When it comes to summer vacations, getting to your destination is half the fun.

But a pleasant journey isn’t possible without adequate preparation. Whether you’re going on a long-haul trip to the other side of the world, or a weekend away with your friends, the tech you pack is essential in making it a relaxing and rewarding experience.

Fair warning, however: there are a lot of travel gadgets out there – and many of them become nothing more than dead weight in our luggage. A few stand out from the crowd, though, by operating at their very best, and providing solutions for problems you’re likely to face when you’re away from home. These gadgets aren’t just highly functional, they’re also compact and convenient to pack in your luggage or carry-on.

Portable batteries, for instance, will ensure your phone doesn’t run out of power when you’re exploring a bustling foreign city. And a headphone adapter will see you comfortably tuning into in-flight entertainment with your preferred personal earphones.

We separated the real stars from the duds, in our curated list below. Many of these travel tech items are on trending lists on TikTok and other social media, and come highly rated by reviewers on Amazon. Pick the one that suits your requirements, with Prime membership, and have it delivered to you ahead of your summer holiday.

1. Best Charging Cable: Rolling Square inCharge X Portable Keychain Charger Cable

Pros

Six connectivity options

Fast charging capabilities

Compact and durable

Cons

Phone case needs to be removed, when charging

When travelling, tangled cables are the last thing you need. Still, charging cables are a necessity, with the number of devices most people like to keep at hand, from smartwatches and smartphones to earbuds and e-readers. Rolling Square’s inCharge keychain cable is an excellent solution. It offers six different connectivity options, like USB to USB-C and USB-C to micro-USB. The multi-device charging cable allows data transfers as well, along with ultra-fast charging up to 100W. It can even charge laptops and tablets! Made of high-quality materials, it’s durable, lightweight and has a magnetic design, so you can hang it on your keyring. Do note, however, that you may have to remove your smartphone case when charging with this cable, which can be inconvenient.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this purchase.

2. Best Travel Adapter: Lencent International Travel Adapter

Pros

Simultaneously charge four devices

GaN III technology

Fast charging speeds

Cons

Bulky form factor

A reliable travel adapter is a must-have for any international trip. Lencent’s 120W adapter is equipped with four interchangeable plugs (US/UK/EU/AUS) and supports universal voltage of 100V to 250V, so it’s suitable for travel to 195 countries. It has one AC, one USB-A, and three USB-C ports that you can use to charge multiple devices simultaneously. The adapter offers top-of-the-range features, like GaN III technology, which increases charging efficiency and operates with a built-in protection system. Reviewers are surprised by the compact adapter’s power delivery (PD) fast-charging capabilities. It can power up an iPhone 15 to 89 per cent in just 30 minutes, since its USB-C ports can reach up to 100W. You can even charge two laptops at a time, making this a versatile gadget for the whole family to use, when travelling. Some reviewers note, however, that since it’s quite bulky, it tends to fall off the socket when plugged in, and may need to be propped up to work properly.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘FIRST30’ to save 30 per cent on this purchase.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best Bluetooth Transmitter: Twelve South Airfly Pro

Pros

Both a transmitter and a receiver

Works with wired speakers, in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, wireless headphones

Bluetooth 5.0

Supports aptX audio codec

Over 16 hours of battery life

Cons

Wired headphones should have an audio jack port

There’s nothing worse than getting on an aeroplane, and not being able to connect to the in-flight entertainment system with your wireless headphones. A Bluetooth audio transmitter and adapter easily solves this issue by plugging into the seatback TV and pairing to your headphones so you can listen and watch content seamlessly. The Airfly Pro has a battery life of over 25 hours, so it can comfortably see you through even the longest flight. You can also pair it with two wireless headphones or AirPods, so your partner and you can watch the same movie at the same time. The device is tiny, and it comes with a keychain attachment that you can hook onto your bag or keys. Do note, though, that there is no audio jack on the Airfly Pro, so you cannot plug in wired earphones.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this purchase.

Warranty: Amazon offers two-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29.

4. Best E-Reader: Kindle Paperwhite

Pros

Large, 6.8-inch screen display

Long battery life

Glare-free display that reads like real paper

Adjustable warm light

IPX8 waterproof rating

Cons

Not suitable for comics or graphics-heavy content

If you’re a bookworm, don’t waste luggage space with heavy books. Opt for a compact e-reader, instead. In terms of storage space and readability, it doesn’t get better than Kindle Paperwhite. The latest edition features a 6.8-inch display, with thinner borders than its predecessor and 20 per cent faster page turns. You can adjust the warm light to suit your surroundings, so get ready to read it wherever you desire – at the beach in the Maldives or in a streetside café in Paris. The 300ppi glare-free display reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight, and it’s IPX8 waterproof rated. With 16GB of storage space, you can download thousands of titles, and enjoy a battery life that lasts up to 10 weeks. On the downside, the Kindle Paperwhite doesn’t support colour, so it’s not the best device for comics or graphic novels.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘PRIME2024’ to save Dh50 on this purchase.

5. Best Power Bank: INIU Power Bank

Pros

Compact, portable form factor

Fast charging speed

Large 10,000mAh battery

LED battery indicator

USB-C cable included

Cons

Gets warm when charging, according to reviewers

There are hundreds of power banks out there, many of which, are quite sufficient for travel. However, INIU’s power bank stands out for its ultra-portable form factor and high-capacity battery. It’s incredibly compact, and feels like a card that you can slip into your pocket. With a large 10,000mAh battery, and USB-C input and output, it’s well suited to charge both Apple and Android devices. The 22.5W device combines advanced PD 3.0 and Quick Charge (QC) 4+ fast charging technologies, so it can power up your iPhone 15 from zero to 71 per cent in just 25 minutes. There is one USB-C and two USB-A ports on this device, and they can be charged simultaneously. Reviewers love the LED battery indicator that’s placed front and centre, for quick viewing. The device also comes with a USB-C cable and a handy travel pouch. With over 7,000 4.6-star ratings on Amazon, there’s not much to dislike about the power bank. If we were to nitpick, we’d note that it tends to get warm when charging.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this purchase.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides three-year warranty and lifetime technical support.

6. Best Bluetooth Tracker: Tile Mate (2-Pack)

Pros

Compact, lightweight

Long Bluetooth range

Can remotely trigger a phone to ring

IP67 water resistance rating

Long battery life

Cons

Sound could be louder, reviewers say

While AirTags are the go-to Bluetooth trackers for Apple users, we think Tile Mate is the best pick for everyone else. This versatile tracker helps you keep track of your things – something that’s useful when you’re travelling. Reviewers share how they’ve added a Tile to their luggage, their keys, and even their kids when they’re out in crowded places. It has a Bluetooth rage of 76m, and if you’re outside the range, you can use the Tile app to view its most recent location on a map. You can use the Tile to remotely trigger a lost phone to ring – something that’s not possible with an AirTag. Reviewers note, however, that the sound is often not loud enough to get your attention. The device is IP67 rated for water resistance, and has a battery life of up to three years.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘PRIME2024’ to save 15 per cent on this purchase.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

7. Best Camera: GoPro Hero 12

Pros

Excellent stabilisation

Versatile mounting options

Bluetooth audio support

Clear, smooth videography

Cons

Battery life could be better

You may be using your smartphone for holiday photography, but if you’re looking to take it to the next level, opt for GoPro Hero 12. This ultra-wide action camera offers incredible stabilisation and a slew of features you’ll appreciate when it’s time to capture vacation adventures. It has a 27MP 8:7 sensor and can shoot videos up to 5.3K at 60fps, with 4K videos at up to 120fps. GoPro has also added high dynamic range (HDR) video capture to the Hero 12, so it’s now masterful at handling highlights and shadows. The device’s audio has also improved – it supports wireless audio from a Bluetooth mic (even the mic on your wireless earbuds). Reviewers rave about its HyperSmooth 6.0 stabilisation, which makes footage look crisp and smooth. Since GoPro has a slew of accessories that make a good fit for the Hero 12, you can choose what you like, based on your style of photography – its ¼-inch thread mount at its base, for instance, makes it perfect for mini tripods.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh97.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh69, and two-year extended warranty for Dh97.

8. Best Luggage Scale: Etekcity Luggage Scale (2-Pack)

Pros

Light, compact gadget

Weighs bags up to 50kg

Good battery life

Cons

Some measurement inconsistencies reported by reviewers

If you’re prone to overpacking, or just want a reliable way to ensure your luggage is never over the limit, pick up Etekcity’s highly rated luggage scale. It’s garnered over 51,000 4.7 stars on Amazon for good reason. This scale features a high-accuracy sensor, with a capacity to weigh bags up to 50kg, at a precision of 50g. The scale has low-battery and overload indicators, and saves energy with its auto-off and tare functions. The gadget is lightweight and easily slips into your luggage, without taking up much space. Some reviewers have found that the scale throws up different weights, when they try to weigh their luggage multiple times. Others share that the scale must be gripped with both hands and the luggage must be centred to the scale, for the most precise measurement.

Bonus: Enter the coupon code ‘FIRST30’ to save 30 per cent on this purchase.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.