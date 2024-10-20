The hashtag #eyepatches has over 229 million TikTok views. Don’t worry, people around the world aren’t suddenly developing an interest in taking to the high seas and living like pirates. This trend is just another fun one from the world of beauty products that adds some self-love into your skincare routine!

Influencers and beauty consumers of all ethnicities and ages are sharing how under-eye patches – in a variety of eye-catching shapes, like stars or whales – are becoming a standard part of their skincare regimen. According to Google Trends, search data related to under-eye patches and masks has steadily grown over the past five years, and it usually tends to peak around cooler, dryer winter months.

These popular eye patches are known to hydrate and soothe the under-eye region, giving people the opportunity for a 10-minute self-care respite, at the start or end of the day. A caveat before you join the bandwagon, though – it’s best to set your expectations, since the eye patches offer just minimal, often temporary, improvement. To resolve skin issues in the long term, you’d need more powerful products that address your specific concerns.

Still, they’re a fun way to quickly improve the appearance of under-eye skin before an important work event or social gathering – or just because. Some eye patches pack nourishing ingredients, like vitamin C, niacinamide or caffeine, while others include humectants like hyaluronic acid, which boosts hydration.

We curated a list of the best under-eye patches, based on viral trends and top ratings. Pick up your favourite with Prime membership, and get it delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Topicals Faded Under-Eye Masks

Trendsetters are always on the hunt for something attention-grabbing, and Topicals’ Faded eye masks check that box. These retro-cool eye masks have been spotted on influencers, as they run errands outdoors. But there’s more to them than just a striking design. The masks are formulated with cooling and soothing ingredients, like niacinamide, caffeine, arbutin and kojic acid, which work together to reduce dark spots, improve the appearance of fine lines and give the eyes a brighter, fresher look. Reviewers say they store Topicals’ Faded in their fridge, so that the eye masks feel cool and refreshing when applied.

2. Best Anti-Ageing: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

You can’t get more luxurious eye patches – these actually contain 24-karat gold, which has been used for centuries in skincare, as a firming and lifting ingredient. Colloidal gold also works to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and brighten the skin. Other beneficial ingredients in Peter Thomas Roth’s 24K Gold eye patches include antioxidants, like vitamins C and E, which protect the skin from free radicals, as well as caffeine, which works to reduce puffiness. Reviewers say the eye patches are thick and stay in place even when they are going about their chores.

3. Best Cooling: Patchology Serve Chilled on Ice Firming Eye Gels

Patchology offers a range of eye patches (many of which, have gone viral) but their Serve Chilled on Ice is perhaps their most cooling eye mask yet. This product has a number of skin-smoothing, depuffing ingredients, which cool on contact with the skin, leaving you feeling invigorated. The eye masks are packed with bakuchiol, a natural skin lightener and anti-ageing ingredient, as well as antioxidant and anti-inflammatory cloudberry oil, and nine peptides to repair and rebuild the skin’s barrier. The eye masks work in just under five minutes, thanks to the brand’s HydraSurge5 technology, so they’re ideal for busy days. Reviewers say you won’t regret popping the box in the fridge, for an even more refreshing sensation on application.

4. Best with Retinol: Dr Zion x Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Masks

When South Korean-American Dr Zion Ko started going viral on social media for her honest reviews and under-eye patch testing videos, she decided to collaborate with Murad to make her own customised eye masks. Here, the key is retinol, which stimulates the production of collagen, which in turn improves the appearance of fine lines, and strengthens the skin. The bio-cellulose masks are infused with hydrating coconut water, which boosts the delivery of ingredients into the skin. There’s also blue agave extract, which visibly firms the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Reviewers say the eye masks have become an essential part of their skincare routine ahead of social events.

5. Best K-Beauty: Loops Weekly Reset Hydrogel Eye Masks

Loops’ eye masks are K-beauty favourites, not just because of their aesthetically pleasing pink colour, but also because of the potent ingredients that go into their formula. From hydrating pearl extract to anti-ageing retinol, as well as brightening and firming niacinamide, and calming flower complex – everything works together to nourish and boost the skin’s overall health and appearance. Reviewers say the hydrogel masks are thin and easily stay on the skin even when they are walking around; the eye masks are easy to peel off, too. Others say they love the look of the box, and recommend giving it as a gift to a loved one – everyone can do with a little self-care!

6. Best Vegan: Grace & Stella Energising Eye Masks

We all have those mornings when we wake up looking like we haven’t slept. Grace & Stella’s Energising Eye Masks are specifically formulated to leave your eyes looking less fatigued. The brand uses gentle, vegan ingredients, like sea moss, which reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and amino acids to boost the skin’s resilience. Glycerin smoothens out the skin and aids in its elasticity, while hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for a hydrating boost. Reviewers say they’ve noticed a visible improvement when it comes to puffiness and dark circles; many say the eye patches leave them looking and feeling more refreshed.

7. Best Luxury: 111SKIN Black Diamond Eye Mask

No doubt, these celebrity-endorsed eye masks carry a hefty price tag. But once you try them, you’re not likely to settle for any other, say reviewers. 111SKIN’s diamond particle-infused patches target fine lines, soothe the skin, and retain hydration, all while leaving your under-eye region smoother and more youthful-looking than before. The brand uses AMF (anhydrous butterfat) to enhance hydration, along with retinol to retexture the skin, and vitamins to improve discolouration. Potent peptides fight the signs of ageing while black diamond particles improve absorption. The end result is a plumper, hydrated eye area without the usual signs of tiredness.