This latest shoe trend is taking social feeds by storm, with its see-through design and array of colours. Perfect for summer, they’re breathable, have a relaxed vibe, and add a distinct feminine edge to any outfit.

Not all mesh flats are the same, though. You might prefer dainty, classic ones that can be worn strapless or as Mary Janes. Then, there are fishnet ballet flats, which most top designers are celebrities, like Taylor Swift and Kendall Jenner, can be seen touting. If you’re looking for some flair, you can even find popular mesh flats studded with crystals and embroidered accents.

Are you ready to add a lightweight pair of mesh flats to your shoe rotation? We have plenty of options for you below, based on trends and high ratings on Amazon. Pick your favourite with a Prime membership and get it as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Doeyg Mesh Ballet Flats

Since the fashion world is loving anything woven right now, Doeyg’s mesh ballet flats fit the bill. These ballerina shoes, with a strap and buckle for added stability, are light, trendy and extremely comfortable. Although completely flat, their rubber soles add cushion and traction, making it ideal for all-day wear. Reviewers say the mesh flats run slightly small, so it’s best to buy a size bigger than you usually do.

2. Best Woven: Ollio Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Combining lace with mesh, and designed in a classic Mary Jane style, Ollio’s ballet flats are right on trend. The shoes have a pointed toe, and interwoven floral designs that make them stand out. Reviewers say they’re extremely light on the feet, with many ordering multiple pairs in different colours. Some have worn them for weddings and through hours of dancing, and say they felt airy and comfortable throughout. Those with wide feet might find the pointed-toe design to be a bit restricting, however.

3. Best Embellished: Steve Madden Auden Ballet Flats

A pair that instantly adds elegance to any outfit, Steve Madden’s Auden flats are slip-ons that are graceful and sophisticated. Available in cream and black, the ballet flats have shimmering rhinestone embellishments that enliven the mesh upper. Reviewers say the shoes are eye-catching, have a modern appeal, and are true to size.

4. Best Crochet: Charles Albert Crochet Lace Ballet Flat

Another chic pair that feels luxurious and complements any outfit, Charles Albert’s crochet flats have an easy slip-on design, with an elastic back. They offer a snug yet comfortable fit, and look far more expensive than they are, thanks to high-quality uppers adorned with an intricate lace and crochet decoration. The dressy flats have garnered over 5,000 4-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers saying they look flattering when you pair them with either jeans or dresses.

5. Best for Work: Dolce Vita Cadel Mesh Flats

Dolce Vita’s Cadel shoes are more tightly meshed than any of the other shoes on our list, but still have a distinctly sheer design. This modern take on classic ballet flats combines a cool mesh design with a delicate bow and strap. The outsole is made from recycled synthetic materials, and the shoes come with a 0.5-inch heel that gives you a slight rise when you wear them. Reviewers love the classic shape and design, but warn that the shoes run big, so it’s best to size down when buying.

6. Best Cushioning: Madewell The Greta Crochet Flats

A well-made pair of shoes keep you happy all day long. Madewell’s The Greta doesn’t just boast a chic design that goes with anything, the pair also includes the brand’s signature Cloudlift Lite cushioning to keep your feet supported for as long as you’re wearing it. Its open-weave design and leather sole with rubber heel cap, offer a classic but elegant look that you can wear to work or for casual outings.

7. Best Embroidered: VorisVina Nude Mesh Ballet Flats

For a pair that exudes feminine charm, consider VorisVina’s nude mesh flats, which have an eye-catching floral embroidered design on the mesh upper, with a faux leather trim. The slip-on shoes are easy to wear and feature a faux leather strap across the footbed for stability. Reviewers say the flowers are an adorable addition, but some found the strap to be too tight around the foot.

8. Best Fishnet: Wnshonzy Fishnet Ballet Flats

If traditional Mary Janes aren’t cutting it for you, try Wnshonzy’s fishnet flats, which strap on with an ankle bracelet. They’re crafted from premium fishnet fabric, and although the heel is very low, the shoes do have cushioning for a more comfortable walking experience. The round-toe design offers plenty of space for movement, and the non-slip rubber soles are tough, wear-resistant and lightweight. Trendy and versatile, they’re perfect for summer outfits, no matter where you’re going.