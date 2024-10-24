Every year, our skin loses some of its elasticity – it’s why, by our mid-30s, we start to see the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles, and more sagging skin.

At the heart of this inevitable process, is collagen. Considered to be an essential building block of our body’s skin, muscles, bones and connective tissues, collagen is a type of protein that helps make our tissues strong and resilient. It’s also responsible for healthy joints and skin elasticity.

But as we age, our bodies’ ability to produce collagen reduces. Dr Yuliya Krasnaya, specialist dermatologist at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic, Dubai, explained: “Collagen production declines by about one per cent each year starting in our mid-20s, leading to thinner, less elastic skin. Sun exposure is a major factor in collagen depletion, as UV rays break down collagen, causing premature ageing. Environmental stressors like pollution, smoking, and a poor diet also accelerate collagen loss. Hormonal changes, especially during menopause, further reduce collagen production, leading to sagging and wrinkles.”

To counter or slow down these effects, some people apply collagen topically, while others take supplements. While research on such products is still ongoing, some collagen and collagen-stimulating ingredients, like vitamin C and niacinamide, have been shown to moisturise and plump up the skin, making it appear smoother and healthier. Products formulated with collagen peptides (or hydrolyzed collagen), for instance, are absorbed more easily into the skin, and support collagen production.

Editor's tip Pick up your favourite skincare, hair care, perfumes, make-up and other beauty products while Amazon's Beauty Week sale is going on. You can also snag an extra 20 per cent off with the code 'BEAUTY'.

We consulted Dr Krasnaya for her advice on how best to use collagen creams, and also curated a list of the best related products you can buy right now, to boost your skin’s elasticity. Scroll below to read our expert’s advice, and shop with Prime membership for free, fast delivery. Don't forget to check out Beauty Week deals, too!

1. Best Overall: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

If you’re looking for a collagen-stimulating moisturiser, Elemis’ Marine Cream is the way to go. Backed by independent clinical trials, this versatile cream minimises the look of fine lines over time, boosts elasticity, and also delivers immediate hydration. It’s formulated with powerful marine and plant actives, including Padina pavonica (a kind of alga found in the Indian Ocean), chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. The cream has a soft, velvety texture, thanks to its inclusion of nourishing shea butter, calming vitamin E and the antioxidant vitamin C, which works to boost radiance and even out the skin tone. It even has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30, so it’s everything you need in a collagen boosting day cream.

2. Best with Retinol: RoC Retinol Correxion Line Smoothing Max Hydration Cream

Retinoids are considered to be the gold standard, for their ability to stimulate collagen production. Try RoC’s Retinol Correxion cream, which features retinol to visibly smooth lines, as well as hyaluronic acid to plump up the skin and improve its elasticity. This oil-free, noncomedogenic formula leaves the skin hydrated for up to 24 hours, and with consistent use, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, dark spots and fine lines. Reviewers love its rich, creamy texture, and the fact that it absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy residue.

3. Best with Vitamin C: Dr Dennis Gross Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream

Dr Krasnaya recommends incorporating vitamin C into your skincare to boost collagen production and protect against collagen breakdown from UV (ultraviolet) damage. Our pick of Dr Dennis Gross’s Dewy Deep Cream combines vitamin C with the antioxidant niacinamide. It also includes lactic acid to gently exfoliate the skin, and squalene to moisturise and replenish the skin’s barrier. Although reviewers with oily skin find it a little too dewy for their taste, the cream is perfect for users with dry skin types. Moreover, it isn’t sticky, and doesn’t pill, so it works well under make-up, too.

4. Best with SPF: StriVectin Multi-Action Super-C Vitamin C Moisturiser

If you often forget to put on sunscreen before you head out the door, take advantage of StriVectin’s Super-C moisturiser. This versatile cream enhances collagen production and protects your skin from the effects of sun exposure in one smooth swipe. The moisturiser offers SPF30 protection against photoageing, and is formulated with vitamin C to promote collagen production, fight free radicals and revitalise dull-looking skin. French kumquat extract, a natural source of vitamin C, enhances radiance, while Tahitian noni leaf helps smooth, moisturise and soothe dry skin. Reviewers say they noticed results after a month of consistent use – brighter, smoother and more even-toned skin with a radiant, youthful glow!

5. Best Night Cream: Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream

A great option for firmer skin, Murad’s Youth Renewal Night Cream combines multiple retinols with collagen-stimulating niacinamide; the result is a boost in skin elasticity and a reduction in the appearance of fine lines. Peptide-rich red algae extract also helps improve firmness and restore suppleness to the skin. But the key here is the brand’s Tri-Active technology: the cream features a fasting-acting retinoid, a time-released retinol and a retinol booster. Best used in the night, all you need is a pea-sized amount that you can massage evenly onto your face, neck and chest.

6. Best Body Cream: Medix 5.5 Collagen + Peptides Cream

With a powerful blend of moisturising ingredients, Medix 5.5’s Collagen + Peptides Cream is ideal for use all over your body. It contains collagen-supporting peptides that help plump sagging skin and improve its texture, as well as shea butter to moisturise the skin. Aloe vera and vitamin E soothe the skin, while antioxidants carrot and rice bran protect the skin from environmental damage. Reviewers say their skin feels less rough and more supple, after application, with some noting visible improvements in skin texture and elasticity with consistent daily use.

7. Best Value: L’Oréal Paris Collagen Moisture Filler

This day and night cream by L’Oréal Paris, which comes in a 100ml container, offers excellent value and volume. It’s formulated with shea butter and collagen to hydrate the skin and fill in any fine lines or wrinkles, giving the skin a temporary plumping effect. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, the cream has a quick-to-melt texture. Reviewers like massaging it in after layering with retinol and other actives. Even people with sensitive skin have used it with no concerns.

How to boost collagen production

Our expert advised choosing collagen creams with peptides and retinoids, which are known for stimulating collagen production. Image Credit: Shutterstock

When you notice sagging skin or fine lines appearing where once your skin was smooth and taut, the future may look bleak. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

According to Dr Krasnaya, it’s possible to rebuild collagen in your skin through carefully chosen products and a healthy lifestyle. She said: “Some of the best ways to rebuild collagen is to use topical products that contain retinoids, peptides, or vitamin C, as they help stimulate collagen production. It’s also advisable to have regular in-clinic treatments, such as microneedling, laser skin resurfacing and radiofrequency to encourage skin regeneration. Eating a balanced diet high in protein, fruits, and vegetables can also help, as these provide the nutrients needed for collagen production. Staying hydrated and considering collagen supplements may also help.”

Do collagen skincare products truly work?

When it comes to skincare products, it’s important to be discerning and well-informed. Although many products pop the word ‘collagen’ on their labels, they often have no scientific backing. The fact is, collagen is a large molecule that cannot penetrate deep into the skin when it’s applied topically, which is why the ingredients around it matter.

Dr Krasnaya explained: “Collagen and collagen-stimulating ingredients can enhance skin elasticity and hydration, making it look firmer and smoother while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. However, be cautious with collagen creams, as the collagen molecules are often too large to penetrate the skin effectively. Instead, look for ingredients that encourage your body to produce its own collagen.”

She advised choosing collagen creams with peptides and retinoids, which are known for stimulating collagen production. Our expert added: “Vitamin C is also fantastic for supporting collagen synthesis. Hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid and glycerin help maintain moisture, while antioxidants like niacinamide can protect the skin from environmental stressors.”

What’s the best way to incorporate collagen products into your skincare routine?

While the collagen creams on our list come with nourishing and hydrating ingredients, if you’re thinking about completely replacing your moisturiser with a collagen cream, you might want to reconsider.

Dr Krasnaya advised: “Collagen creams can't fully replace moisturisers in your skincare routine. While collagen creams can help stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity, they don't provide the same level of hydration as a dedicated moisturiser. Moisturisers are essential for maintaining the skin's moisture barrier, preventing dryness, and locking in hydration. Collagen creams can complement moisturisers by offering anti-ageing benefits, but they should be used together for optimal results. The key is to use a moisturiser to keep skin hydrated and a collagen cream to support collagen synthesis and improve skin firmness.”

Regardless of which collagen cream you settle on, our expert recommends choosing the right product according to your skin type – dry, oily, sensitive, or ageing – for optimal results. She said: “It's important to do your research and choose a product that’s suited to your specific skin type and concerns. Ingredients like peptides, retinol, and antioxidants can help boost collagen production, but the right formula for you depends on your skin's unique needs.” Better yet, consult with a skin professional or dermatologist, to know which one will work best for you.

Moreover, to see lasting results, consistency is key in your skincare routine. Dr Krasnaya said: “I highly recommend using an SPF daily, as protecting your skin from UV damage is crucial to preventing collagen breakdown. Alongside this, maintaining a healthy diet rich in antioxidants, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking are all vital to supporting your skin's health. These habits help preserve collagen levels and keep your skin looking youthful and resilient.”