Our feet work hard all day to get us from place to place – so they deserve a breather, especially in the summer.

It’s likely why sandals have been a long-time favourite for both men and women. This versatile footwear is ideal for everyday wear, whether you’re just relaxing at home, heading to the supermarket, walking by the beach, or travelling long-distance.

The best sandals allow your feet to breathe, take up minimal space in your suitcase, and don’t compromise on quality, comfort, support and style.

We’ve curated a list of trending and highly rated sandals for men, based on user reviews. Check out summer sandals for women, as well, and pick your favourite with Amazon Prime, to get it as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Birkenstock Arizona Sandals

With nearly 20,000 4.5-star reviews on Amazon, Birkenstock’s Arizona is our top pick for the most stylish and comfortable sandals you can own. The German brand’s shoes are often recommended by podiatrists for their reliable and supportive footwear. Birkenstock’s Arizona sandals are easy to wear – just slip on and go – and offer more comfort than usual, thanks to an extra layer of foam between the midsole and suede liner. Reviewers say the contoured cork-latex footbed is comfortable and grips their feet well. But if the brand-new sandals feel stiff when you first put them on, reviewers suggest wearing them with socks initially, to soften up the leather.

2. Best for Beach: OluKai Ohana

From its anatomically contoured shape to its sink-in footbed and soft nylon toe post, OluKai’s Ohana can be worn all day, every day, but is especially ideal for the beach or pool. No more flat flip flops that slap the pavement as you walk – this durable pair is extremely comfortable, according to thousands of reviewers, with a soft and smooth feel, and a cushy, wave-like sole. Some reviewers note that the outsole’s grip and traction also help them comfortably navigate wet floors by the pool.

3. Best for Durability: Teva Men’s Hurricane XLT2 Sandals

There are many reasons why Teva’s sturdy Hurricane sandals have a cult following on social media. With a classic design, an incredibly durable sole, and soft, adjustable webbing straps, it has everything you’d expect from a solid pair of sandals. The contoured footbed, along with a padded heel tab and EVA midsole, ensure the sandals are comfortable and cushioned. Three adjustable straps offer a customised fit, and reviewers love that they’re made from traceable recycled polyester that dries quickly.

4. Best for Sports: Ecco Men’s Yucatan Sport Sandals

Lightweight and sporty, Ecco’s Yucatan sandals are great for active men who are always on the go, but don’t want to strap on full-fledged running shoes or trainers. The sandals’ upper is made with soft nubuck leather and offers three-point adjustability for the best fit. Ecco’s FluidForm Direct Comfort technology ensures long-lasting cushioning and flexibility, and a moulded EVA footbed keeps your foot snug and stable. Reviewers say you can expect excellent grip and traction on rocky, wet or other terrain, thanks to the durable rubber outsole. Some have successfully walked distances of 5km and more, with this pair of sandals.

5. Best Slides: Chaco Chillos Slide Sandals

Perfect for unwinding, Chaco Chillos are the sandals you need to just lounge around and relax. Engineered with the brand’s contoured LuvSeat arch support, the sandals properly align your feet, and its corrective footbeds help you recover post-workouts or other exertions. Reviewers say the cushioned footbed is comfortable and soft. Blown-EVA construction helps the sandals float in water, so you won’t lose them if you’re exploring wadis or visiting the beach. Z-straps and a cinch buckle keep your feet secure and locked in.

6. Best Closed-Toe: Dockers Searose Fisherman Sandals

If you feel vulnerable leaving your toes exposed while travelling, consider Dockers’ Searose Fisherman Sandals. The stylish pair offers a relaxed fit, with a closed-toe style and comfortable memory foam insoles that mould, over time, to the shape of your foot. Since fisherman sandals are trending this year, you can be sure this pair’s distressed and tumbled leather uppers offer an eye-catching design. And you don’t have to worry about chafing or blisters – reviewers say the upper is quite flexible, moving with your feet as you walk. The best part? Once you return from your travels, you can pop this pair of sandals into your washing machine for a quick clean!

7. Best Clogs: Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Nearly half a million reviewers on Amazon attest to the same thing – Crocs’ clogs are here to stay. If you haven’t jumped onto the bandwagon yet, this might be the year: the slip-on clogs are still going strong in 2024. Lightweight, with ventilation ports for breathability and getting rid of water and debris quickly, the pair is easy to wear, easy to clean and quick drying. Pivoting heel straps offer a secure fit, and there’s a colour and style to suit every taste.