We’ve all been there: The moment you open the door, a wave of heat hits you like a brick wall. However, don’t sweat it. There's a chill in the air – or at least in your car – with a few clever strategies. While classic tips like wiping down hot surfaces and smart parking go a mile, nifty gadgets like sun shades and mini air conditioners can just compound the effect. With the help of high ratings, reviews, and the experience of UAE residents, we've curated a list of handy devices that will keep your car rides comfortable.

So, let's dive into the pursuit of keeping cool when the mercury rises. Get your gadgets delivered within the same day via Amazon Prime.

1. Best Sun Shade: Kust Windshield Sun Shade

Shield your car from turning into an oven; that's what the Kust Windshield Sun Shade is for. According to James Patterson, a Dubai-based financial advisor, this was nothing less than a lifesaver for him and his family. He vouched for it, saying: "I definitely found a change in the car's climate, after using it." This product reflects the sun’s rays away from your car, dramatically reducing the interior temperature. It has double layer protection: The combination of black heat insulation and silver reflective layers blocks up to 99 per cent of harmful UV rays and heat. Apart from that, it also safeguards your car's dashboard, steering wheel, and seats from fading and cracking, which is usually caused by UV rays. It reduces the time your air-conditioner needs to cool down the car, saving energy and fuel. It also allows for easy storage and takes up less space. So, investing in a sun shade is always a good idea. You won't feel as if you've stepped into a sauna, every time you sit inside your car.

2. Best Car Seat Cover: Mofra Ventilated Cooling Car Seat Cover

The Mofra Ventilated Cooling Car Seat Cover is a game-changer to combat the scorching heat of your car's interior. It creates a microclimate of comfort within your car, keeping you cool and comfortable even on the hottest days, as Karthika Rane, a Dubai-based teacher, says. She noted: "I have to travel long distances between Dubai and Sharjah, so this really saved me. The cover and the cushion are really helpful on particularly exhausting days." So, how does it work? Well, it creates a layer of cool air between your body and the car seat. The built-in fan circulates air through the seat cover, drawing heat away from your body and providing instant relief from the rising temperatures. The cool air is circulated across your back and legs, effectively lowering your body temperature. The fan also offers multiple speed settings, allowing you to customise the airflow to your preference. The breathable materials used in the cover further enhance airflow and moisture-wicking properties, ensuring maximum comfort. Reviewers have given it a glowing thumbs-up, saying that they cannot recommend it enough. Notably, the combination of cooling technology and comfortable design makes it a standout choice for drivers seeking relief from the summer heat. It's a must-have for anyone who spends a lot of time on the road in hot weather.

3. Best Portable Cooling Fan: Xool Car Fan

Sometimes, cooling car seats may not be enough: So how about a fan too, for extra measure? The Xool 12V car fan is a compact yet powerful device, designed to cool down your car's interior and provide a refreshing escape from the sweltering heat. It has a dual fan head system, which means that it can effectively circulate air throughout the car, ensuring everyone stays cool. The adjustable design allows you to direct the airflow precisely where it's needed, whether it's cooling down the driver, passengers, or even pets, for that matter. It's easy to install, and it won't take up much space. It also has USB charging ports, so you can stay connected on the go. It's quiet too, so you won't be disturbed by any noise, when driving. Asavi Chandran, a Dubai-based public relations professional, swears by the fan. "It gives you all the comfort that you need on hot days. I keep one for my dog too, when I'm taking her to the vet," she adds. So our verdict? Do consider a cooling air fan. With its powerful performance, convenient features, and compact design, Xool is a solid solution for staying cool on the road.

4. Best for Seat Comfort: Cooling Gel Seat Cushion

Is the heat getting to you, even while sitting? A cooling gel seat cushion might be the perfect solution. Designed to provide comfort and relief, these cushions are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to transform any seat into a cool oasis. These seat cushions typically incorporate a layer of gel, infused into the cushion's material. This gel effectively absorbs and dissipates heat, keeping your body temperature regulated. The result is a noticeably cooler seating experience. Amazon reviewers give it a thumbs-up, saying it's a necessity for driving in hot summers.

5. Best External Car Protection: Universal Car Cover

You need a car cover in your arsenal. From fading paint to cracked dashboards, the damage caused by sunlight can be costly. That's where a universal car cover comes to the rescue. Constructed with high-quality PVC and cotton materials, this universal car cover offers durable protection against dust, dirt, UV rays, and adverse weather conditions to keep your vehicle looking its best. You don't have to worry too much about whether it fits your car size: With dimensions of 483 x 178 x 120cm, the car cover provides a universal fit for most vehicles, ensuring comprehensive coverage and protection. Furthermore, it won't blow away or dislodge itself, as it offers a secure and snug fit, keeping it safe from strong winds or harsh weather. It's easy to access too, as it is equipped with a zipper, so you can get to the vehicle without much fuss. Reviewers say they put the cover in place to protect the cars they leave behind, when they fly out on vacation.

6. Best Cooling Agent: Mini Air Conditioner

If just a fan isn't cutting it for you, how about a mini air-conditioner? With its compact size and powerful cooling capabilities, this device can provide some calm and cool relief from swelteringly hot conditions. Unlike traditional car air conditioners, the mini air conditioner uses evaporative cooling technology. It works by drawing in hot air, passing it through a water-soaked filter, and then releasing cooler air. The water in the filter evaporates, helping to lower the temperature of the air. It has a variety of convenient features, including being USB powered, and operates quietly, without much distraction, too. Just remember to keep the water tank filled and clean the filter for maximum efficiency.

7. Best Window Tint: LT Nano Ceramic Window Film

An Amazon reviewer notes that he was 'pleasantly surprised' by the reduction in heat and discomfort after using a window film. Not surprising, as the car window tint film effectively blocks out 90 per cent of UV rays, which can protect not just your skin, but also prevent your car seat from ageing and fading. Moreover, it can effectively block the sun's heat, and create a comfortable interior environment. Don't worry about not being able to see from the windows, with the help of VLT (visible light transmission), you can enjoy excellent visibility while still benefiting from heat and UV protection. The film helps to reduce glare from the sun, and improve driving safety and comfort. Moreover, by keeping your car cooler, you reduce the load on your air-conditioning system, potentially improving fuel economy.