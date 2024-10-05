If you’re a millennial who came of age in the early 2000s, you may have core memories of liberally spritzing yourself with body mists.

Bottled in fun colours, more affordable than perfumes, and available in a range of fragrances, body sprays are making a comeback. Like all #Y2K trends, this one too, evokes a strong sense of nostalgia. It appeals to Gen Z’s tendency to prefer variety over a signature scent, and allows them to curate a collection of fragrances to suit their mood or specific occasions.

Although body mists are much lighter than perfumes, and need frequent top-ups, they’re convenient, versatile and affordable. TikTok, YouTube and Reddit are full of videos of hauls and in-depth reviews, as new, trendy products are launched every day, and consumer interest rises. Even luxury perfumers have taken note of the popularity of body mists, and have added their own versions to beauty aisles.

If you'd like to bring back a taste of the early aughts to your vanity table, start with a bestselling body mist from our curated list below. Our selection is based on viral trends, user reviews and top-rated products.

1. Best Overall: Diptyque Do Son

A refreshing body mist that pays ode to tuberose, Diptyque’s Do Son is light and hazy as a breeze. Concentrated with moisturising white lotus extract, it combines orange blossom and jasmine to create a heady, delightful medley of citrus and floral accords. Reviewers say it’s not overpowering, however, and the body mist has a soft, powdery finish. Many layer it onto scented moisturisers to extend its sillage and to create a fragrance that’s unique and memorable.

2. Best Classic: Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Fresh Moisture Mist

Luxury brands are reimagining their best fragrances as body mists, and we’re here for it! Chanel’s Fresh Moisture Mist has the same vibrancy of orange, the transparency of rose and the elegance of patchouli that you’re used to in its Coco Mademoiselle, but with the added convenience of an airy mist spray that you can spritz right onto your skin and hair. This ambery-fresh fragrance has a long sillage, and it’s well-suited for both day and night use. Reviewers say they always receive compliments when they wear it, and many claim it’s a more affordable alternative to the Coco Mademoiselle eau de parfum.

3. Best for Hair and Skin: Rare Beauty Find Comfort

When American singer Selena Gomez recently expanded her Rare Beauty line with the Find Comfort collection, she didn’t skip out on adding a body mist to the repertoire. Find Comfort’s body mist stands separate from the usual fruit or floral infusions, with its earthy aroma. Featuring notes of lemon zest, jasmine and cashmere wood, it can easily be layered with other fragrances to create your own unique, signature scent. It doesn’t just smell great, either. It’s formulated with niacinamide, peach flower extract, and biotin, so you know you’re nourishing your skin and hair, even as you’re enveloping it in fragrance.

4. Best Gourmand: Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 62

The body mist that likely kickstarted the resurgence of the trend, Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Crush has garnered over 19,600 4.7-star ratings on Amazon for its delicious, addictive scent. The warm and sweet gourmand fragrance has also racked up over 50 million views on TikTok, with videos of people raving about the enticing layers of pistachio and salted caramel that make it so irresistible. Available in both regular and travel sized bottles, it’s quite long-lasting for a body mist, and versatile enough to be worn to the beach in the day time, or a pool party at night.

5. Best Tropical: Le Monde Gourmand Lait de Coco

Like a pina colada on the beach, Lait de Coco is the ultimate coconut scent you can wear all year round. The airy mist captures the essence of island living; bergamot and creamy coconut combine with vanilla and praline to create a warm, refreshing scent. Reviewers say that although it lasts for about two hours before it needs a top-up, it provides an excellent base for layering with other perfumes and lotions.

6. Best Floral: Good Chemistry Queen Bee

A vibrant, bold scent with a touch of sass, Good Chemistry’s Queen Bee combines the best of both worlds: fruity and floral. Black currant, peony and amber blend together to reveal a fresh, compelling fragrance that’s perfect for daytime wear. Reviewers love that the formula is packed with naturally derived ingredients – it’s vegan and cruelty-free. With a decent projection and a sillage of four to five hours, it’s perfect for both work and socialising.

7. Best Nostalgic: Victoria’s Secret Love Spell

The original body mist that everyone knew and loved, back in the day, Victoria’s Secret had everyone under its Love Spell. A fruity and floral mist, with top notes of peach, red apple and cherry blossom, the fragrance leads to middle notes of lilac, jasmine and lily of the valley. The scent is grounded in base notes of tamarind, musk and white woods. Overall, it’s effervescent and light, and subtle enough to wear to work, if you prefer. However, some reviewers say it doesn’t last more than a couple of hours, and needs to be topped up frequently.