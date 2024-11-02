There’s something wonderful about dining al fresco with family and friends, whether you’re having a picnic at the park, or enjoying a barbecue in your backyard. However, the plates and glasses you use at home are likely not your first choice for outdoor meals – they’re breakable and won’t stand up to the drops and tumbles that are bound to happen in family cookouts, or when you’re snacking by the pool.

For peace of mind, it’s best to leave breakable plates and glasses indoors. If you’re environmentally conscious or just don’t like the feel of eating on disposable plates, they too, can be relegated to the back shelf of your storage cupboard. Opt instead, for dedicated, durable outdoor dinnerware. These sets are not just shatter-proof, but are also lightweight, easy to clean, reusable, and come in attractive patterns and colours. Practical and long-lasting materials like melamine or bamboo are a great choice.

We spoke with UAE residents who shared their favourite outdoor dinnerware sets. Our curated list is based on their recommendations, and top-rated products on Amazon. Pick up a set with Prime membership, and enjoy the weather as you gather for meals with loved ones.

1. Best Overall: AELS Melamine Dinnerware Set

Made from melamine, and free from bisphenol-A (BPA), AELS’ dinnerware set for six people is shatterproof and chip-resistant. The set comes in a blue, ice-cracking textured surface that’s both eye-catching and elegant. There are dinner plates, salad plates and bowls included – six of each – so it’s ideal for when you’re calling friends or family over. Although the set is dishwasher-safe, it’s not safe for the microwave and conventional oven, so avoid exposing it to direct heat over 70℃.

2. Best Classic: Zak Designs Melamine Dinnerware Set

This 12-piece melamine dinnerware set – with four dinner plates, four salad plates and four bowls – is ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. The highlight of this set is its classic French Country House design, in a beautiful oyster shade, with embossed lines and subtle patterns that give it a statement look. Reviewers say it tastefully blends with any kind of table linen or outdoor décor, and many bring it out for special occasions. The entire set is dishwasher-safe, but not suitable for the microwave.

3. Best Bamboo: Nook Theory Bamboo Fibre Dinner Plates

Juweria Mazhar, a banker based in Abu Dhabi, was so enamoured by Nook Theory’s bamboo plates, she purchased two sets immediately. She said: “I love their fun designs, and my two daughters [aged four and six] always look forward to eating on these plates when we bring them out.” This set of four reusable bamboo plates is non-breakable, dishwasher-safe and shatterproof. The plates have a unique matte finishing, so they’re stain-resistant and easy to clean. On the downside, bamboo plates cannot be placed in the microwave, since they can warp or crack over time.

4. Best for Camping: Cinsa Enamelware Plate Set

Unlike bamboo or plastic, enamelware dishes and plates are able to withstand heat or cold – so you can put them in the oven, the freezer, or even an electric stovetop! Just avoid the microwave. These lightweight plates by Cinsa, in a royal speckled blue colour, are easy to stack and transport, and don’t crack or scratch easily. You’re getting six plates in this set, so take them with you on camping trips without worrying about them cracking from being too close to the campfire. Reviewers say they’re easy to clean, and hassle-free.

5. Best Plastic: Teivio 24-Piece Wheat Straw Dinnerware Set

Suitable for six people, Teivio’s dinnerware set is made from natural wheat straw and food-grade polypropylene. Sturdy but lightweight, these dishes are unbreakable, so they’re ideal for families that include children. The smooth round edges of these plates allow for easy stacking, and they’re both dishwasher- and freezer-safe. Reviewers say food remnants slide right off, making this set very easy to rinse clean. The set comes in a number of aesthetically pleasing colours, so take your pick!

6. Best for Large Parties: Focusline 175-Piece Silver Dinnerware Set

When you’re hosting a large celebration, disposable dinnerware is a practical and convenient option. Focusline’s dinnerware set is made from food-grade, BPA-free plastic, and is quite strong and durable. Rajab Qamar, a mum of three based in Sharjah, said: “I always buy Focusline’s plate sets when I’m hosting guests, because they look better than regular disposable plates, and they’re much stronger so there’s no leakage.” For those who are environmentally conscious, don’t worry – these dishes and cups are completely recyclable. Moreover, since they are so sturdy, you can consider washing and reusing them a few more times before finally disposing of them. The design is attractive as well, with decorative silver lace lining the plates and napkins. In this set, you’re getting dinner plates, salad plates, forks, spoons, knives, cups and napkins – 25 of each – so you’re ready to host any kind of special occasion in style.

7. Best for Kids: Re Play Reusable Divided Plates

Re Play’s deep-walled plates are ideal for children, since the raised lips keep food within the plate, even if your little ones decide to walk around at a barbecue. Made from thick, hard-textured plastic, sourced from recycled milk jugs in the US, the plates are tough and break-proof. You can pop them in the microwave when you need to reheat food, or place them in the top rack of the dishwasher, post-meals. Reviewers say the size of these plates is ideal for little hands, and the fact that they’re split into compartments, helps children identify and eat their food more comfortably.