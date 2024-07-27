Your iPad is great, but let's face it: Sometimes it needs a little extra oomph. A keyboard can be that magic touch.

For casual typing, a standalone Bluetooth keyboard is your companion. However, if you want to transform your iPad into a laptop look-alike or a travel companion, a keyboard case is the way to go. A keyboard case is essentially a keyboard and a protective case combined into one convenient package. It offers the dual benefits of protecting your iPad while providing a typing surface. Think of it as a two-in-one solution for your tablet. From slim and sleek to rugged and protective, there’s a keyboard case out there that’s your perfect match.

So, if you're wondering what to buy, we've rounded up the best iPad keyboards available right now, to help you make an informed decision. We curated our list based on user reviews, as well as the advice and recommendations of Michael Reynolds, a software engineer from D-Solutions, a Dubai-based IT company.

1. Best Overall: Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro

Pros

Offers protection for iPad

Keyboard draws power from tablet

Good-sized keyboard and trackpad

Cons

Heavy

On the pricey side

While the Logitech Combo Touch adds noticeable weight to your iPad, it offers a compelling trade-off. This sturdy, protective case provides a comfortable typing experience and a hassle-free setup process. It offers a detachable backlit keyboard, integrated trackpad, adjustable kickstand, and Apple Pencil holder, all in one convenient package. The keyboard boasts well-spaced keys with a generous 19mm key pitch and 1mm of travel, ensuring a comfortable and responsive typing experience. Complementing this is a spacious trackpad measuring 55mm x 110mm, ideal for precise navigation and control. For low-light environments, the keyboard features 16 adjustable backlight levels, and a dedicated row of function keys along the top provides quick access to essential controls like volume, brightness, and media playback. The trackpad supports multi-touch gestures for precise navigation and control, replicating the functionality of a traditional laptop trackpad. There's also a built-in kickstand, which offers four different modes for versatility: typing, viewing, sketching, and reading. This allows you to comfortably position your iPad for any task at hand. The kickstand provides a range of viewing angles, ensuring you find the perfect position for work, entertainment, or presentations. So, all in all, the Combo Touch has everything you need to get work done on the go.

2. Best Premium: Apple Magic Keyboard

Pros

Excellent typing experience

Enhanced functionality with trackpad

USB-C port for pass-through charging

Seamless integration

Cons

Expensive

Bulky

The Magic Keyboard promises a seamless connection with your iPad. Gone are the days of fiddling with clunky connectors; here, an array of magnets on the keyboard's back panel securely embraces your iPad's display. This magnetic clasp ensures a firm hold, ensuring peace of mind while you work. While the Magic Keyboard doesn't quite replicate the extensive viewing angles of a traditional laptop, a cleverly designed hinge located two-thirds of the way down the back panel offers a generous range of adjustments. This allows you to comfortably position your iPad for any situation, whether you're collaborating in a meeting or engrossed in a creative project. That's not all: It allows for effortless integration with the iPad, and leverages Apple's smart connector technology. This unusual solution eliminates the need for Bluetooth pairing, or keeping an extra battery charged for the keyboard. Additionally, a built-in USB-C port on the keyboard frees up your iPad's port for data transfers. This design transforms your single-port device into a two-port powerhouse. You don't need dongles or bulky USB hubs. The keyboard lives up to its name too: The typing experience is like using a recent MacBook. While the keys are slightly closer together compared to a MacBook, their size remains generous, ensuring comfortable and accurate typing even during extended sessions. Nevertheless, there are a few downsides to consider. It is expensive, and also quite heavy as an accessory. At about 589g, the Magic Keyboard weighs more than the 11-inch iPad Pro, which weighs a little over a 460g. Moreover, the Magic Keyboard's magnetic attachment method, a design choice prioritising sleekness, precludes the use of an additional case. Consequently, even when closed, with the iPad secured, the edges of your device remain vulnerable in the unfortunate event of a fall. This exposes your iPad to potential damage, a factor to consider if you prioritise ultimate protection.

3. Best Budget: Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard

Pros

Affordable

Light and comfortable typing

Media control at your fingertips

Cons

Not for gamers

No backlighting

The Logitech K380 is all about portability and versatility. This compact keyboard lets you type comfortably on the go, easily connecting to virtually any Bluetooth-enabled device – from your iPad to your smartphone or laptop. The lightweight design and minimal footprint make it a perfect travel companion that fits effortlessly into any bag. It has effortless multi-device pairing, so you can switch between up to three devices with a single touch, streamlining the workflow between your iPad, phone, and computer. Don't worry about fatigue and rattling noises: The low-profile scissor keys provide a familiar typing experience that's quiet enough for shared workspaces or late-night sessions. You have media control at your fingertips, as dedicated hotkeys offer convenient control over media playback, volume adjustments, and other essential functions. However, if you are a gamer, you might want to look at other options, as the Logitech K380 has a higher click latency compared to keyboards specifically designed for gaming. Moreover, while not a dealbreaker for everyone, the lack of backlighting can be a hindrance during nighttime gaming sessions.

4. Best Battery Life: ESR Ascend Keyboard Case

Pros

Sturdy hold

Effortless connection

Laptop-like feel

Springy keys

Cons

Difficulty in checking battery, say some reviews

Looking to transform your iPad Air 11 (2024) or iPad Pro 11 (generations 1-4) into a productivity powerhouse? Well, the ESR Ascend Keyboard Case offers an attractive blend of functionality and style. It goes beyond just a typing solution. It features a two-part design, starting with a protective shell that acts as your iPad's first line of defense. The textured back enhances your grip on the iPad, providing a secure and comfortable hold when you're using it without the keyboard attached. The shell also safeguards your iPad from minor bumps, scratches, and accidental falls, so you don't need to fret much about bumps and falls. Moreover, the integrated magnets within the shell ensure a secure and effortless connection with the keyboard folio, transforming your iPad into a laptop-like device. Unlike some keyboard cases, the Ascend Keyboard connects directly to your iPad through Bluetooth, eliminating the need for bulky connectors. It has its own internal battery, conveniently charged via the included USB-C cable. While a charging adapter isn't included, you can easily power it using your iPad's USB-C port in a pinch – a handy feature for on-the-go situations. It elevates your typing experience with its integrated LED backlight. Reviewers vouch for its long battery life: With the backlight off, you can enjoy daily use for two to three months on a single charge – ideal for users who prioritise portability. Even with the backlight activated for nighttime sessions, you're still looking at a solid two weeks of battery life. This ensures you can focus on your work or entertainment without worrying about constant recharging.

5. Best for Travel: ZAGG Pro Keys Detachable Case and Wireless Keyboard

Pros

Detachable keyboard

Wireless connectivity

Solid protection

Apple Pencil holder

Cons

Brightness level of backlit keys is low, say some reviews

ZAGG Pro Keys is an excellent choice for users of older iPad Pro models. It combines a comfortable typing experience with versatile functionality. The detachable case ensures your iPad remains protected even when you're not using the keyboard. Backlit keys, multi-device pairing, dedicated iPadOS shortcuts, and Apple Pencil storage enhance its appeal. Its dual function as a protective case and keyboard makes it ideal for travel. The ZAGG Pro Keys boasts a sleek and professional design, and complements the iPad Pro's aesthetic. The adjustable stand provides multiple viewing angles, allowing you to find the perfect position for work or entertainment. The Pro Keys supports Bluetooth pairing with two devices, allowing seamless switching between them. However, while the seven backlight colour options are a nice touch, the brightness level is insufficient for low-light conditions, sat some reviewers. Some reviews also complain that the keyboard may not match the typing experience of a dedicated laptop keyboard; it certainly comes close and bridges the gap between tablet and laptop functionality.

What to consider before buying a keyboard

Choosing the right iPad keyboard is all about productivity and comfort. You need to keep several factors in mind, before you buy one, Reynolds explains.

For starters, consider the compatibility and functionality of the keyboard, and ensure it's able to seamlessly work with the iPad you're using. Here are some factors to keep in mind, according to our expert:

iPad model: Ensure the keyboard is designed for your specific iPad model. Different iPads have varying dimensions and connector types.

Operating system: Check the compatibility with the latest iPadOS version for optimal performance and feature access.

Keyboard layout: Familiarise yourself with the keyboard layout.

Key travel: This refers to the distance a key travels when pressed. A deeper key travel generally provides a more satisfying typing experience.

Key size and spacing: Adequate key size and spacing prevent typos and improve typing accuracy.

Backlighting: A backlit keyboard enhances visibility in low-light conditions.

Trackpad: While not standard, a trackpad can significantly improve navigation, especially for multitasking.

Shortcut keys: Dedicated function keys for common tasks can boost efficiency.

Angle adjustment: The ability to adjust the viewing angle is essential for ergonomic comfort.

Next, assess the connectivity options to see whether they suit your requirements:

Bluetooth: Most iPad keyboards use Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Ensure a stable connection.

Smart connector: Some higher-end iPads support a Smart Connector, offering a more streamlined connection.

Finally, make sure the battery life and charging facilities match your needs; this is especially important if you are constantly on the go. You'll need a keyboard that doesn't need to be constantly recharged.

Battery capacity: A long-lasting battery is crucial for uninterrupted productivity.

Charging method: Consider the convenience of the charging method.

With regard to additional features, Reynolds adds: "Look to invest in a keyboard that's built with quality materials for longevity. Check for water resistance, especially if you are working in an environment prone to spills. Finally, consider the keyboard's potential lifespan and cost of replacement or repairs."

By carefully evaluating these factors, you can select an iPad keyboard that perfectly aligns with your needs and preferences, enhancing your productivity and overall iPad experience.