Wondering how to transform your skin from dry to dewy and soft? Don't look far, there's a Korean mask tailored just for your needs.

K-beauty has long been a trusted ally in giving your skin the care it deserves. Over the past decade, Korean skincare has gained acclaim for its ability to achieve a coveted smooth, dewy complexion. The K-beauty industry has introduced a wealth of innovative products — think toners, serums, and soothing moisturisers — that effectively combat persistent acne, eliminate dry patches, and diminish dark spots. Now, masks have joined the line-up, offering not only relaxation, but also targeted solutions for specific skin concerns.

After speaking with specialist dermatologist Aashima Singh from Dubai's Kayle Clinic and Edwina Gerondin, beautician, Ritz Salon, Dubai, we've handpicked the crème de la crème of Korean face masks. We also sifted through countless customer reviews to bring you this curated list of the best Korean sheet masks, designed to refresh and soothe your skin. Whether you're battling the dryness of air conditioning or looking to maintain that coveted glow, these masks are designed to pamper your skin and deliver stunning results. Shop with Amazon Prime for free, fast delivery.

1. Best Overall: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

When it comes to beauty sleep, Laneige has mastered the art of overnight hydration with its Water Sleeping Mask. This lightweight, non-greasy, water-based gel formula is the last step in your nighttime routine, providing a moisture surge that lasts through the night. Powered by hyaluronic acid, a hydration hero that holds up to 1,000 times its weight in water, it keeps your skin deeply moisturised, even in dry, air-conditioned environments. The mask’s Sleep-tox technology purifies and revitalises the skin, sweeping away toxins and promoting renewal for a fresh morning glow. It also contains beta-glucan to strengthen the skin barrier, reduce inflammation, and promote long-term hydration. Ceramides help maintain moisture levels and protect against environmental damage, while evening primrose root extract soothes and calms irritated skin as you sleep.

2. Best Serum-Based Mask: Mediheal Aqua Soothing Ampoule Mask

When your skin needs a surge of hydration, the Mediheal Aqua Soothing Ampoule Mask delivers. Each sheet is saturated with an ampoule-rich serum that restores moisture and revitalises tired, stressed skin. The mask’s ultra-thin, lightweight design allows it to adhere perfectly to the face, ensuring deep serum absorption for maximum hydration. Infused with cica, a natural remedy for calming inflamed, irritated, or sensitive skin, it aids in skin repair and strengthens the barrier, making it ideal for those prone to redness. Ceramides act as a protective shield, preventing moisture loss and guarding the skin against environmental stressors. Beyond hydration, the mask features panthenol (vitamin B5), which deeply penetrates the skin, locking in moisture while soothing irritation and redness. Paired with cica, it works to calm and nourish the skin. Additionally, allantoin offers healing, anti-irritation properties, helping to protect and renew the skin, making this mask gentle yet effective, even for the most sensitive skin types.

3. Best Mask with Antioxidants: Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

If you’re in search of a skincare product that will give your pores a deep, thorough cleanse, the Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask is a solid solution. As many reviews vouch, it minimises the appearance of pores, controls excess oil, and leaves the skin feeling incredibly smooth and refreshed. Harnessing the power of Jeju volcanic clusters, this mask offers more than just a deep clean—it purifies, exfoliates, tightens, and brightens the skin, making it a multitasker for anyone with oily or combination skin. The key ingredients — Jeju volcanic clusters, AHA (alpha-hydroxy acids), walnut shell powder, and clays like bentonite and kaolin — work in synergy to provide a comprehensive skincare routine. The volcanic clusters deeply purify the pores, while AHA gently exfoliates, promoting brighter skin. The mask’s walnut shell powder adds a physical exfoliation element, and the natural clays absorb excess sebum, leaving the skin matte and balanced. Ingredients like orchid extract and camellia leaf extract further enhance the formula by offering antioxidant protection and soothing irritated skin. The mask's cooling effect is particularly refreshing, offering a soothing sensation as it cleanses and tightens the skin, making it a must-have for anyone looking for a deep, revitalising cleanse that leaves their complexion looking fresh, matte, and radiant.

4. Best for Dry Skin: Dr.Jart+ Hydration Lover Rubber Mask

Need a skincare experience that feels like a spa day? Well, Dr.Jart is here. This two-step rubber mask is designed to provide intense, long-lasting hydration, leaving your skin looking dewy, plump, and refreshed. The two-step treatment begins with a potent ampoule serum rich in aquaxyl and green seaweed extract, which deeply hydrates, nourishes, and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier. The serum is followed by a rubber mask that seals in the benefits, preventing moisture evaporation and ensuring maximum absorption of active ingredients. Infused with algae extract and soothing plant extracts, like allantoin and grapefruit peel oil, the mask cools and calms the skin, delivering a refreshing sensation while reducing puffiness and irritation. It offers comfort for dry, dehydrated, or dull skin, and helps in revitalising the complexion, leaving it smooth, soft, and radiant. The rubber mask’s unique texture allows it to fit snugly on the face, ensuring deep penetration of the serum for long-lasting hydration. Whether used post-travel, after sun exposure, or as part of a regular skincare routine, the Dr.Jart+ Hydration Lover Rubber Mask is a strong solution for anyone seeking a serious hydration boost and a dewy, glowing complexion.

5. Best for Brightening Skin: Cosrx Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask

Revitalise your skincare routine with the Cosrx Ultimate Nourishing Rice Overnight Spa Mask, expertly crafted to achieve radiant skin. Enriched with nourishing rice extract, this luxurious overnight mask hydrates, brightens, and rejuvenates your complexion as you sleep. Its lightweight, creamy texture absorbs effortlessly, delivering deep moisture that lasts throughout the night. Enhanced with beta-glucan to soothe and calm irritation, this mask is perfect for addressing dryness or dullness. Rich in niacinamide, it brightens the skin, reduces the appearance of dark spots, and improves overall skin tone for a more luminous complexion.

6. Best for Sensitive Skin: Saturday Skin Yuzu C

Another K-beauty goodness that has a trifecta of powerhouse ingredients, Saturday Skin's Yuzu C mask is packed with the vibrant essence of yuzu, a citrus fruit known for its high vitamin C content. This mask offers a refreshing boost that targets dullness and uneven skin tone. Yuzu helps to reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, leaving the skin looking clearer and more radiant. It is also rich in antioxidants, which protect the skin from environmental stressors and promote a youthful appearance. In addition to yuzu extract, the mask is formulated with niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, known for its ability to improve skin elasticity, enhance the skin barrier function, and even out skin tone. Niacinamide works synergistically with the vitamin C in yuzu to boost radiance and reduce signs of ageing, such as fine lines and dullness. The mask also contains hyaluronic acid, a powerful humectant that attracts and retains moisture, ensuring your skin remains hydrated and plump. Need we say more?

7. Best for Skin Repair: Banobagi Milk Thistle Repair Mask

Pamper your skin with the Banobagi Milk Thistle Repair Mask. At its core is milk thistle extract, celebrated for its remarkable anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This natural mask protects your skin from oxidative stress, promoting healing and reducing redness, effectively acting as a shield against environmental aggressors — perfect for those who need to be up and about, and face pollution daily. The mask also features panthenol (pro-vitamin B5), which deeply hydrates and soothes, enhancing your skin’s barrier function and leaving it soft and supple. Additionally, beta-glucan works its magic as a powerful humectant, calming irritation and supporting the skin's natural healing process. Ideal for post-procedural care, this mask is your go-to solution for restoring and rejuvenating your complexion. Treat your skin to the love it deserves.

Why do we need masks in our skincare regimen?

Masks are more than just a trendy addition to your skincare routine; they are powerful tools that can transform your skin and elevate your self-care experience. Here’s why incorporating masks into your regimen is essential for achieving that coveted glow, as Singh explains:

Targeted treatments for specific concerns: Masks are designed to address specific skin issues, making them highly effective in tackling concerns like dryness, dullness, acne, or signs of aging. Whether you need a hydrating boost, a brightening effect, or a soothing treatment for irritation, there's a mask tailored to meet your skin’s unique needs.

Intense hydration boost: Many masks are packed with moisture-rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and nourishing oils. They provide a concentrated dose of hydration, helping to plump and rejuvenate your skin. This is especially beneficial in dry climates or during seasonal changes when your skin may be more susceptible to dehydration.

Quick and easy self-care: Masks offer a simple way to indulge in self-care without a lengthy commitment. Whether you opt for a sheet mask, clay mask, or cream mask, the application process is usually quick and easy. Just apply, relax for a few minutes, and rinse or peel away — making it an ideal ritual for busy schedules or a pampering weekend.

Enhanced product absorption: Masks create a barrier that helps seal in moisture and active ingredients, allowing your skin to absorb them more effectively. By using a mask as part of your routine, you can boost the efficacy of your subsequent skincare products, ensuring they work harder for you.