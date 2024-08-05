When it comes to drinking water, there are three kinds of people.

The first carry around trendy one-litre tumblers – a physical reminder to sip and hydrate every few minutes. The next group has the best intentions but is easily distracted, often leaving half-full cups of water around the office. The last scrambles to hydrate only when they realise their head is spinning and they’re feeling woozy and parched.

Why is it so hard to drink water, and what can you do to set yourself up for success?

The answer may be in making drinking water easily accessible. If it becomes an automatic response, it won’t feel like a burdensome task.

We spoke with Dr Jomana Karim, family medicine consultant and medical director at Novomed Centers, Dubai, and a research fellow at the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Governance.

She said: “An adult requires approximately 35ml of water per day per kilogram of body weight. Based on this calculation, a 72kg person would require around 2.5 litres of water per day. Tea, coffee and skimmed milk count. The fluid requirement of an individual may be more depending on activity levels.”

We also consulted with Dr Kajal Babamiri, GP specialist at CLNQ, a health, wellness and aesthetic clinic in Manchester and Cheshire, UK, who guided us on why it’s so important to stay hydrated, especially in the summer. Scroll down to read what she said, and check out her hydration tips.

1. Display it

The best way to drink more water is the most obvious way – keep it in sight at all times.

One way of doing this is by making hydration more appealing. Trending vintage glasses, for instance, may draw your eye more, or pretty carafes placed strategically in rooms around the house can remind you to refill your glass more often. Adnan Anwar, an Abu Dhabi-based mechanical engineer, said: “I bought a carafe and tumbler set for my parents when they visited me, since I didn’t want them to have to walk all the way to the kitchen when they were thirsty. After they left though, I’ve been using it nearly every day. I’m so surprised at how much more water I’m drinking, just because I have the carafe in my bedroom!”

2. Chill it

If you’re looking for some ice-cold water after being out in the sun all day, a water dispenser will serve you well. Our top pick is Avalon’s A1 top-loading water cooler, which offers both hot and cold water, has a spill-proof system for when you’re loading the water container, and features a child safety lock, for keeping curious kids out of trouble. But if you’d rather not carry heavy water containers every time you need to reload the dispenser, opt for a bottom-loading appliance, instead, like the Electrolux water cooler. All you have to do is slide the container in, and voila! You have instant access to hot, cold and room temperature water at the press of a button. Finally, just add ice to transform your water into a chill, refreshing summer beverage. Silonn's ice maker takes just six minutes to make nine cubes of ice at the touch of a button. It can produce 11.7kg of ice in a day - ideal for carafes of water around your home, or for summer parties where you have to cater to large groups of people.

3. Sip it

When you’re on the move, it’s easy to forget to hydrate. Pick up a double-walled tumbler that will keep your water cooler for longer, leaving you feeling refreshed even when you’re facing UAE’s summer heat. Takeya Actives’ viral water bottle features a folding straw lid that’s leak-proof, while Stanley’s Quencher comes in a variety of sizes, from 14 to 64oz, to help you keep on top of your water drinking goals. Like the others, Beola’s water bottle keeps liquids either hot or cold for up to 12 hours. So, whether you prefer iced tea or warm tea, an insulated bottle can keep you hydrated on the go.

4. Fizz it

One reason people are put off by plain old water, is because it can taste, well, “blah”, as 19-year-old business student and Dubai resident Maryam Imran declares. She added: “If water tasted as good as flavoured drinks or sodas, I don’t think anyone would be dehydrated.”

But what if you could add some oomph to a glass of water? Soda makers do just that. Dr Karim said: “Carbonated or sparkling water is water that has been infused with carbon dioxide to create a fizzy drink. It can be good at providing hydration to the body. Some people find carbonated water more enjoyable than plain water and it can help these individuals to increase their fluid intake. Carbonated water can be a healthier choice over soft drinks.”

If you prefer sparkling water, try out Drink Mate’s compact soda maker – it can add bubbles to 850ml of water at a time. Another option, Bubble-bro, a homegrown UAE brand, gives you the convenience of ordering CO2 cylinder refills over text messages. Dr Karim cautioned about adding flavours, however: “Carbonated flavoured drinks will include carbonated water as well as other ingredients, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, colourants and caffeine. As these additional ingredients could have negative health effects, it is better to stick to plain water or plain sparkling water.”

5. Track it

Finally, if you need a reward system to motivate you to drink more water, buy a bottle that has quantity markers. By being able to track how much you’re drinking every day, you can stay on top of your goal and measure your success.

Owalu’s FreeSip water bottle, which many people prefer to use at the gym or when travelling, features markers up to 24oz and gives you the flexibility of using both a built-in straw and large spout for swigging. Hydracy and Giotto’s trending water bottles include time markers as well, offering a solid hydration plan for the day that you can track by the hour.

How important is it to stay hydrated in UAE summers?

Make drinking water a part of your routine and don't wait till you're feeling thirsty, advises our expert. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Making sure we drink enough water is important on any given day. But add to it sweltering summer months, and it becomes imperative to do so.

Dr Babamiri said: “Staying hydrated in the summer months, especially in the UAE, is essential because of the extreme heat and humidity. Your body needs more water to cool itself through sweating. If you don’t have enough water, you can experience headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and dry skin. Severe dehydration can lead to medical emergencies like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Long-term dehydration can harm your kidneys and cause kidney stones. Drinking enough water keeps you healthy and feeling good during the hot summer months.”

But just how much water should you be drinking anyway?

The advice to drink eight glasses of water a day is just a “general guideline”, according to Dr Babamiri. She explained: “Everyone's water needs are different, depending on factors like age, weight, activity level, and climate. In a hot and humid place like the UAE, you may need more water. People who exercise a lot or have certain health conditions might also need more fluids. It's important to drink when you're thirsty and adjust your water intake based on your own needs.”

Dr Karim’s assessment of 35ml of water per day per kilogram of body weight offers a good reference point for those who would like to set goals and track their water intake.

Tips for better hydration

To aid you in your pursuit of a well-hydrated body, Dr Babamiri shared some thoughtful advice. She said: “To maintain proper hydration during the summer, especially in hot climates like the UAE, you should firstly always drink regularly and don't wait until you feel thirsty to drink water.”

Here are a few more suggestions by our expert that can help you increase your water intake on a daily basis:

Make it a habit to sip water throughout the day.

You should also incorporate fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, cucumbers, and oranges, into your diet.

Limiting caffeine is also important as it can contribute to dehydration.

Stay cool by seeking shade and air-conditioned environments, especially during the hottest parts of the day to minimise water loss through sweating.

Finally, you can also monitor your urine colour, as light yellow or clear urine typically indicates proper hydration, while darker urine suggests you need to drink more water.