podcasts. The backpack also has a luggage strap that allows you to slip it onto your luggage handle. It’s a practical backpack that will serve you well on your travels, even though it may be slightly large for everyday use.

6. Best Budget: Tzowla Canvas Laptop Backpack

Made with 100 per cent cotton, and high-density canvas, Tzowla’s backpack dedicates a separate, padded compartment for laptops up to 15.6 inches. It has a number of useful features, like an external USB charging port with a built-in charging cable, and a headphone hole for easy access to devices. The backpack’s straps are wide and padded, and comfortable to use for long periods of time. With a luggage attachment strap in the back, it’s great for both travel and everyday use. Reviewers say the backpack holds much more than expected, without looking big or bulky.