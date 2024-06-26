The summer of 2023 was the hottest on record, according to US-based National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) – it was the warmest in 2,000 years.

This year is no better, with climate change again helping to fuel record-breaking heat. To cope with a future that’s decidedly hotter than ever before, businesses are coming up with ingenious ways to keep cool.

Even a short walk from your workplace to your car can kick up a sweat and make you feel dizzy, especially when temperatures hit above 50 degrees Celsius. But what if you could take the cool air from your air-conditioned office or home, anywhere you go? It’s possible with wearable air conditioners.

We get it – it sounds like something from a sci-fi book or film – but hear us out: these neck air conditioners are game-changers in an increasingly warming world. The best of them operate with a bladeless fan design, so you don’t have to worry about your hair or clothing getting caught in the device. They also have multiple speeds to control cooling intensity, and are lightweight and portable, with a long battery life.

Since these neck air conditioners are all over social media thanks to the start of summer, we decided to look into them, and curated a list of the best models for your perusal, based on reviews and high ratings. Pick your favourite with Amazon Prime and stay cool and collected outdoors, even in peak summer.

1. Best Overall: Torras Coolify Air

Pros

Bladeless, anti-tangling design

Lightweight and quiet

Instantly cools the neck

Adjustable fan speeds

Cons

Cannot adjust airflow direction

Short battery life

Offering instant relief, Torras’s Coolify Air is the latest 2024 iteration and comes packed with top-end features. First, its 3D airflow design features 36 air vents – the upward vents cool your face while the downward vents help prevent discomfort by cooling your skin and neck. It has a bladeless design and honeycomb mesh to prevent hair tangling. It also weighs just 285g and operates at a whisper-quiet 31 decibels. The best part, according to reviewers, is the back of the neck air conditioner. The Coolify Air features a Ku 2.0 Peltier Radiator, with 244 cooling particles – when placed on your heck, it feels like refreshing ice, and regulates your body temperature in seconds. Warehouse workers in the comments, along with commuters, say it’s an excellent investment. Do note, however, that you cannot adjust the direction of the airflow. And while it lasts up to eight hours in fan mode, reviewers wish that the battery life extended over the two to four hours you can expect when it’s set to cooling mode.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh54.92 for 12 months with select banks.

2. Best Airflow: Jisulife Ultimate Bladeless Neck Fan

Pros

Offers 360-degree air flow

Light, sleek design

Four wind modes

Adjustable air flow

Good battery life

Cons

Adjustment pivot is fragile, say reviewers

Jisulife’s portable neck air conditioner likely has the most sleek design of all the neck fans on our list. It uses an upgraded straight-through air duct design, and each of its three turbines comes equipped with separate dual air ducts – this increases air flow efficiency and reduces noise levels remarkably. The three turbines continuously generate 360-degree airflow, keeping your entire head and neck cool. Choose from three wind modes and a 4m/s ‘super wind’ mode for a blast of refreshing cool air. The device also offers ergonomic neck support and a cooling neck brace with an aluminium metal surface that brings down your skin’s temperature quickly. Reviewers like that they can adjust the base by 70 to 130 degrees. Moreover three hours of charging gives you up to 20 hours of cool air. Some reviewers caution that the twisting adjustment feature is quite delicate – some have broken the device inadvertently, trying to adjust the airflow position – so it’s worth being extra careful when doing so.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best for Adjustability: Kensuka NF3 Neck Fan

Pros

Three speed settings

Adjustable to 180 degrees

Good battery life

Waterproof and durable design

Cons

Noisy device

Kensuka’s neck fan has a unique design, primarily because of its patented air intake and outlet system. Its ring-shaped, wind-gathering design ensures your hair won’t get sucked in. The neckband fan is constructed from environmentally friendly ABS and soft silicone materials, so you can bend it to a whopping 180 degrees! The silicone used here also keeps it light, waterproof, and durable, and you won’t have to worry about it slipping off. The 4,000mAh battery works for up to six hours before it needs to be recharged. However, some reviewers complain that the fans can be quite noisy.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best Value: ChillGo Neck Fan

Pros

Collapsible, foldable design

Adjustable vents

Three fan speeds

Long battery life

Cons

Can be noisy

Not an air conditioner

A portable neck fan that offers excellent value for money, ChillGo uses an advanced turbo system and four brushless motors to provide powerful, reliable airflow. It has a foldable, ergonomic design, which makes it easy to carry around or store in your bag. The air vents are adjustable, which is a huge plus – you can just twist them by 15 degrees to cool different parts of your face and neck – and you can select from three fan speeds. Reviewers also appreciate the long battery life, thanks to its massive 5,200mAh battery – it lasts up to 10 hours on a single charge. But do note that since it’s not an air conditioner, if you’re outdoors, it’s likely to circulate warm air around you. Some reviewers have also pointed out that the fan can get noisy.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

5. Best Premium: Torras Coolify Cyber

Pros

High-end look and feel

Wireless control via app

Can be used as a heater

Fast-charging battery

Cons

Battery life is limited in Cooling mode

A popular option by Torras that’s been going viral on social media, the Coolify Cyber looks futuristic and feels like a well-thought-out product. What makes it stand out is a cooling chip that’s built into the neck, which reduces skin temperature by up to 20 degrees. This is apart from its neck fan cooling function – both work together in sync for effective results. The Coolify Cyber has 36 directional air outlets, and can be controlled via a smartphone app – you can set it to cool, heat or fan modes, and select from three speeds. Its large, 6,000mAh battery lasts longer than most models and should survive an all-day outing before it needs to be recharged. However, when using ‘Cooling’ mode, its battery life is likely to reduce drastically, to just two or three hours. Reviewers say the fact that it can be powered up fully in just three hours, is useful.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh79.17 for 12 months with select banks.