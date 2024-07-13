But versatile karaoke machines are more than just party gadgets. They offer a range of features designed to elevate the experience for all singers. Whether you're hosting an intimate gathering with close friends or planning a larger celebration, a top-rated karaoke machine can be the perfect addition to crank up the fun by several notches.

However, with so many machines out there, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. Well, you needn't worry. After speaking with several UAE residents and tech experts, we've compiled a list of the top karaoke machines available in the UAE right now, which cater to different budgets, needs, and singing styles. Whether you're a seasoned singer or a shower singer extraordinaire, we've got you covered.

1. Best Overall: Platinum DK-88 Duo Party Jukebox

Pros

Wireless microphones

Echo effect that enhances experience

Guitar inputs

Mood lighting

Cons

Limited song selection

No screen

The DK-88 Duo Party Jukebox is a solid option for casual karaoke enthusiasts who prioritise convenience and affordability. It's easy to use, boasts wireless microphones, and has a built-in song library to get the party started. Moreover, the 'echo effect' adds a more entertaining experience for all your karaoke gatherings. There's something for those who want to go one step ahead, with some guitar jamming: You can plug in your guitar for an all-in-one karaoke and jam session experience (with dedicated volume control). The mood transforms into something special with the help of fire lighting that glows and dances along with the tunes; it adds energy to your music experience, as Dubai-based Sasha Rawat, a sales professional, attests. However, while the device does have the potential to transform your living room into a karaoke haven, here are a couple of things to keep in mind. While the pre-loaded library is a plus, it might not be extensive enough for everyone. The exact number of songs and variety of genres aren't readily available. The DK-88 doesn't have a screen to display lyrics, so you'll need to use a separate device or physical lyric sheets. Nevertheless, it's a great fit for those for those want a karaoke machine for small gatherings or home entertainment.

2. Best Value: TDOO Portable Karaoke Machine

Pros

Easily portable

Bluetooth connectivity and speaker

Effective and loud sound

Strong battery

Cons

Mixed reviews on sound clarity

Marilee Harris, an Abu Dhabi-based tech professional, vouches for the TDOO portable karaoke machine. As she says, if you want to transform any space into a vibrant karaoke stage, the multifunctional device promises just that. You don't need to worry about bulky set-ups: this karaoke machine boasts ultra-portability, allowing you to take the party anywhere. Backyard bash? Poolside performance? Impromptu living room concert? This little powerhouse lets you unleash your inner singer wherever the mood strikes. You can connect your phone or other devices via Bluetooth to expand your song library. So, you needn't worry about limitations. Play your favourite karaoke apps, access online playlists, or even belt out those classic sing-alongs you have stored on your device. The best part? This machine isn't just a karaoke machine – it's a portable Bluetooth speaker too. Use it for playing music during gatherings, setting the mood for parties, or simply enjoying your favourite tunes around the house. Amazon reviewers have given it a thumbs-up, with one reviewer writing: "It’s a perfect small music speaker; it can go everywhere and doesn’t take up much space, and on top of that, the good sound system is quite loud." This karaoke speaker has a built-in high-efficiency 3,000mAh rechargeable battery, which can play music uninterrupted for four to eight hours, and the microphone has a built-in high-efficiency 1,200mAh rechargeable battery.

3. Best for Bluetooth Connectivity: Singing Machine SML385UBK Bluetooth Karaoke System

Pros

Built-in party lights

Dual microphones

Echo effect

RCA output

CD+G compatible

Cons

No built-in screen

Need some music to wish away week-day blues? Well, the Singing Machine can help! This system boasts Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to ditch wires and stream karaoke tracks directly from your phone or other compatible devices. You can access a vast library of karaoke apps, online playlists, or even your personal collection of karaoke classics. For those who need a touch of nostalgia, like Dubai-based Natasha Kershaw, an entrepreneur, the SML385UBK plays both regular CDs and CD+G discs, which display lyrics on screen for an authentic karaoke experience. Moreover, there's USB connectivity to record your karaoke performance or to play your saved karaoke songs. You can even set the mood with the built-in LED disco lights. These multicoloured lights create a fun and festive atmosphere, perfect for adding some visual excitement to your karaoke performance. However, keep in mind, the system itself doesn't have a built-in screen to display lyrics. You'll need to rely on the lyric display on CD+G discs, connect it to a TV, or use a separate device (like a phone or tablet) to view lyrics.

4. Best for Professionals: Shure BLX24/SM58 UHF Wireless Microphone System

Pros

Powerful sound quality

Durable design

Long-lasting battery

Cons

Expensive

The Shure BLX24/SM58 UHF Wireless Microphone System is a popular choice for professional singers, public speakers, and even ambitious home karaoke enthusiasts. The system operates up to a range of 300 feet (100m), so you can take the show into the crowd without interruption. The BLX24/SM58 also delivers clear, crisp sound reproduction, ensuring your voice is heard loud and clear. You don't have to worry about battery life either: The BLX transmitters get up to 14 hours of power from a single pair of AA batteries, so the show can go on. However, the price tag might be a bit of a deal-breaker, for many. Keep in mind, the BLX24/SM58 is designed for professional use and doesn't have features like built-in speakers, echo effects, or song libraries commonly found in karaoke machines. Nevertheless, it is a premium choice for those who prioritise professional-grade sound quality and reliable wireless performance.

5. Best for Portability: JYX Karaoke Machine

Pros

Budget-friendly

Portable and convenient

Built-in stereo sound with bass speakers

Cons

Some reviews have called the sound system basic

Compared to high-end karaoke machines, the JYX system boasts a budget-friendly price tag, making it an attractive option for casual karaoke enthusiasts. This karaoke machine supports Bluetooth 5.0, micro-SD card, and flash USB connectivity, making it compatible with a wide range of devices, like iPhone, Android mobile phones, iPads, tablets, and personal computers, explains Jason Morris, a Dubai-based IT consultant. It also comes with built-in stereo sound and bass speakers that provide high-performance optimised sound and full-range stereo sound reproduction. With a 6.5 woofer, it can amplify your voice, play the radio, or stream songs without distorting the audio, even at higher volumes. The powerful stereo sound and active subwoofer can amplify both higher and lower bass frequencies. It also supports TWS mode, which means you can pair two identical models together for a more powerful stereo sound. Users have left glowing reviews, with one writing: "It is a must-have for all karaoke fans out there. The sound is clear, mic is loud and clear, high quality and portable."

What to keep in mind before buying a karaoke machine

Here are some key things to consider before buying a karaoke machine, explains Moore.

Consider the features

Song selection: Consider how you'll access songs. Does the machine have a pre-loaded library? Is there Bluetooth connectivity to stream karaoke apps or music services? Does it accept CD+G discs for a classic karaoke experience?

Microphones: How many microphones are included? Are they wired or wireless? Wireless mics offer more freedom of movement, but might be pricier.

Sound quality: This is especially important for serious singers. Look for reviews that mention sound quality and consider your budget – higher-end machines typically offer better audio.

Extra features: Do you want features like echo effects, adjustable EQ, or the ability to record your performances? Some machines even have built-in speakers or party lights.

Evaluate the budget

Karaoke machines come in a wide range of prices. Consider the features you need and how often you'll use the machine to determine a comfortable price point.

Space: As Moore asks, "How much space do you have for the karaoke machine? Some are quite portable, while others are larger and more permanent fixtures."

Ease of use: Think about how tech-savvy you and your guests are. Some machines are very user-friendly, while others might have a steeper learning curve.

Target audience: Are you a casual karaoke singer who just wants to have fun with friends? Or are you a serious singer who needs a high-quality machine? The features you prioritise will depend on your needs.